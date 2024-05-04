« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 676687 times)

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12960 on: Today at 12:53:50 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 06:05:06 pm

Local to where is a question for another time.

Football is a global game these days. The big clubs know this and have tie ins with companies around the world that allow them to reach out to a global fan base. An example of this is Liverpools choice of kit supplier Nike, they are able to get Liverpool kits in sports shops in every corner of the globe.

Everton would have been better off spending the money they had a few years ago on an improved commercial operation rather than overpriced number 10s.


Was working in Morecambe recently. The customer was a bluenose . ST holder . The shame eh . Also I know quite a few from outside Liverpool. Often wonder how these are accepted.
Logged

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,295
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12961 on: Today at 02:22:19 am »
Surely next season they are looking at a 10 point deduction for administration, plus another 4 (or whatever it was) for presumably breaking the rules for a third time. If they have to sell their players during the summer to boot then surely even those roaches can't survive that?

Also wtf was all the crowd shots about during the derby? Never seen so many cameras panning to show Lonsdale trackies in my life? It was weird as fuck.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,431
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12962 on: Today at 07:18:33 am »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 02:22:19 am
Surely next season they are looking at a 10 point deduction for administration, plus another 4 (or whatever it was) for presumably breaking the rules for a third time. If they have to sell their players during the summer to boot then surely even those roaches can't survive that?

Also wtf was all the crowd shots about during the derby? Never seen so many cameras panning to show Lonsdale trackies in my life? It was weird as fuck.

They'll sell Branthwaite and Onana for a lot of money. Bring a few in cheap and dogs of war their way to safety while the promoted teams struggle again (Leicester will also come up with a deduction) and are limited in what they can spend.

More difficult if they go into admin but they'll try and avoid that.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,005
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12963 on: Today at 08:56:54 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:18:33 am
They'll sell Branthwaite and Onana for a lot of money. Bring a few in cheap and dogs of war their way to safety while the promoted teams struggle again (Leicester will also come up with a deduction) and are limited in what they can spend.

More difficult if they go into admin but they'll try and avoid that.


I think the days of big money transfers for slightly better than average players are over. Financial fair play requirements will curb the spending of multiple clubs.

As distressed sellers, Everton will not be getting top dollar for their players.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,108
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12964 on: Today at 09:12:23 am »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12965 on: Today at 10:34:08 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 06:05:06 pm

Local to where is a question for another time.

Football is a global game these days. The big clubs know this and have tie ins with companies around the world that allow them to reach out to a global fan base. An example of this is Liverpools choice of kit supplier Nike, they are able to get Liverpool kits in sports shops in every corner of the globe.

Everton would have been better off spending the money they had a few years ago on an improved commercial operation rather than overpriced number 10s.
Everton made the decision to promote themselves as "local". I suspect it was due to the fact that we were "global" and they wanted to differentiate themselves. The fans bought it big-time and started portraying themselves as somehow more authentic and superior. Myths took hold e.g. that Walton Breck Road is full of Norwegians on a matchday - something I've never noticed despite it being my route up to the ground (I've also never noticed the plethora of Bluenoses who are apparently also there every home game to witness said "Norwegians").
The problem with all this is that Everton, as one of the founders of the Premier League, forgot that the idea was to grow the game and in creating a hostile environment for those "not born", they didn't just shoot themselves in the commerical foot, they blew their entire commercial legs off  ::)
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,593
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12966 on: Today at 11:25:57 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:34:08 am
Everton made the decision to promote themselves as "local". I suspect it was due to the fact that we were "global" and they wanted to differentiate themselves. The fans bought it big-time and started portraying themselves as somehow more authentic and superior. Myths took hold e.g. that Walton Breck Road is full of Norwegians on a matchday - something I've never noticed despite it being my route up to the ground (I've also never noticed the plethora of Bluenoses who are apparently also there every home game to witness said "Norwegians").
The problem with all this is that Everton, as one of the founders of the Premier League, forgot that the idea was to grow the game and in creating a hostile environment for those "not born", they didn't just shoot themselves in the commerical foot, they blew their entire commercial legs off  ::)

I was laughing to myself walking away from Goodison the other week at the sheer amount of traffic heading down the East Lancs. Also, couldn't believe how literally none of them walked into a house on Walton Lane as I've always been assured how local they all are to the ground? ::)
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,185
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12967 on: Today at 11:32:02 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 08:56:54 am

I think the days of big money transfers for slightly better than average players are over. Financial fair play requirements will curb the spending of multiple clubs.

As distressed sellers, Everton will not be getting top dollar for their players.

Definitely. COVID and PSR rules will have pretty much dented Everton's hopes for a massive windfall. For example, if you look at Pickford. Last summer was the time to sell him. Multiple clubs were seeking goalkeepers. They had no takers, despite pretty much inferring he was on the market. They also claimed Chelsea were in for Onana last summer. Chelsea signed three DMs. None of which were Onana. If Everton had run themselves properly like Brighton for example, they would have cashed in on Calvert-Lewin after his purple patch season under Ancelotti. They'll receive a fraction of what they could have got 2-3 years ago for him.

In order to get the windfall they think they can recoup, Everton would need to be certain that one of the traditional PL Top 6 would be in for one of their players. Chelsea are going to almost certainly have spending restrictions this summer. Man Utd by most accounts still can't spend the way they previously have. Neither have European football. I doubt Arsenal would be in for Pickford, Branthwaite or Onana.  Spurs probably wouldn't be either. We certainly won't.

If you look at last summer, the biggest purchases by PL clubs outside of that bracket were Newcastle signing Tonali for £55m + add-ons, Villa spending £52m+ on Moussa Diaby, Wolves signing Cunha for £44m (which they were obligated to do by the stipulations of their loan agreement), Newcastle paying £38m for Harvey Barnes and West Ham paying £38m+ add-ons for Kudus. Maybe Villa will make a few big signings to bolster their squad for CL football, but Monchi seems a smart enough operator that he won't be interested in overpaying for Everton players given their obvious financial issues. Newcastle might need to sell players due to PSR.  By most accounts, West Ham have a bit more flexibility, but Moyes won't be around to press for players from the PL.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12968 on: Today at 12:59:35 pm »
Just seen this on twatter:

A major fraud complaint has been filed against the prospective
owners of Everton, 777 Partners.

Lenders to 777 Partners accused it of fraud, claiming that the Miami based investment firm borrowed $350 million by pledging assets it didn't own.

[@business]

Thats Bloombergs twitter.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,088
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12969 on: Today at 01:50:31 pm »
Fit and proper. Nothing to see here. Please continue.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,089
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12970 on: Today at 01:51:06 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:59:35 pm
Just seen this on twatter:

A major fraud complaint has been filed against the prospective
owners of Everton, 777 Partners.

Lenders to 777 Partners accused it of fraud, claiming that the Miami based investment firm borrowed $350 million by pledging assets it didn't own.

[@business]

Thats Bloombergs twitter.

BMD?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12971 on: Today at 01:52:02 pm »
Logged

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,981
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12972 on: Today at 01:55:13 pm »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,424
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12973 on: Today at 01:56:10 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:59:35 pm
Just seen this on twatter:

A major fraud complaint has been filed against the prospective
owners of Everton, 777 Partners.

Lenders to 777 Partners accused it of fraud, claiming that the Miami based investment firm borrowed $350 million by pledging assets it didn't own.

[@business]

Thats Bloombergs twitter.
:lmao theyve even used their other clubs as collateral for loans.  The whole thing is on the verge of collapse.  This is good for Everton, but also means administration cannot be ruled out.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,060
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12974 on: Today at 02:17:09 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:59:35 pm
Just seen this on twatter:

A major fraud complaint has been filed against the prospective
owners of Everton, 777 Partners.

Lenders to 777 Partners accused it of fraud, claiming that the Miami based investment firm borrowed $350 million by pledging assets it didn't own.

[@business]

Thats Bloombergs twitter.

 :thumbup

The article...

'Lenders to 777 Partners Allege Fraud, Double-Pledging in Suit':-

Fight is over $350 million collateral from Josh Wanders firm
777s move to buy Everton FC cast spotlight on its finances

www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-05-04/lenders-to-777-partners-allege-fraud-double-pledging-in-suit? - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/oNY7v#s
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,089
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12975 on: Today at 02:18:31 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:17:09 pm

The article...

'Lenders to 777 Partners Allege Fraud, Double-Pledging in Suit':-

Fight is over $350 million collateral from Josh Wanders firm
777s move to buy Everton FC cast spotlight on its finances

www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-05-04/lenders-to-777-partners-allege-fraud-double-pledging-in-suit? - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/oNY7v#s

The bitters will have this bit

Liverpool-based football club
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,489
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12976 on: Today at 05:18:35 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:59:35 pm
Just seen this on twatter:

A major fraud complaint has been filed against the prospective
owners of Everton, 777 Partners.

Lenders to 777 Partners accused it of fraud, claiming that the Miami based investment firm borrowed $350 million by pledging assets it didn't own.

[@business]

Thats Bloombergs twitter.

Match made in heaven, right there.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12977 on: Today at 05:22:29 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:59:35 pm
Just seen this on twatter:

A major fraud complaint has been filed against the prospective
owners of Everton, 777 Partners.

Lenders to 777 Partners accused it of fraud, claiming that the Miami based investment firm borrowed $350 million by pledging assets it didn't own.

[@business]

Thats Bloombergs twitter.
It gets better.
Popcorn time!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Up
« previous next »
 