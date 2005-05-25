Bloomberg reporting that MSP Capital are looking at a takeover if 777 goes kaput. Paywall though



US investment firm MSP Sports Capital is exploring a takeover of Everton FC as the current bid for the Premier League football club falters, according to a person familiar with the matter



MSP could have taken control last month without having to spend a pennyEve777ton defaulted on their loan, that meant the MSP could have taken over 51% of Moshiris stake and gained control of the club.Or they could have taken BMD in lieu of the debt. However, they would have had to pay to finish the stadium.They gave an extension, because then Moshiri will be sinking further into the mire of debt, borrowing the money to complete the stadium. Ideally for them, they call the loan default just before the stadium is completed, get it for nowt in effect, pay a few million to complete the build, and then Everton go bust and they pick up the football side of things as well if they want.However, it is clear that anyone coming in would have significant debts to clear and then address the problem of a £20 a month shortfall in revenue to costs simply to keep the lights on.