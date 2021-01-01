Spawn of the devil that club.



The corrupt PL have saved them again.



I wouldn't go that far. Nothing will keep our blue brethren as bitter as hovering just above the trapdoor season after season, watching us at the other end of the table. If they were to go down and actually start winning some games, they may start enjoying football again. Much more preferable that their failure is gauged by direct correlation with our relative success via the same league table. I'll never forget the messages of glee I got from blue 'mates' when we had Hicks and Gillette asset-stripping us towards oblivion. I hope their slide continues to be slow and painful.