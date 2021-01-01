Everton have been notoriously effective at finding loopholes in the system to exploit. They successfully delayed points deductions that would have seen them relegated last year, so it would not surprise me at all if the declared administration this season if they feel they will escape relegation.

Quote

I hope the PL has a trapdoor built into the rules that enable them to apply a 9 point administration deduction at their discretion. It's meant to serve as a punishment and a deterrent. It would be pointless to apply it this season as it's supposed to hurt.



Spoiler

Cambridge Utd (April 29, 2005) - Points deducted that season; club were already relegated



Rotherham United (May 13, 2006) - Deduction applied the following season as fixture list already completed by the time club entered administration



Crawley Town (June 5, 2006) - Deduction applied the following season as club entered administration after the end of the season



Boston United (April 25, 2007) - Deduction applied that season; the Company Voluntary Arrangement was activated during the last seconds of their final match that relegated them anyway - the league agreed to apply the sanction on the date the club obtained approval from creditors for a Company Voluntary Arrangement



Leeds Utd (May 4, 2007) - Deduction applied that season as Leeds entered into administration prior to their final game of the season. Deduction relegated them



Stockport (April 30, 2009) - Deduction applied that season as Stockport entered into administration prior to their final game of the season. Stayed up despite deduction



Chester City (May 17, 2009) - Deduction applied the following season as fixtures had already been completed



Northwich Victoria (May 15, 2009) - Deduction applied the following season as fixtures had already been completed



Farsley Celtic (June 30, 2009) - Deduction applied during the forthcoming season



Aldershot (May 2, 2013) - Deduction applied the following season as fixtures had been completed



Bolton (May 13, 2019) - Deduction applied the following season



Bury (July 18, 2019) - Deduction applied the forthcoming season



Wigan (July 1, 2020) - Deduction applied during that season - season was still ongoing due to COVID when Wigan entered into administration. EFL imposed a 12 point penalty based on the policy that "if in the event the Club is relegated by virtue of their final position following the conclusion of the Championship season, then the deduction will apply in League One in 2020/21. However, if the Club is not in the relegation places following the final game of season, the sanction will be then be applied to their season 2019/20 total and final league standings amended as appropriate. "





Quote



Subject to the provisions of Regulation 12.5 below, where the Club becomes subject to or suffers an Insolvency Event, or the Board impose a deduction in accordance with Regulation 12.3:



- during the Normal Playing Season but prior to 5.00pm on the fourth Thursday in March, the points deduction shall apply immediately;



- during the Normal Playing Season but after 5.00pm on the fourth Thursday in March, Regulation 12.5 shall apply; and



- outside the Normal Playing Season, the points deduction shall apply in respect of the following Season such that the Club starts that Season on minus 12 points (including in the National League if appropriate).



Where the circumstances set out in Regulation 12.4.2 apply and at the end of that Season, having regard to the number of championship points awarded (ignoring any potential deduction):



- the Club would be relegated in accordance with Regulation 10.1.2(b) or 7.7, the points deduction will apply in the next following Season (including in the National League if appropriate); or



- the Club would not be relegated as aforesaid, the points deduction will apply in that Season and Regulation 10.1.2(b) or 7.7 will then apply (if appropriate) following imposition of the points deduction.

Quote

Upon a Club or its Parent Undertaking suffering an Event of Insolvency the Board shall have the power to impose upon the Club a deduction of nine points scored or to be scored in the League competition. If the Board exercises this power it shall forthwith give written notice to the Club to that effect



Considering how they've managed to evade certain relegation last season, the PL needs to ensure there is zero flexibility in this regard. A points deduction for administration was designed to be a deterrent. It should never be up to the discretion of a club as to when it is applied.Looking at the history of teams that have entered administration (since the points deduction was implemented) in the final weeks of the season and the summer, the key seems to have been that clubs have had it applied during the season as long as their fixtures were not completed. If they had fulfilled their fixture list, it was been applied the following season.The EFL has since codified its stance in recent years as followsThe Premier League by contrast are far less specific about when such a punishment would be imposed as per E.37 of the PL handbook, which seems to suggest the league has the flexibility to decide when the punishment is imposed.