« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 325 326 327 328 329 [330]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 690473 times)

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,780
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13160 on: Today at 08:01:11 am »
Talk in The Telegraph about Andy Bell, George Downing and MSP being approached to take over, presumably briefed by Moshiri/the club. Which means there's no mystery buyer waiting in the wings.

'Dealmakers believe Liverpudlian investors Andy Bell and George Downing, who already have money tied up in the club, would be seriously interested in at least part-ownership. The pair could be approached to form a consortium with MSP, one insider suggested, as the chances diminish of Miami-based 777 assuming control.'
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,447
  • Bring the noise
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13161 on: Today at 08:03:30 am »
That reminds me, must move my SIPP this morning.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,780
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13162 on: Today at 08:22:45 am »
The Guardian seem to think that the points deduction for administration can be applied this season, meaning that they would choose to go into administration if they beat Sheffield. Is this simply bad research or is it a possibility? Could it be that Everton themselves don't realise the points come off next season?

Quote
However, if Everton beat Sheffield United at Goodison Park on Saturday, the team could be certain of Premier League survival even if they lost a further nine points  fuelling speculation that the club could enter administration next week.

This would be a more beneficial option for some than others.

It would probably mean that RMF and the MSP consortium are paid back, because each has security over Evertons assets (property and bank accounts in the case of RMF and the new stadium development at Bramley-Moore Dock for MSP).

777 may receive some of its £192m back, as it is understood to have some subordinated security with RMF, meaning it starts to get money back after RMF has been repaid.

A further £450m of loans provided to Everton by Bluesky Capital, which the clubs accounts say is controlled by Moshiri, are not secured  suggesting administration would leave that company nursing huge losses. The 94% stake in Everton, which is held by a Moshiri Isle of Man company, would probably also be worthless.



https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/10/everton-administration-777-partners-takeover-football
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13163 on: Today at 08:55:38 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:22:45 am
The Guardian seem to think that the points deduction for administration can be applied this season, meaning that they would choose to go into administration if they beat Sheffield. Is this simply bad research or is it a possibility? Could it be that Everton themselves don't realise the points come off next season?



https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/10/everton-administration-777-partners-takeover-football
I think the delayed nine point deduction only applies if a team is already relegated (as was the case when Leeds did it and they changed the rules).  As that's not the case with Everton the deduction would be applied this season.

From reading that snippet though I don't see what's in it for Moshiri and, presumably, he's still the decision maker.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,882
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13164 on: Today at 08:57:06 am »
They're screwed. All these loans are just delaying administration, while at the same time they are falling further into debt making any restructuring more difficult as they just don't have the revenue to cover these spiralling debts, interest and stadium expenses. They'll lose the new stadium, they'll have to sell their players, hand over Goodison Park. Bye bye Everton.

They should have got the insolvency specialists in last season or earlier.

Pride before a fall and all that. They have focused too much on comparing their club to ours. Their shiny new stadium to our redevelopment of Anfield. Buying crap or over the hill players to have their own "fab 4". Etc. All that money wasted since Moshiri took over could have really took their club forward if they hadn't been so obsessed with catching us as quickly as possible. It was all such a ridiculously incompetent "strategy" and a colossal waste of hundreds of millions.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:01:25 am by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,455
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13165 on: Today at 09:06:41 am »
I assume the only thing saving them from administration is Moshiri, they seem to think he'll keep pumping in the 20 million a month to keep the lights on even though he's not been doing it for months
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,882
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13166 on: Today at 09:09:03 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:06:41 am
I assume the only thing saving them from administration is Moshiri, they seem to think he'll keep pumping in the 20 million a month to keep the lights on even though he's not been doing it for months

Yeah, I doubt Moshiri is gonna pump any more money into them given he will probably lose what he's put in already.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,703
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13167 on: Today at 09:16:20 am »
Everton have been notoriously effective at finding loopholes in the system to exploit. They successfully delayed points deductions that would have seen them relegated last year, so it would not surprise me at all if the declared administration this season if they feel they will escape relegation.

I don't know how effective that plan might prove, as their buried under a mountain of debt and shouldn't stand a hope of being able to retain the players who have kept them up. They'd be in for a summer of hurt and there would be no guarantees they would be able to fulfil their fixture obligations next season. They could easily go down.

I hope the PL has a trapdoor built into the rules that enable them to apply a 9 point administration deduction at their discretion. It's meant to serve as a punishment and a deterrent. It would be pointless to apply it this season as it's supposed to hurt.

Everton won't be able to appeal such a deduction, but they might be able to appeal when its applied. It's all very messy.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,949
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13168 on: Today at 09:40:59 am »
Admin would be an absolute disaster for them, not some silver bullet.

Big fire sale of players, with little coming in. Would probably lose the stadium etc. PL could also delay the points deduction I think, the rules are not clear.

Not sure what the end game is for them but admin would be terrible.
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,882
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13169 on: Today at 09:53:18 am »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 09:40:59 am
Admin would be an absolute disaster for them, not some silver bullet.

Big fire sale of players, with little coming in. Would probably lose the stadium etc. PL could also delay the points deduction I think, the rules are not clear.

Not sure what the end game is for them but admin would be terrible.

It seems imminent given they're trying to spin it as a smart move.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,455
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13170 on: Today at 09:54:43 am »
I don't see how anyone waiting for administration to pick them up "cheap" will get anything out of it, you've still got to throw like 500 million at it just to get stable
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,188
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13171 on: Today at 10:14:32 am »
If they do go into administration wont their books be opened to a transparent and proper examination?

Who knows whats lurking in the woodshed.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13172 on: Today at 10:45:01 am »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 09:40:59 am
Admin would be an absolute disaster for them, not some silver bullet.

Big fire sale of players, with little coming in. Would probably lose the stadium etc. PL could also delay the points deduction I think, the rules are not clear.

Not sure what the end game is for them but admin would be terrible.

The fire sale of players alone would be enough to relegate them next season even if they did manage to get the administration points added to this season's totals.
Logged

Online Swift417

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13173 on: Today at 11:08:25 am »
Am I among the minority that think these are absolutely ripe for a sport wash take over? Riding in like white knights about now to save the club and have a rabid fan base full of appreciation and a willingness to defend them at all costs. If Im a nation state Id say these would be perfect and also, given everything seems to relate to us with them, they could also use our name by proxy to increase awareness.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,882
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13174 on: Today at 11:10:11 am »
Quote from: Swift417 on Today at 11:08:25 am
Am I among the minority that think these are absolutely ripe for a sport wash take over? Riding in like white knights about now to save the club and have a rabid fan base full of appreciation and a willingness to defend them at all costs. If Im a nation state Id say these would be perfect and also, given everything seems to relate to us with them, they could also use our name by proxy to increase awareness.

They'd be the most rabid sportswashed fans out there as long as it means "they" are "richer" than us.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,949
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13175 on: Today at 11:15:37 am »
Quote from: Swift417 on Today at 11:08:25 am
Am I among the minority that think these are absolutely ripe for a sport wash take over? Riding in like white knights about now to save the club and have a rabid fan base full of appreciation and a willingness to defend them at all costs. If Im a nation state Id say these would be perfect and also, given everything seems to relate to us with them, they could also use our name by proxy to increase awareness.

It's a lot of money and we've seen with PSR and other rules that it is harder to break through to the top table.

Could obviously still happen but still no guarantee of success. They had a billionaire owner and pissed it up the wall
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,594
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13176 on: Today at 11:24:51 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:10:11 am
They'd be the most rabid sportswashed fans out there as long as it means "they" are "richer" than us.

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,010
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13177 on: Today at 12:41:23 pm »
Quote from: Swift417 on Today at 11:08:25 am
Am I among the minority that think these are absolutely ripe for a sport wash take over? Riding in like white knights about now to save the club and have a rabid fan base full of appreciation and a willingness to defend them at all costs. If Im a nation state Id say these would be perfect and also, given everything seems to relate to us with them, they could also use our name by proxy to increase awareness.

I think Uncle Uzzy getting his assetts frozen will have put off a few sports washers. For the price needed to clear Evertons debts, you could buy a non **** club and have money left over to buy a few players.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,609
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13178 on: Today at 12:49:06 pm »
They've withdrawn their appeal. So much for exposing the corrupt premier league
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,966
  • Truthiness
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13179 on: Today at 12:50:59 pm »
Dyche won the manager of the month award. Between that and the cuckoo clock, must be worth a good £50 in the administrator's fire sale.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,834
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13180 on: Today at 12:51:02 pm »
I guess being safe and getting that sweet TV money next season trumps exposing the heart of the corrupt premier league.

Hope the guy who made all those pink leaflets can use them on a BBQ this weekend
Logged

Offline DaveLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,523
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13181 on: Today at 12:59:44 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 12:49:06 pm
They've withdrawn their appeal. So much for exposing the corrupt premier league
Probably cant afford to continue with it, or got wind it might increase
Logged
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,216
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13182 on: Today at 01:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:16:20 am
Everton have been notoriously effective at finding loopholes in the system to exploit. They successfully delayed points deductions that would have seen them relegated last year, so it would not surprise me at all if the declared administration this season if they feel they will escape relegation.

Considering how they've managed to evade certain relegation last season, the PL needs to ensure there is zero flexibility in this regard. A points deduction for administration was designed to be a deterrent. It should never be up to the discretion of a club as to when it is applied.

Quote
I hope the PL has a trapdoor built into the rules that enable them to apply a 9 point administration deduction at their discretion. It's meant to serve as a punishment and a deterrent. It would be pointless to apply it this season as it's supposed to hurt.

Looking at the history of teams that have entered administration (since the points deduction was implemented) in the final weeks of the season and the summer,  the key seems to have been that clubs have had it applied during the season as long as their fixtures were not completed. If they had fulfilled their fixture list, it was been applied the following season.

Spoiler

Cambridge Utd (April 29, 2005) - Points deducted that season; club were already relegated

Rotherham United (May 13, 2006) - Deduction applied the following season as fixture list already completed by the time club entered administration

Crawley Town (June 5, 2006) - Deduction applied the following season as club entered administration after the end of the season

Boston United (April 25, 2007) - Deduction applied that season; the Company Voluntary Arrangement was activated during the last seconds of their final match that relegated them anyway - the league agreed to apply the sanction on the date the club obtained approval from creditors for a Company Voluntary Arrangement

Leeds Utd (May 4, 2007) - Deduction applied that season as Leeds entered into administration prior to their final game of the season. Deduction relegated them

Stockport (April 30, 2009) - Deduction applied that season as Stockport entered into administration prior to their final game of the season. Stayed up despite deduction

Chester City (May 17, 2009) - Deduction applied the following season as fixtures had already been completed

Northwich Victoria (May 15, 2009) - Deduction applied the following season as fixtures had already been completed

Farsley Celtic (June 30, 2009) - Deduction applied during the forthcoming season

Aldershot (May 2, 2013) - Deduction applied the following season as fixtures had been completed

Bolton (May 13, 2019) - Deduction applied the following season

Bury (July 18, 2019) - Deduction applied the forthcoming season

Wigan (July 1, 2020) - Deduction applied during that season - season was still ongoing due to COVID when Wigan entered into administration. EFL imposed a 12 point penalty based on the policy that "if in the event the Club is relegated by virtue of their final position following the conclusion of the Championship season, then the deduction will apply in League One in 2020/21. However, if the Club is not in the relegation places following the final game of season, the sanction will be then be applied to their season 2019/20 total and final league standings amended as appropriate. "

[close]


The EFL has since codified its stance in recent years as follows

Quote

Subject to the provisions of Regulation 12.5 below, where the Club becomes subject to or suffers an Insolvency Event, or the Board impose a deduction in accordance with Regulation 12.3:

- during the Normal Playing Season but prior to 5.00pm on the fourth Thursday in March, the points deduction shall apply immediately;

- during the Normal Playing Season but after 5.00pm on the fourth Thursday in March, Regulation 12.5 shall apply; and

- outside the Normal Playing Season, the points deduction shall apply in respect of the following Season such that the Club starts that Season on minus 12 points (including in the National League if appropriate).

Where the circumstances set out in Regulation 12.4.2 apply and at the end of that Season, having regard to the number of championship points awarded (ignoring any potential deduction):

- the Club would be relegated in accordance with Regulation 10.1.2(b) or 7.7, the points deduction will apply in the next following Season (including in the National League if appropriate); or

- the Club would not be relegated as aforesaid, the points deduction will apply in that Season and Regulation 10.1.2(b) or 7.7 will then apply (if appropriate) following imposition of the points deduction.


The Premier League by contrast are far less specific about when such a punishment would be imposed as per E.37 of the PL handbook, which seems to suggest the league has the flexibility to decide when the punishment is imposed.

Quote
Upon a Club or its Parent Undertaking suffering an Event of Insolvency the Board shall have the power to impose upon the Club a deduction of nine points scored or to be scored in the League competition. If the Board exercises this power it shall forthwith give written notice to the Club to that effect
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13183 on: Today at 01:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Swift417 on Today at 11:08:25 am
Am I among the minority that think these are absolutely ripe for a sport wash take over? Riding in like white knights about now to save the club and have a rabid fan base full of appreciation and a willingness to defend them at all costs. If Im a nation state Id say these would be perfect and also, given everything seems to relate to us with them, they could also use our name by proxy to increase awareness.

This. sportswashers love scummy little clubs.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,216
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13184 on: Today at 01:16:53 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 12:59:44 pm
Probably cant afford to continue with it, or got wind it might increase

I'd argue the latter definitely seems plausible, or they don't want the PL to explore further into their precarious situation. More likely of course it has been withdrawn now that they know they are safe and perhaps with the threat of something greater looming on the horizon they don't want to further agitate the PL.
Logged

Online Swift417

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13185 on: Today at 02:09:56 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 11:15:37 am
It's a lot of money and we've seen with PSR and other rules that it is harder to break through to the top table.

Could obviously still happen but still no guarantee of success. They had a billionaire owner and pissed it up the wall
Depends I guess on whether there is enough will to push through changes that could favour the cash rich turkeys voting for Christmas is hardly an unknown quantity in recent years!
Logged

Online Swift417

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13186 on: Today at 02:19:15 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 12:41:23 pm
I think Uncle Uzzy getting his assetts frozen will have put off a few sports washers. For the price needed to clear Evertons debts, you could buy a non **** club and have money left over to buy a few players.
You could buy a non-**** club for sure but wouldnt PR and positive noise trump money concerns? I mean the poor little Everton trope has been well and truly imbedded in the media for a few months now so you ride that up turn pretty happily I reckon. Probably all moot unless psr rules are changed though to allow the required spending to purchase an entire new squad!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,588
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13187 on: Today at 02:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Swift417 on Today at 11:08:25 am
Am I among the minority that think these are absolutely ripe for a sport wash take over? Riding in like white knights about now to save the club and have a rabid fan base full of appreciation and a willingness to defend them at all costs. If Im a nation state Id say these would be perfect and also, given everything seems to relate to us with them, they could also use our name by proxy to increase awareness.

They'll end up with another rich owner at some point. Whether or not it's a chancer like Moshiri backed up by an Usmanov or some kind of oil wealth fund.

Right now, it's just a shit investment given the state of the finances and a stadium not properly built. With FFP there's no wiggle room either to invest properly on the pitch (the appeal with Newcastle was the books were healthy).

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,506
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13188 on: Today at 02:58:32 pm »
I'm not sure there are that many sportswashers left who want to dump money into the PL. No amount of money will guarantee they can catch City, the rules are slowly making pouring money in more difficult, and all sportswashing seems to do is bring more attention to the negative aspects of the countries doing the buying.
Logged

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,949
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13189 on: Today at 03:12:52 pm »
777 calling him restructuring experts. Does anybody know what the payment terms are on their loans to EFC?

Everton would have a huge issue if they were forced to repay.

Also who keeps paying for the lights to be kept on now??

Their DoF already saying in the programme for Sheff U that they will need to sell players.
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19
Pages: 1 ... 325 326 327 328 329 [330]   Go Up
« previous next »
 