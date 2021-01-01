Could they sell Goodison now? Then play next season at say Tranmere? Load of wood is worth more than their entire squad.
Salvage and reclaim yards are very trendy. All that timber worth a few bob.
I see they have released a YouTube video of 40,000 seats in BMD
Its like the Beatles.
I read the news today
4000 holes in Blackburn Lancashire
40,000 blue seats in Bramley Moore.
And though the club was rather poor
We know know how many seats it takes
To shut up their fans complaints..