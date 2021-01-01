Surely the Premier League, or other financial authorities are getting uncomfortable with Everton's finances.

They need rescuing from themselves...you can't keep borrowing to pay the wage bill. It's nuts.



The premier league need fucking to be honest, it's all about image with them and instead of putting their foot down with the carpet baggers when it was fairly obvious they shouldn't be anywhere near a football club they were more concerned about the brand not being tarnished by a club going into administration, they should've told 777 to get to fuck and Moshiri to find another buyer, if they went into administration so be it, instead they've let it drag on for fuck knows how long and allowed them to pump in £200m or so in loans and still not look like getting the deal done, it's at the point now where they need them to take over just so the extra debt is converted to equity otherwise Everton are even more proper fucked than they would've been if 777 had been told to fuck off as soon as it became apparent they weren't fit for purposeI love a good laugh at Everton but this has been an absolute shitshow from start to whenever it finishes, boils my piss the way the premier league carry on just to protect the brand