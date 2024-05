Fella next door (a blue) reckons they won't end up owning their own stadium now. We've thought that for quite a while, but maybe it's dawning on some of them now, too.

He thinks Moshilad is a nut job, and agreed with me when I said it all fell apart once he couldn't launder uncle Uzzies dirty money anymore.



He was happy with the derby win but didn't clutch at the "you lost the league at Goodison" straw. Just said the win keeps them in the PL. Fair enough.