A budget Airline here in Australia has gone into Administration, who are owned by 777 Partners. This is part of the papers report
There are fresh questions about the financial health of the American private investment firm hoping to take over Everton after passenger planes belonging to an Australian airline it owns were repossessed and its carrier left on the brink of collapse.
777 Partners which has loaned Everton more than £200m in the seven months it has been unsuccessfully attempting to convince the Premier League it has the funds to complete a proposed takeover of the Toffees is in the grips of a new crisis in Australia, where an airline it wholly owns, Bonza, entered administration on Tuesday.