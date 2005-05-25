« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 321 322 323 324 325 [326]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 681667 times)

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,481
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13000 on: May 5, 2024, 05:01:03 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on May  5, 2024, 02:45:46 pm
The Premier League has done Everton a favor by dragging out the 777 partners takeover.

Without doing that Everton would probably be in administration or worse by now. All because 777 have been chucking money in for 6 months or more so Everton could meet their financial obligations and keep the work going at BMD.

They haven't really done them a favour, administration this seson would have been another ten points deducted, and they'd have still stayed up. Good chance that gets handed to them next season now.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,670
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13001 on: May 5, 2024, 07:03:32 pm »
I remember how the PL dragged out the Saudis fit and proper persons test. They couldn't really say no, but they knew it was a bad look to allow them in, so just stalled in the hopes the Saudis would get pissed off and walk away - which they would have done if Bozo hadn't intervened.

In Everton's case, it's been 777 stalling, as they couldn't provide the book keeping and assurances the PL requested. But I don't think that was grounds to refuse them. It's the answers a prospective owner provides that allows the PL to say yay or nay; if the buyer is slow to provide the answers I don't think there's a time limit where the PL can pull the plug.

Either way it's more bad press for 777 and more debt for Everton. With a bit of luck they'll be on -15 at the start of next season, with some tougher promoted clubs to deal with.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,298
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13002 on: May 5, 2024, 11:24:39 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on May  5, 2024, 10:43:28 am
It's only my opinion but in the short term 777 going pop could actually benefit Everton. It would be an interesting case in the UK as to whether there was ever any intention for Everton to repay the loans and whether the risk of lending to Everton on an unsecured basis was a viable endeavour.

Could end up being a moot point because now they are safe from relegation. Administration might be looking like a good option for some.
I mean I know why 777 are doing all this as their ponzi scheme business plan has been explained but surely going down this road of borrowing 200m to a club in the shit added with a really big risk that they won't pass the PL test is just plain fucking daft on their part. They deserve to lose the lot for such a schoolboy error to be honest
Logged

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,298
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13003 on: May 5, 2024, 11:28:05 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on May  5, 2024, 11:22:39 am
If a company you owe money to goes bankrupt you still owe the money, it doesn't get written off, it just goes to their creditors.
So they are even more fucked then as I'd imagine as the creditors will go after the owed money much quicker and harder.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,901
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13004 on: May 5, 2024, 11:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on May  5, 2024, 07:03:32 pm
Either way it's more bad press for 777 and more debt for Everton. With a bit of luck they'll be on -15 at the start of next season, with some tougher promoted clubs to deal with.
That old top flight team Ipswich are joining the PL in order to accompany Everton on the way down.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,099
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13005 on: Yesterday at 12:38:59 pm »

'Fresh Everton takeover fears as 777 Partners named in 16 'unpaid debt' lawsuits':-

New lawsuit against US investment firm portrayed the club as the lastest shiny object of Wanders fraudulent scheme

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/05/05/everton-takeover-777-partners-named-unpaid-debt-lawsuit - or in full and free, here: https://archive.ph/P4xNE
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,404
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13006 on: Yesterday at 12:45:30 pm »
^
It's bizarre how the Bitters aren't out marching down the streets pre-match, protesting about this potential takeover. They may be in the frying pan now, but if these somehow get the green light, then they'll be in the fires of hell. Despite that, it's radio silence from their fans. 🙃
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,775
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13007 on: Yesterday at 01:48:48 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on May  5, 2024, 11:22:39 am
If a company you owe money to goes bankrupt you still owe the money, it doesn't get written off, it just goes to their creditors.
Exactly. & surely the administrators will pursue the debt immediately and with rigour. Plus no more loans to pay operating costs.
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13008 on: Yesterday at 02:00:21 pm »
Reeks of the 2007-09 Financial crisis, this time with some Football clubs involved. I wonder if Everton is used by these guys in derivatives trading as well.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,704
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13009 on: Yesterday at 03:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on May  5, 2024, 06:22:44 am
I can't see how Everton would be liable if 777 go under before they actually own Everton ; he can't have secured the lending against any Everton asset ? I don't know how it works.

If they do become EFC owners however I think it would be different..   

I cannot see how the Premier League can possibly approve these guys as suitable owners.

I think by pontificating for months and months, the PL has made the situation worse...if they'd just knocked them back from the start EFC wouldn't be in so deep with them, but they've strung them along for months so to speak. They've made a bad situation dire.

I really can't see any way out for them unless Moshiri starts funding again (doubtful) or they find another buyer...but how much is the club worth ?
Say Moshiri wants £600 M.... there is probably the same in debt to pay off, and £200 M to finish a stadium..

The blueshite think they're going to sell Branthwaite for £120m to Man Utd and all their problems are over..

Haven't they got an obligation to pay £27M for Beto this summer ?

To call it a mess doesn't do it justice.     

777 have borrowed £200m to lend to Everton.
What are the conditions for those loans? They dont seem to have any collateral left at Goodison, as they hocked the last bits of land in Goodison Road and around Finch Farm the other month.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,704
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13010 on: Yesterday at 03:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on May  5, 2024, 12:27:13 pm
Do correct me but

A mid table prem club is worth 3-400 million

Everton are 300m+ in debt and rising

Therefore they are worth : zero pounds plus any haircut the creditors are willing to take plus the additional value the Everton name has over A.N.Other prem club.

Nearer to £1b in debt, Moshiri wont be walking away without getting some of the debt they owe him
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,831
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13011 on: Yesterday at 03:39:14 pm »
Must be like a new version of The Big Short.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,834
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13012 on: Yesterday at 03:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:39:14 pm
Must be like a new version of The Big Short.

Who's playing Margot Robbie?
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,452
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13013 on: Yesterday at 03:48:13 pm »
Funny how fast the went from the PL being assholes for holding up the sale to the PL should stop this sale
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,831
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13014 on: Yesterday at 03:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:41:12 pm
Who's playing Margot Robbie?
The Toffee Lady.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,842
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13015 on: Yesterday at 03:53:10 pm »
https://twitter.com/PhilippeAuclair/status/1787478625513865359

Multiple sources in Belgium telling us that 777 Partners's two main creditors, former owner Bruno Venanzi and shareholders of Standard's stadium have now instructed their lawyers to seek seizure of the US group's assets in the country. Full story will follow in @JosimarFotball
.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,555
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13016 on: Yesterday at 03:58:33 pm »
Quote
An 82-page complaint filed in New York by Leadenhall Capital Partners LLP and Leadenhall Life Insurance Linked Investments Fund PLC on Friday branded 777 a house of cards on the brink of collapse, adding: Everton is the latest shiny object of Wanders fraudulent scheme.
Stretching it a bit
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,939
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13017 on: Yesterday at 04:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:41:12 pm
Who's playing Margot Robbie?

This lovely lady

Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,205
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13018 on: Yesterday at 05:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:41:12 pm
Who's playing Margot Robbie?

Alan Biley.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,408
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13019 on: Yesterday at 05:09:19 pm »
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,512
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13020 on: Yesterday at 05:15:39 pm »
Will they end up getting away with their loan debt when 777 go pop?

Those loans are unsecured.

777 would have ran them into the ground so that always too good to be true.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,670
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13021 on: Yesterday at 05:31:24 pm »
Even if 777 manage to sell a few football clubs, it sounds as though they'll need the money for something other than buying Everton. They make Hicks and Gillett look competent.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,593
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13022 on: Yesterday at 06:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:15:39 pm
Will they end up getting away with their loan debt when 777 go pop?

Those loans are unsecured.

777 would have ran them into the ground so that always too good to be true.

No the debt will transfer to 777's creditors.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,205
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13023 on: Yesterday at 07:29:33 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 05:09:19 pm
Not Booley  ;)

Haha ;D

I think Bile also works.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13024 on: Yesterday at 09:00:25 pm »
I'd rather 777 Partners went bankrupt than Everton.  That said, I think both are very possible as I don't see there being a queue of prospective owners wanting to take on a club with more debt than assets and ongoing losses.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,704
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13025 on: Yesterday at 09:43:44 pm »
No worries lads. I have it on good authority.
There are three other buyers waiting in the wings if 777 dont get it, as well as Qatari interest. And Usmanov is the one behind the 777 deal, as he is somehow extracting his money in the deal.
I can only assume he is the one lending 777 the money to lend to Everton at a high interest rate, clawing back his money from the interest repayments.

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13026 on: Yesterday at 09:53:17 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 04:58:21 pm
This lovely lady



Once worked with a woman who had a season ticket in the upper bullens . She was at the derby and sussed a red whod obviously used a Everton season ticket . She punched him in the back of the head .
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,670
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13027 on: Yesterday at 10:46:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:00:25 pm
I'd rather 777 Partners went bankrupt than Everton.  That said, I think both are very possible as I don't see there being a queue of prospective owners wanting to take on a club with more debt than assets and ongoing losses.

I'll be happy with both. Everton seems to destroy everything it touches, so somehow bringing down this global gang of chancers with them would be quite fitting.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13028 on: Today at 11:50:23 am »
The 777 Ponzi scheme is collapsing quickly now, as per this piece in the telegraph..

Evertons prospective owners 777 face legal demand for seizure of assets in Belgium
Crisis-hit firm have been hit with two new legal claims just days after their airline collapsed and another lawsuit was launched in New York
Tom Morgan,
 SPORTS NEWS CORRESPONDENT
7 May 2024  7:12am
Evertons prospective new owners have been plunged further into legal turmoil as former owners at Standard de Liège demand the seizure of millions of pounds of assets.

Crisis-hit 777 Partners have been hit with two new legal claims just days after one of the investment firms airlines collapsed and another major lawsuit was launched in New York.

A senior source close to talks confirmed claims had been launched by Standards former owner Bruno Venanzi and Immobilière du Standard, the company which owned the clubs famous Stade de Sclessin.

The two main creditors for Standard, who are part of the Miami-firms multi-club ownership model, are asking for the seizure of all 777s assets in Belgium. The cases first came to light in a report on the Josimar website, but have been independently verified by Telegraph Sport. A spokesman for 777 Partners declined to comment.

Anger in Belgian football is mounting at 777, with national newspaper Le Soir reporting wages are also overdue to Standards players. 777 are alleged in legal papers to have also defaulted on two tranches of payment owed to Venanzi as well as other former club shareholders, thought to include former Tottenham player Nacer Chadli.

Assets being demanded in the new claims include the shares which Venanzi gave up in 2022 as well as the stadium, worth an estimated £6 million. In their latest accounts, Standard Liège posted 20 million (£17.1 million) losses for the 2022-23 season under 777 Partners, which had promised to reduce the debt burden.

Standard were also temporarily hit with transfer bans after the club failed to pay transfer fees, bonuses, VAT and social insurance contributions. Hertha Berlin, Brazils Vasco da Gama, Frances Red Star and Italys Genoa are other clubs in its portfolio.

The company first struck a deal to buy Everton last September, but doubt is now mounting that the Premier League can provide approval over the coming weeks.

London asset manager Leadenhall Capital is also seeking damages after accusing 777 and co-founder Josh Wander of pledging more than $350 million (£278 million) in assets that either did not exist, were not actually owned by Wanders entities, or had already been pledged to another lender. Within an 82-page New York legal claim, Leadenhall allege 777 Partners and its affiliates have been named in no less than sixteen lawsuits generally concerning unpaid debts and collectively demanding more than $130 million (£103 million). Many of the cases referenced were filed in recent months.

When asked about the 16 cases, a spokesman for 777 declined to comment again on Sunday but the company has previously told Telegraph Sport that some cases against the group had been resolved.

Last week, 777 Partners made a last-minute payment of around £16 million towards working capital at the Premier League side, to ease alarm shortly after one of its airlines Bonza abruptly ceased flying.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,548
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13029 on: Today at 12:30:16 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13030 on: Today at 02:54:29 pm »
There was a thread which I can't find now by a journalist who reports on finances and football - Martin Calladine, maybe? - which had extracts from court papers stating that 777's intention with Everton (and Standard Liege) was to buy up the club, use them to increase interest in their other businesses through partnerships, then 'flip them for a profit'. Basically Homes Under The Hammer-ing them.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13031 on: Today at 02:58:04 pm »
Have 777only got into trouble after agreeing to buy Everton?
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,648
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13032 on: Today at 02:59:48 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:58:04 pm
Have 777only got into trouble after agreeing to buy Everton?

When Everton touches you...
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,901
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13033 on: Today at 03:07:53 pm »
Branthwaite has already got his price labelled glued on, that should pay the cleaners wages through to August.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,485
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13034 on: Today at 03:07:53 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:58:04 pm
Have 777only got into trouble after agreeing to buy Everton?
No, the investigations pre-dated their attempt to buy them. In fact it was the problems elswhere that encouraged their interest in the first place. They wanted to buy and then use their new acquisition to borrow to pay off debt. As long as Everton didn't get relegated they could borrow, finish stadium, asset strip, sell. Even that was highly optimistic.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13035 on: Today at 03:11:47 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:07:53 pm
No, the investigations pre-dated their attempt to buy them. In fact it was the problems elswhere that encouraged their interest in the first place. They wanted to buy and then use their new acquisition to borrow to pay off debt. As long as Everton didn't get relegated they could borrow, finish stadium, asset strip, sell. Even that was highly optimistic.
I thought it mightve been the Curse of the Bitters that had done for 777. Seems they are well suited to each other.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,143
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13036 on: Today at 03:30:01 pm »
I feel dirty, just been  served some kind of Everton as on Facebook.

You can now buy a mug that says You lost the league at Goodison Park.

One of the first comments: Be nice for you lot to lift a cup :lmao
Logged

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13037 on: Today at 03:35:29 pm »
Can someone ELI5 what is going on? Is this a fair summary?

Everton are skint and on the verge of going bust because of nearly a decade of financial mismanagement
A company Sport 777 are trying to buy/"save" Everton
That company themselves are on the verge of going bust?
What do they get out of this even if they do buy Everton?
If they go bust first, what is going to happen to Everton?
If 777 do buy Everton, and then both go bust, what happens?
If Everton are already in dire financial straits, what do 777 Sport gain from it?

All a bit baffling to me.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 321 322 323 324 325 [326]   Go Up
« previous next »
 