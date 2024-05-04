

I think the days of big money transfers for slightly better than average players are over. Financial fair play requirements will curb the spending of multiple clubs.



As distressed sellers, Everton will not be getting top dollar for their players.



Definitely. COVID and PSR rules will have pretty much dented Everton's hopes for a massive windfall. For example, if you look at Pickford. Last summer was the time to sell him. Multiple clubs were seeking goalkeepers. They had no takers, despite pretty much inferring he was on the market. They also claimed Chelsea were in for Onana last summer. Chelsea signed three DMs. None of which were Onana. If Everton had run themselves properly like Brighton for example, they would have cashed in on Calvert-Lewin after his purple patch season under Ancelotti. They'll receive a fraction of what they could have got 2-3 years ago for him.In order to get the windfall they think they can recoup, Everton would need to be certain that one of the traditional PL Top 6 would be in for one of their players. Chelsea are going to almost certainly have spending restrictions this summer. Man Utd by most accounts still can't spend the way they previously have. Neither have European football. I doubt Arsenal would be in for Pickford, Branthwaite or Onana. Spurs probably wouldn't be either. We certainly won't.If you look at last summer, the biggest purchases by PL clubs outside of that bracket were Newcastle signing Tonali for £55m + add-ons, Villa spending £52m+ on Moussa Diaby, Wolves signing Cunha for £44m (which they were obligated to do by the stipulations of their loan agreement), Newcastle paying £38m for Harvey Barnes and West Ham paying £38m+ add-ons for Kudus. Maybe Villa will make a few big signings to bolster their squad for CL football, but Monchi seems a smart enough operator that he won't be interested in overpaying for Everton players given their obvious financial issues. Newcastle might need to sell players due to PSR. By most accounts, West Ham have a bit more flexibility, but Moyes won't be around to press for players from the PL.