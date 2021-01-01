Talk in The Telegraph about Andy Bell, George Downing and MSP being approached to take over, presumably briefed by Moshiri/the club. Which means there's no mystery buyer waiting in the wings.
'Dealmakers believe Liverpudlian investors Andy Bell and George Downing, who already have money tied up in the club, would be seriously interested in at least part-ownership. The pair could be approached to form a consortium with MSP, one insider suggested, as the chances diminish of Miami-based 777 assuming control.'