« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 318 319 320 321 322 [323]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 670213 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,471
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12880 on: Today at 02:40:01 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:00:22 pm
That's RMF.

Unbelievable!

Wait, no, that's EMF.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,887
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12881 on: Today at 02:53:10 pm »
This is why any new PL rules need careful consideration, saying clubs can spend 4.5 times the revenue of the lowest earner just allows clubs to spend more than they have. It can't just be a salary cap because clubs will get round that and they will also spend money on other things (like an uneconomic new ground say) and claim exemption. The PL allowed Everton to get away with it years ago so they took the piss in recent years and spent money they would never have. Now they are spending money they do not have just to chase the old debts and avoid a relegation that, 2 years ago, may have actually helped them.


Their whole strategy now appears to be based on getting to the transfer window, selling Branthwaite, Calvert-Lewin and Onana for £2bn and limping into next season on the back of Burnley cast-offs.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,386
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12882 on: Today at 04:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:16:37 pm
No, that's RMF (Rights and Media Funding). MSP is the one involved with the guy from Erasure.

It is hard to keep track of the various shysters funding them all right.
They owe pretty much the same to 777 as they owe to R&M. :lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,806
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12883 on: Today at 04:59:20 pm »
We'll all be seeing adverts soon: "Do Everton owe YOU money? Call 0800 777 666 to make a CLAIM"
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12884 on: Today at 04:59:40 pm »
So, anybody taking over ( if not 777) is taking over 500 mill of debt (approx) , the bill to complete a stadium build, and have to pay Moshiri his asking price
I may be wrong, but nobody (surely) will take this onI think they are past saving..
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,887
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12885 on: Today at 05:06:41 pm »
I hope they really enjoyed the Derby.




Seems like they are the snakes and ladders club of football and they've had no real ladders. Now after their big ladder last week they have reached the point where the big, slippery snake that takes you all they way down has to be confronted.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,240
  • Kloppite
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12886 on: Today at 05:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:59:40 pm
So, anybody taking over ( if not 777) is taking over 500 mill of debt (approx) , the bill to complete a stadium build, and have to pay Moshiri his asking price
I may be wrong, but nobody (surely) will take this onI think they are past saving..

If they go into administration, i think a couple of other buyers will line up to buy them, it's because of the debt that no one other than 777 wants to buy them.

I still say this, if 777 do buy them, they will offload the football side of things [certainly within a couple of years] & keep the stadium in their portfolio of companies.
 
Logged
#Sausages

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,171
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12887 on: Today at 05:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:53:10 pm
This is why any new PL rules need careful consideration, saying clubs can spend 4.5 times the revenue of the lowest earner just allows clubs to spend more than they have. It can't just be a salary cap because clubs will get round that and they will also spend money on other things (like an uneconomic new ground say) and claim exemption. The PL allowed Everton to get away with it years ago so they took the piss in recent years and spent money they would never have. Now they are spending money they do not have just to chase the old debts and avoid a relegation that, 2 years ago, may have actually helped them.

Personally, I think the current system shows it is working, it is just the corresponding punishments are being meted out half-heartedly. Whatever system they do end up working out, they need to go over it with a fine tooth comb to ensure it is watertight from clubs exploiting loopholes. Aligning with UEFA's 70% squad rule is likely to have a significant impact on clubs like Everton who can't magically create sponsorship deals to bolster their revenue.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,371
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12888 on: Today at 05:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 05:06:41 pm
I hope they really enjoyed the Derby.




Seems like they are the snakes and ladders club of football and they've had no real ladders. Now after their big ladder last week they have reached the point where the big, slippery snake that takes you all they way down has to be confronted.

They're immune. You'll never flush these.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12889 on: Today at 05:25:11 pm »
Does the stadium wholly belong to Everton FC, or is it partly owned by the Council? Just thinking about the Etihad/former Manchester Commonwealth Games stadium, which is still owned by Manchester City Council IIRC ie. City couldn't sell it on if they wanted to. Makes me wonder who would get the profit out of having things like events there (I assume the idea behind it was that it was multi-use to bring in revenue?) and the Euros hosting.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,474
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12890 on: Today at 05:27:48 pm »
So, in numbers (i.e. what I have gleaned from various internet sources):

Moshiri wants offers in excess of £500m for his 94.1% share. 777 are supposed to have offered £550m.

In total he has invested an estimated £750m (though the Guardian reckons there were a lot ofd gifts from Usmanov).
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/sep/26/everton-fc-owner-alisher-usmanov-farhad-moshiri

In their 2023 accounts they reported debt of £330m. Much of that related to the £449m attributed to the stadium spend.
https://theathletic.com/5381429/2024/04/01/everton-accounts-moshiri-bramley-moore-psr/

Since then this debt has increeased to over £500m, again much of this related to the stadium spend, but increasingly to day-to-day operations, as well as interest payments on borrowings. The stadium (originally priced at £550m) is now costed at £760m, a figure that has become a part of the required assurances for the 777 takeover. Whether or not borrowings to date will cover the completion of the stadium is unclear, but it's quite likely that Everton do not have the final funds in place to finish the stadium.

Personally I believe the stadium will be finished, it's about the only thing of value the club have to offer. previously I had opined they would never build the stadium, but that was because I never anticipated they would near bankrupt themselves to do so.

So, what is owed?

In September 2019 Everton opened a credit line with Rights and Media Funding (RMF). These are the ones with 0 employees that magic the money out of the ether. They now owe RMF £225m at 10.25% interst per annum. I would say these numbers are reported differently elsewhere, but most hover around trhe £200m mark. That loan is secured against property around Goodison.

MSP are the Andy Bell group. They loaned somewhere around £158m. They secured that loan against the new stadium and Moshiri's share (51% of it). They had an option to buy if the loan period ran out. It did, but they chose to extend rather than buy.
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/everton-takeover-777-partners-loan-b2529346.html
There are questions over whether they have the funds to complete a takeover and finish the stadium.

777 partners Are the front runners for the takeover. They are basically buying businesses then using them as collateral to borrow more money to buy more businesses. They need to keep moving, if they stop they die. Currently they are stopped and everything is falling apart for them. They desperately need Everton so they can continue their borrowing. To support this they are borrowing against their existing portfolio. However, what was supposed to be a quick purchase of a distressed asset has dragged on and exposed them a lot of scrutiny. They are trying to rustle up money to meet the demands of the ownership ruling (which basically says, prove you have the means).

When they started the takeover they loaned Everton money to keep them afloat until the takeover was complete. This has ballooned massively to about £200m.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/cqqnkgv0k19o

If 777 do takeover, that loan will be converted to equity. But that is not part of the price they will have to pay Moshiri.

In sum there are loans of about  £583m owed to three different lenders. 777 are keenest to takeover but are coming apart at the seams. MSP stand to gain the most on paper by default, but seem reluctant to take advantage of the ownershipo clause they have. RMF are the most opaque, but according to the Guardian are linked to tax exiles. No one is quite sure what their intentions are.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/12/everton-paid-30m-interest-lender-rights-media-funding-links-with-tax-exile-documents-suggest

« Last Edit: Today at 05:30:12 pm by DonkeyWan »
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,206
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12891 on: Today at 06:06:54 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:27:48 pm
So, in numbers (i.e. what I have gleaned from various internet sources):

Moshiri wants offers in excess of £500m for his 94.1% share. 777 are supposed to have offered £550m.

In total he has invested an estimated £750m (though the Guardian reckons there were a lot ofd gifts from Usmanov).
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/sep/26/everton-fc-owner-alisher-usmanov-farhad-moshiri

In their 2023 accounts they reported debt of £330m. Much of that related to the £449m attributed to the stadium spend.
https://theathletic.com/5381429/2024/04/01/everton-accounts-moshiri-bramley-moore-psr/

Since then this debt has increeased to over £500m, again much of this related to the stadium spend, but increasingly to day-to-day operations, as well as interest payments on borrowings. The stadium (originally priced at £550m) is now costed at £760m, a figure that has become a part of the required assurances for the 777 takeover. Whether or not borrowings to date will cover the completion of the stadium is unclear, but it's quite likely that Everton do not have the final funds in place to finish the stadium.

Personally I believe the stadium will be finished, it's about the only thing of value the club have to offer. previously I had opined they would never build the stadium, but that was because I never anticipated they would near bankrupt themselves to do so.

So, what is owed?

In September 2019 Everton opened a credit line with Rights and Media Funding (RMF). These are the ones with 0 employees that magic the money out of the ether. They now owe RMF £225m at 10.25% interst per annum. I would say these numbers are reported differently elsewhere, but most hover around trhe £200m mark. That loan is secured against property around Goodison.

MSP are the Andy Bell group. They loaned somewhere around £158m. They secured that loan against the new stadium and Moshiri's share (51% of it). They had an option to buy if the loan period ran out. It did, but they chose to extend rather than buy.
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/everton-takeover-777-partners-loan-b2529346.html
There are questions over whether they have the funds to complete a takeover and finish the stadium.

777 partners Are the front runners for the takeover. They are basically buying businesses then using them as collateral to borrow more money to buy more businesses. They need to keep moving, if they stop they die. Currently they are stopped and everything is falling apart for them. They desperately need Everton so they can continue their borrowing. To support this they are borrowing against their existing portfolio. However, what was supposed to be a quick purchase of a distressed asset has dragged on and exposed them a lot of scrutiny. They are trying to rustle up money to meet the demands of the ownership ruling (which basically says, prove you have the means).

When they started the takeover they loaned Everton money to keep them afloat until the takeover was complete. This has ballooned massively to about £200m.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/cqqnkgv0k19o

If 777 do takeover, that loan will be converted to equity. But that is not part of the price they will have to pay Moshiri.

In sum there are loans of about  £583m owed to three different lenders. 777 are keenest to takeover but are coming apart at the seams. MSP stand to gain the most on paper by default, but seem reluctant to take advantage of the ownershipo clause they have. RMF are the most opaque, but according to the Guardian are linked to tax exiles. No one is quite sure what their intentions are.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/12/everton-paid-30m-interest-lender-rights-media-funding-links-with-tax-exile-documents-suggest


Excellently summed up. Thanks
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12892 on: Today at 06:14:23 pm »
I know that there have been a few articles flying about online in the last few days about the difficulties 777 are having in raising the funds for the takeover, but I'm surprised that this isn't more of a story.

Whilst I am enjoying their unravelling, in a way it's sad that a great and famous football institution, and they are a proper football club, are being allowed to be put under by poor owners, unsuitable prospective buyers etc...it's a disgrace really.   

 
Logged

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12893 on: Today at 06:16:41 pm »
If it was Man United I'd find it hilarious.

I think it would be really very bad for the city for Everton to unravel, though, in lots of ways, and especially sad that it's down to financial rather than footballing incompetence. And I'd miss the derby. And they'd have to work out what to do with Angry Jordan Pickford.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12894 on: Today at 06:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 06:14:23 pm
I know that there have been a few articles flying about online in the last few days about the difficulties 777 are having in raising the funds for the takeover, but I'm surprised that this isn't more of a story.

Whilst I am enjoying their unravelling, in a way it's sad that a great and famous football institution, and they are once were a proper football club, are being allowed to be put under by poor owners, unsuitable prospective buyers etc...it's a disgrace really.
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,182
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12895 on: Today at 06:18:00 pm »
In the world of offshore tax-haven money shuffling the 'no employees' thing would not be unique or questioned. If a finance journalist was looking at the deal rather than a sports reporter it wouldn't even have been mentioned.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,945
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12896 on: Today at 06:25:26 pm »
One question, even if this £16m additional money gets them through to the end of the season, what happens over the summer? They would have zero money coming in (other than season ticket renewals and ahem, merchandising) but still have to pay wages. Does this mean that any player sales go straight to paying the bills and interest payments.

They will have to gut the squad to even make a dent.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,386
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12897 on: Today at 06:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:25:26 pm
One question, even if this £16m additional money gets them through to the end of the season, what happens over the summer? They would have zero money coming in (other than season ticket renewals and ahem, merchandising) but still have to pay wages. Does this mean that any player sales go straight to paying the bills and interest payments.

They will have to gut the squad to even make a dent.
They sell players
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,182
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12898 on: Today at 06:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 06:46:17 pm
If Everton are reducing the tax they owe via sending a load of cash to overseas tax haven for crazy high interest payments s HMRC will be all over them

That's not the point. RMF are might be funded by a notorious tax exile and company owners are not classed as employees. I think you might have got hold of the wrong end of the stick. Sorry if I wasn't clear.
Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12899 on: Today at 07:01:32 pm »
From their latest accounts staff costs were 159m which works out as 13.25m a month so the 16m won't go far when they'll have other expenditure on top of that
Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12900 on: Today at 07:02:47 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 06:54:46 pm
That's not the point. RMF are might be funded by a notorious tax exile and company owners are not classed as employees. I think you might have got hold of the wrong end of the stick. Sorry if I wasn't clear.

I was thinking RMF were based overseas in a tax haven but they're not they are UK based so deleted post
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,432
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12901 on: Today at 07:05:01 pm »
Lets hope they can at least finish this season off as any further points deductions now wouldnt really hurt them
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,918
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12902 on: Today at 07:14:41 pm »
The only clubs I'd like to see go under are City, Chelsea and Newcastle.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 318 319 320 321 322 [323]   Go Up
« previous next »
 