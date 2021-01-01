« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 325 326 327 328 329 [330]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 689337 times)

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,780
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13160 on: Today at 08:01:11 am »
Talk in The Telegraph about Andy Bell, George Downing and MSP being approached to take over, presumably briefed by Moshiri/the club. Which means there's no mystery buyer waiting in the wings.

'Dealmakers believe Liverpudlian investors Andy Bell and George Downing, who already have money tied up in the club, would be seriously interested in at least part-ownership. The pair could be approached to form a consortium with MSP, one insider suggested, as the chances diminish of Miami-based 777 assuming control.'
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,447
  • Bring the noise
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13161 on: Today at 08:03:30 am »
That reminds me, must move my SIPP this morning.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,780
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13162 on: Today at 08:22:45 am »
The Guardian seem to think that the points deduction for administration can be applied this season, meaning that they would choose to go into administration if they beat Sheffield. Is this simply bad research or is it a possibility? Could it be that Everton themselves don't realise the points come off next season?

Quote
However, if Everton beat Sheffield United at Goodison Park on Saturday, the team could be certain of Premier League survival even if they lost a further nine points  fuelling speculation that the club could enter administration next week.

This would be a more beneficial option for some than others.

It would probably mean that RMF and the MSP consortium are paid back, because each has security over Evertons assets (property and bank accounts in the case of RMF and the new stadium development at Bramley-Moore Dock for MSP).

777 may receive some of its £192m back, as it is understood to have some subordinated security with RMF, meaning it starts to get money back after RMF has been repaid.

A further £450m of loans provided to Everton by Bluesky Capital, which the clubs accounts say is controlled by Moshiri, are not secured  suggesting administration would leave that company nursing huge losses. The 94% stake in Everton, which is held by a Moshiri Isle of Man company, would probably also be worthless.



https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/10/everton-administration-777-partners-takeover-football
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13163 on: Today at 08:55:38 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:22:45 am
The Guardian seem to think that the points deduction for administration can be applied this season, meaning that they would choose to go into administration if they beat Sheffield. Is this simply bad research or is it a possibility? Could it be that Everton themselves don't realise the points come off next season?



https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/10/everton-administration-777-partners-takeover-football
I think the delayed nine point deduction only applies if a team is already relegated (as was the case when Leeds did it and they changed the rules).  As that's not the case with Everton the deduction would be applied this season.

From reading that snippet though I don't see what's in it for Moshiri and, presumably, he's still the decision maker.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,876
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13164 on: Today at 08:57:06 am »
They're screwed. All these loans are just delaying administration, while at the same time they are falling further into debt making any restructuring more difficult as they just don't have the revenue to cover these spiralling debts, interest and stadium expenses. They'll lose the new stadium, they'll have to sell their players, hand over Goodison Park. Bye bye Everton.

They should have got the insolvency specialists in last season or earlier.

Pride before a fall and all that. They have focused too much on comparing their club to ours. Their shiny new stadium to our redevelopment of Anfield. Buying crap or over the hill players to have their own "fab 4". Etc. All that money wasted since Moshiri took over could have really took their club forward if they hadn't been so obsessed with catching us as quickly as possible. It was all such a ridiculously incompetent "strategy" and a colossal waste of hundreds of millions.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:01:25 am by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,454
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13165 on: Today at 09:06:41 am »
I assume the only thing saving them from administration is Moshiri, they seem to think he'll keep pumping in the 20 million a month to keep the lights on even though he's not been doing it for months
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,876
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13166 on: Today at 09:09:03 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:06:41 am
I assume the only thing saving them from administration is Moshiri, they seem to think he'll keep pumping in the 20 million a month to keep the lights on even though he's not been doing it for months

Yeah, I doubt Moshiri is gonna pump any more money into them given he will probably lose what he's put in already.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 325 326 327 328 329 [330]   Go Up
« previous next »
 