So, in numbers (i.e. what I have gleaned from various internet sources):Moshiri wants offers in excess of £500m for his 94.1% share. 777 are supposed to have offered £550m.In total he has invested an estimated £750m (though the Guardian reckons there were a lot ofd gifts from Usmanov).In their 2023 accounts they reported debt of £330m. Much of that related to the £449m attributed to the stadium spend.Since then this debt has increeased to over £500m, again much of this related to the stadium spend, but increasingly to day-to-day operations, as well as interest payments on borrowings. The stadium (originally priced at £550m) is now costed at £760m, a figure that has become a part of the required assurances for the 777 takeover. Whether or not borrowings to date will cover the completion of the stadium is unclear, but it's quite likely that Everton do not have the final funds in place to finish the stadium.Personally I believe the stadium will be finished, it's about the only thing of value the club have to offer. previously I had opined they would never build the stadium, but that was because I never anticipated they would near bankrupt themselves to do so.So, what is owed?In September 2019 Everton opened a credit line with. These are the ones with 0 employees that magic the money out of the ether. They now owe RMF £225m at 10.25% interst per annum. I would say these numbers are reported differently elsewhere, but most hover around trhe £200m mark. That loan is secured against property around Goodison.are the Andy Bell group. They loaned somewhere around £158m. They secured that loan against the new stadium and Moshiri's share (51% of it). They had an option to buy if the loan period ran out. It did, but they chose to extend rather than buy.There are questions over whether they have the funds to complete a takeover and finish the stadium.Are the front runners for the takeover. They are basically buying businesses then using them as collateral to borrow more money to buy more businesses. They need to keep moving, if they stop they die. Currently they are stopped and everything is falling apart for them. They desperately need Everton so they can continue their borrowing. To support this they are borrowing against their existing portfolio. However, what was supposed to be a quick purchase of a distressed asset has dragged on and exposed them a lot of scrutiny. They are trying to rustle up money to meet the demands of the ownership ruling (which basically says, prove you have the means).When they started the takeover they loaned Everton money to keep them afloat until the takeover was complete. This has ballooned massively to about £200m.If 777 do takeover, that loan will be converted to equity. But that is not part of the price they will have to pay Moshiri.In sum there are loans of about £583m owed to three different lenders. 777 are keenest to takeover but are coming apart at the seams. MSP stand to gain the most on paper by default, but seem reluctant to take advantage of the ownershipo clause they have. RMF are the most opaque, but according to the Guardian are linked to tax exiles. No one is quite sure what their intentions are.