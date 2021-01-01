They're screwed. All these loans are just delaying administration, while at the same time they are falling further into debt making any restructuring more difficult as they just don't have the revenue to cover these spiralling debts, interest and stadium expenses. They'll lose the new stadium, they'll have to sell their players, hand over Goodison Park. Bye bye Everton.



They should have got the insolvency specialists in last season or earlier.



Pride before a fall and all that. They have focused too much on comparing their club to ours. Their shiny new stadium to our redevelopment of Anfield. Buying crap or over the hill players to have their own "fab 4". Etc. All that money wasted since Moshiri took over could have really took their club forward if they hadn't been so obsessed with catching us as quickly as possible. It was all such a ridiculously incompetent "strategy" and a colossal waste of hundreds of millions.

