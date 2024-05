Bloomberg reporting that MSP Capital are looking at a takeover if 777 goes kaput. Paywall though



US investment firm MSP Sports Capital is exploring a takeover of Everton FC as the current bid for the Premier League football club falters, according to a person familiar with the matter



Probably realising it's the easiest way for them to get their money back. Acquire the club at a vastly reduced rate, then flip it as soon as they become somewhat more viable.