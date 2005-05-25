« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13120 on: Yesterday at 10:42:45 am »
Bloomberg reporting that MSP Capital are looking at a takeover if 777 goes kaput. Paywall though

US investment firm MSP Sports Capital is exploring a takeover of Everton FC as the current bid for the Premier League football club falters, according to a person familiar with the matter
A Red Abroad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13121 on: Yesterday at 10:47:27 am »
"...according to a person familiar with the matter"

Bloody 'news speak'

 :lmao
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13122 on: Yesterday at 11:50:12 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:42:45 am
Bloomberg reporting that MSP Capital are looking at a takeover if 777 goes kaput. Paywall though

US investment firm MSP Sports Capital is exploring a takeover of Everton FC as the current bid for the Premier League football club falters, according to a person familiar with the matter

Probably a cabbie claiming he heard it from a fare who works in finance (Deborah, a cashier at Halifax). They're always blues. What is it with driving a taxi and supporting Everton?
rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13123 on: Yesterday at 11:58:14 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 09:25:38 am
Any rumours of this?

There is the claim that Tim Cahill would be the public face of  bid from a buyer from Qatar or some other petrostate
Smellytrabs

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13124 on: Yesterday at 12:30:38 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on May  8, 2024, 09:22:45 pm
Everton are like making love to a beautiful woman

You think they're about to go down...

...but never do. Then in order to get rid of the wood you find yourself on the Dock Road paying for something you can't really afford.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13125 on: Yesterday at 12:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:42:45 am
Bloomberg reporting that MSP Capital are looking at a takeover if 777 goes kaput. Paywall though

US investment firm MSP Sports Capital is exploring a takeover of Everton FC as the current bid for the Premier League football club falters, according to a person familiar with the matter

Probably realising it's the easiest way for them to get their money back. Acquire the club at a vastly reduced rate, then flip it as soon as they become somewhat more viable.
MrGrumpy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13126 on: Yesterday at 12:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:42:45 am
Bloomberg reporting that MSP Capital are looking at a takeover if 777 goes kaput. Paywall though

US investment firm MSP Sports Capital is exploring a takeover of Everton FC as the current bid for the Premier League football club falters, according to a person familiar with the matter


MSP apparently own Brondby in Denmark, Estoril in Portugal and Augsburg in Germany.


How a club in need of at least a billion quid fits in to this portfolio is beyond me.
gazzam1963

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13127 on: Yesterday at 01:02:07 pm »
Dr. Beaker

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13128 on: Yesterday at 01:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:50:12 am
Probably a cabbie claiming he heard it from a fare who works in finance (Deborah, a cashier at Halifax). They're always blues. What is it with driving a taxi and supporting Everton?
Something to do with clocks.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13129 on: Yesterday at 01:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Yesterday at 12:30:38 pm
...but never do. Then in order to get rid of the wood you find yourself on the Dock Road paying for something you can't really afford.
:lmao :wellin
SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13130 on: Yesterday at 01:23:46 pm »
talking about getting rid of wood, in a thread about the Bitters.

well played.
12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13131 on: Yesterday at 01:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:42:45 am
Bloomberg reporting that MSP Capital are looking at a takeover if 777 goes kaput. Paywall though

US investment firm MSP Sports Capital is exploring a takeover of Everton FC as the current bid for the Premier League football club falters, according to a person familiar with the matter

MSP could have taken control last month without having to spend a penny
Eve777ton defaulted on their loan, that meant the MSP could have taken over 51% of Moshiris stake and gained control of the club.
Or they could have taken BMD in lieu of the debt. However, they would have had to pay to finish the stadium.
They gave an extension, because then Moshiri will be sinking further into the mire of debt, borrowing the money to complete the stadium. Ideally for them, they call the loan default just before the stadium is completed, get it for nowt in effect, pay a few million to complete the build,  and then Everton go bust and they pick up the football side of things as well if they want.
However, it is clear that anyone coming in would have significant debts to clear and then address the problem of a £20 a month shortfall in revenue to costs  simply to keep the lights on.
DaveLFC

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13132 on: Yesterday at 02:01:54 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 01:02:07 pm
This may be the pre cursor to the end of season dvd

https://forevereverton.co.uk/products/you-lost-the-league-at-goodison-park-everton-mug

The only way they will ever lift a cup.
Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13133 on: Yesterday at 02:02:53 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 01:46:19 pm
MSP could have taken control last month without having to spend a penny
Eve777ton defaulted on their loan, that meant the MSP could have taken over 51% of Moshiris stake and gained control of the club.
Or they could have taken BMD in lieu of the debt. However, they would have had to pay to finish the stadium.
They gave an extension, because then Moshiri will be sinking further into the mire of debt, borrowing the money to complete the stadium. Ideally for them, they call the loan default just before the stadium is completed, get it for nowt in effect, pay a few million to complete the build,  and then Everton go bust and they pick up the football side of things as well if they want.
However, it is clear that anyone coming in would have significant debts to clear and then address the problem of a £20 a month shortfall in revenue to costs  simply to keep the lights on.

They could cancel their Netflix and Prime subs to cover that.  ;)
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13134 on: Yesterday at 03:24:43 pm »
Has anyone got a  broad assets and liabilities status on them at this moment including income and outgoings?
JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13135 on: Yesterday at 04:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 02:02:53 pm
They could cancel their Netflix and Prime subs to cover that.  ;)
Still leaves them a couple of quid short so theyd have to sell Beto.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13136 on: Yesterday at 04:10:32 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:00:09 pm
Still leaves them a couple of quid short so theyd have to sell Beto.


That would only raise half the money
Anthony

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13137 on: Yesterday at 04:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:24:43 pm
Has anyone got a  broad assets and liabilities status on them at this moment including income and outgoings?

Too much red! :missus
Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13138 on: Yesterday at 04:49:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:00:09 pm
Still leaves them a couple of quid short so theyd have to sell Beto.
Have they actually bought him yet?
Brain Potter

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13139 on: Yesterday at 05:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:49:49 pm
Have they actually bought him yet?

Dont they have an obligation to pay £26m for him this summer.
I think they bought him on a buy now pay next year deal.
Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13140 on: Yesterday at 06:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 05:09:30 pm
Dont they have an obligation to pay £26m for him this summer.
I think they bought him on a buy now pay next year deal.
So they haven't bought him then?  ;D
Kennys from heaven

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13141 on: Yesterday at 06:36:16 pm »
Fucking worst soap opera ever, is this...There are so many flies around this particular turd that I've lost track of what's actually happened

Last I recalled, there was still a potential points deduction for them this season should they not be able to meet their committments once again? Should the takeover happen, then surely that will still be a possibility?

And also, have they not - despite saying they'd broken the rules and taking a reduced deduction from the PL for co-operating with them - amazingly then appealed and are waiting for that to be heard? Or has that gone?

What is the truth here? Still holding out hope that not only will Man City and Arsenal lose all their games and we win ours, but also that these get flushed as well...

BOBSCOUSE

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13142 on: Yesterday at 06:38:53 pm »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Yesterday at 12:30:38 pm
...but never do. Then in order to get rid of the wood you find yourself on the Dock Road paying for something you can't really afford.

What a wonderfully positive change in outlook that is for an Everton fan though, going from the wood and booing at Goodison, to potentially having the clap on the Dock Road - absolutely, delightfully what they deserve!!
TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13143 on: Yesterday at 07:06:16 pm »
Have they gone bust yet?
W

So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13144 on: Yesterday at 07:10:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:06:16 pm
Have they gone bust yet?

Well,theyve earned a stay of execution so they can feed of the tit of the Corrupt PL again next season, but the Corrupt PL could still consign them to financial misery if they approve the 777 takeover or, alternatively if they decide not to approve the take over.

Just to think in a month or sos time well be lambasting FSG as Mingebags Supreme whilst Everton fans are keeping their eyes on the High Court Listing for Winding Up Orders.
A Red Abroad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13145 on: Yesterday at 07:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 06:36:16 pm
Still holding out hope that not only will Man City and Arsenal lose all their games and we win ours, but also that these get flushed as well...

Love it! 

 ;D
Brain Potter

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13146 on: Yesterday at 07:30:11 pm »
Its so bad that even The Esk in his blog today is predicting that administration is inevitable..
The structure and size of the debt is such that no new buyer would take on the liability..
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13147 on: Yesterday at 08:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Yesterday at 12:30:38 pm
...but never do. Then in order to get rid of the wood you find yourself on the Dock Road paying for something you can't really afford.

:lmao
cptrios

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13148 on: Yesterday at 08:16:01 pm »
Sodo loans not count against FFP/PSR/etc.? If theyre borrowing £20m a month just to keep the lights on, does that not mean theyre losing £20m a month?
Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13149 on: Yesterday at 09:00:17 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 07:30:11 pm
Its so bad that even The Esk in his blog today is predicting that administration is inevitable..
The structure and size of the debt is such that no new buyer would take on the liability..
Truly worrying times 
12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13150 on: Yesterday at 09:07:35 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 08:16:01 pm
Sodo loans not count against FFP/PSR/etc.? If theyre borrowing £20m a month just to keep the lights on, does that not mean theyre losing £20m a month?

There is a £20m gap between revenue and expenditure every month.
Thats £240m a year.
They will try to tell  you that it is for the stadium.
They still havent secured the loan for the completion yet. They owe £200m to MSP and are overdue on the repayment.
Those Covid losses are being put in their true light now arent they.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13151 on: Yesterday at 10:55:23 pm »
Who cares about PSR? The loans are so fucking enormous that they cant pay the interest on them and theyre borrowing more to do so. Everyone else pays off loans. Not the blue lot. What this means is that all their cash goes into paying off loans, so theyre fucked.

Probably the only realistic way out of it is either an oil state (never going to happen) or MSP and R&M come to some kind of ownership fudge, see out the storm and hope to sell the club for much more money in the medium to longer term.

Its not really a greta option, but its their best option if it happens
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13152 on: Yesterday at 11:20:10 pm »
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13153 on: Yesterday at 11:22:20 pm »
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13154 on: Yesterday at 11:28:23 pm »
Urgh greta
Offline sonnyred

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13155 on: Yesterday at 11:31:48 pm »
Everton are gone, they are finished. They don't have the revenue to pay back the interest on their loans, or for the day to day running of the club. And they certainly don't have the revenue to pay both. I thnik they'll enter administration in the very near future because I don't see an alternative path unless an oil state buys them. But they are too heavily in debt and not the most attractive club. It's over, they will be flushed.
Offline Crouch Potato

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13156 on: Today at 12:19:20 am »
Basically, any sensible Everton fan is praying that 777 DON'T get given the green light. They know that if that happens they are much more likely to go bust.
Offline 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13157 on: Today at 01:45:56 am »
They're going bust anyway.

How can you need £20m a month over and above other income just to keep operating.

That's £240m a year.

Why would any investor or group buy Everton to find it hemorrhaging money it doesn't have and not enough income to stop the hemorrhaging. That's the rub.

Offline MightyReds

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13158 on: Today at 01:49:17 am »
If they go into administration, do they get relegated?
Online Brain Potter

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13159 on: Today at 04:12:38 am »
Quote from: MightyReds on Today at 01:49:17 am
If they go into administration, do they get relegated?

They have the funds to get to the end of the season (recently borrowed from 777), so if they went into administration in the close season theyd start next season on -9..
