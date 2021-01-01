« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 692893 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13200 on: Yesterday at 05:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:15:13 pm
Mind you, Hitler will be out, because he managed to get some results in Europe.

Ouch!  :o :D
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13201 on: Yesterday at 05:21:03 pm »
Theyve admitted they will have to sell players to survive this summer I see :lmao

Finish  them!!
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13202 on: Yesterday at 05:26:48 pm »
This lot could bankrupt an oil state.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13203 on: Yesterday at 05:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:15:13 pm
Manson could help them expand their 'Born' cult, too.

Mind you, Hitler will be out, because he managed to get some results in Europe.

He could be their scout in the North East. See if they could get any more signings to follow Pickford from Sudetenland to Goodison.
Offline Mutton Geoff

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13204 on: Yesterday at 05:30:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:21:03 pm
Theyve admitted they will have to sell players to survive this summer I see :lmao

Finish  them!!

I almost feel sorry for them! 

We all know about dodgy owners
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13205 on: Yesterday at 05:38:43 pm »
I expect literally everyone to lowball them for each player
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13206 on: Yesterday at 05:45:15 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 05:38:43 pm
I expect literally everyone to lowball them for each player

What's lowballing Vs value though?  They probably have 2, maybe 3 players, that would command a fee of 60-70M in a usual market.  It's not like they have a bunch of 100M players to divest.
Offline SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13207 on: Yesterday at 05:45:42 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 05:38:43 pm
I expect literally everyone to lowball them for each player
you think each of us are gonna be bidding?
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13208 on: Yesterday at 06:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:06:04 pm
The Club, and especially the fanbase are absolutely ripe for a sportswashing. The fans would welcome a consortium of Hitler, Pol Pot, Putin, Genghis Khan, Fred West, Charles Manson and the Kray Twins if it meant they were able to cheat to compete.

Whether sportswashers could be arsed with Everton and cleaning up their considerable mess is another matter, though. I think sportswashing is past it's peak now too.

At least the Twins loved their Ma.

And kept the East End safe from nonces and the like - Ronnies rent boys and Boothby excepted.



Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13209 on: Yesterday at 06:02:45 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 05:38:43 pm
I expect literally everyone to lowball them for each player

Their players are largely shit. It won't be difficult to lowball players who are barely worth anything.
Offline Redknight60

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13210 on: Yesterday at 06:22:14 pm »
Theyl probably have to accept lower offers to get more money upfront.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13211 on: Yesterday at 06:23:53 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 05:38:43 pm
I expect literally everyone to lowball them for each player

Unless the mancs are in for Branthwaite, they don't know the meaning of lowballing
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13212 on: Yesterday at 06:24:40 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 05:45:15 pm
What's lowballing Vs value though?  They probably have 2, maybe 3 players, that would command a fee of 60-70M in a usual market.  It's not like they have a bunch of 100M players to divest.

I don't think they have anyone worth that amount. The Wild West of the last couple seasons has come to an end with the PSR points deductions. The Mancs, KSA, and Chelsea won't be able to throw £60m at their for Branthwaite, Onana, etc. They should have been selling last summer.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13213 on: Yesterday at 06:26:07 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:23:53 pm
Unless the mancs are in for Branthwaite, they don't know the meaning of lowballing

Mancs are constrained due to PSR. It's why they were fumbling around trying to get Amrabat on loan last season. They'll need to sell the likes of Rashford to finance Branthwaite for big bucks.
Offline andyrol

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13214 on: Yesterday at 06:32:35 pm »
Could they sell Goodison now? Then play next season at say Tranmere? Load of wood is worth more than their entire squad.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13215 on: Yesterday at 06:47:48 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:23:53 pm
Unless the mancs are in for Branthwaite, they don't know the meaning of lowballing

Supposedly they want to offer McGuire in p/x or maybe ono.

No time wasters need apply.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13216 on: Yesterday at 07:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:06:04 pm
The Club, and especially the fanbase are absolutely ripe for a sportswashing. The fans would welcome a consortium of Hitler, Pol Pot, Putin, Genghis Khan, Fred West, Charles Manson and the Kray Twins if it meant they were able to cheat to compete.

Whether sportswashers could be arsed with Everton and cleaning up their considerable mess is another matter, though. I think sportswashing is past it's peak now too.

The Krays would make them stop booing anyway. They would put a smile on all their faces.
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13217 on: Yesterday at 07:39:03 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on Yesterday at 06:32:35 pm
Could they sell Goodison now? Then play next season at say Tranmere? Load of wood is worth more than their entire squad.

Salvage and reclaim yards are very trendy. All that timber worth a few bob.
I see they have released a YouTube video of 40,000 seats in BMD
Its like the Beatles.
I read the news today
4000 holes in Blackburn Lancashire

I read the news today
40,000 blue seats in Bramley Moore.
And though the club was rather poor
We know know how many seats it takes
To shut up their fans complaints..

Offline Kekule

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13218 on: Yesterday at 08:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 07:29:48 pm
The Krays would make them stop booing anyway. They would put a smile on all their faces.

Or get them to fucking sing.

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13219 on: Yesterday at 09:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:06:04 pm
The Club, and especially the fanbase are absolutely ripe for a sportswashing. The fans would welcome a consortium of Hitler, Pol Pot, Putin, Genghis Khan, Fred West, Charles Manson and the Kray Twins if it meant they were able to cheat to compete.

Whether sportswashers could be arsed with Everton and cleaning up their considerable mess is another matter, though. I think sportswashing is past it's peak now too.
You left out The Yorkshire Ripper and Harold Shipman.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13220 on: Yesterday at 10:02:39 pm »
A Standard Liege game has been called off due to fan protests. It's not happening is it  :(

Would have been the dream owners for me in finishing the club off. Worrying Times still ahead though.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13221 on: Yesterday at 10:13:29 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:02:39 pm
A Standard Liege game has been called off due to fan protests. It's not happening is it  :(

Would have been the dream owners for me in finishing the club off. Worrying Times still ahead though.

They're finished anyway. Don't need any help from 777.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13222 on: Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm »
They've lucked out with 777 going to the wall.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13223 on: Yesterday at 10:28:40 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm
They've lucked out with 777 going to the wall.

The Bullens Wall or the Wailing Wall?
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13224 on: Today at 12:32:12 am »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Yesterday at 06:22:14 pm
Theyl probably have to accept lower offers to get more money upfront.
Everybody knows they HAVE to sell before June 30th, not a good bargaining position
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13225 on: Today at 12:38:50 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:28:40 pm
The Bullens Wall or the Wailing Wall?
Aren't they both the same thing?
Online JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13226 on: Today at 07:01:36 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:32:12 am
Everybody knows they HAVE to sell before June 30th, not a good bargaining position
Whos going to buy them tho? Not a single player there would even get into our squad , or any top teams squad.
Theres only the likes of West Ham and palace etc who might take some of their players and theyre not going to be paying the £60-70m fees they need.
Maybe Pickford could go to United and compete with Onana for the most comical goalkeeper trophy.
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13227 on: Today at 07:52:12 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:03:32 pm
You left out The Yorkshire Ripper and Harold Shipman.

Dennis Nielsen is a bit miffed as well
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13228 on: Today at 08:11:24 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:38:50 am
Aren't they both the same thing?

One is an ancient limestone city wall, the other a poorly creosoted fence.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13229 on: Today at 08:12:34 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:01:36 am
Whos going to buy them tho? Not a single player there would even get into our squad , or any top teams squad.
Theres only the likes of West Ham and palace etc who might take some of their players and theyre not going to be paying the £60-70m fees they need.
Maybe Pickford could go to United and compete with Onana for the most comical goalkeeper trophy.

I think Branthwaite is areal prospect but without any European experience its difficult to make a genuine assessment.
Online JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13230 on: Today at 08:41:20 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:12:34 am
I think Branthwaite is areal prospect but without any European experience its difficult to make a genuine assessment.
Think he has the potential to be the next Harry Maguire
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13231 on: Today at 08:52:49 am »
Maybe Collwill to us and Branthwaite to Chelsea
Online Lycan

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13232 on: Today at 09:15:32 am »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 05:30:57 pm
I almost feel sorry for them! 

Honestly mate, I don't. I've not forgotten how happy they were when we almost went into administration. Fuck being the bigger man in all of this. They'd love nothing more than to see us suffer even more than they are doing now.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13233 on: Today at 09:17:23 am »
Apparently they got £8m from 777 yesterday :lmao
Offline Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13234 on: Today at 09:43:10 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:02:39 pm
A Standard Liege game has been called off due to fan protests. It's not happening is it  :(

Would have been the dream owners for me in finishing the club off. Worrying Times still ahead though.

Spawn of the devil that club.

The corrupt PL have saved them again.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13235 on: Today at 09:48:23 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:17:23 am
Apparently they got £8m from 777 yesterday :lmao
What would we do for laughs if it wasn't for EFC? On that front they keep delivering so at least they're good for something  :lmao
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13236 on: Today at 09:56:03 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:43:10 am
Spawn of the devil that club.

The corrupt PL have saved them again.
I wouldn't go that far. Nothing will keep our blue brethren as bitter as hovering just above the trapdoor season after season, watching us at the other end of the table. If they were to go down and actually start winning some games, they may start enjoying football again. Much more preferable that their failure is gauged by direct correlation with our relative success via the same league table. I'll never forget the messages of glee I got from blue 'mates' when we had Hicks and Gillette asset-stripping us towards oblivion. I hope their slide continues to be slow and painful.
Online redtel

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13237 on: Today at 10:57:25 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:17:23 am
Apparently they got £8m from 777 yesterday :lmao


I dont believe it as Victor would say 😳
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13238 on: Today at 11:04:28 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:28:40 pm
The Bullens Wall or the Wailing Wall?

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:38:50 am
Aren't they both the same thing?

Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:11:24 am
One is an ancient limestone city wall, the other a poorly creosoted fence.

Either way, Everton are Humpty Dumpty and they're sitting on it.

