Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 668956 times)

Online Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12840 on: Yesterday at 08:14:10 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm
Guardian explainer says they owe RMF £225 m at 10.25% interest.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/30/everton-crisis-explained

That is mental
Good grief. Is Liz Truss their CFO or something?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12841 on: Yesterday at 08:15:51 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm
Guardian explainer says they owe RMF £225 m at 10.25% interest.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/30/everton-crisis-explained

That is mental

A really good summary that any major outlet should have been highlighting months ago. Never a good sign when major financial institutions aren't interested in helping you out . Their approach to stadium financing screams they were hoping for government investment to bail them out at some stage
Offline sminp

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12842 on: Yesterday at 08:17:24 pm »
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 01:58:46 pm
777 sound like Ponzi schemers

Theyre crooks. I reckon itll be the end of Everton if they eventually get their takeover approved. The problem for Everton is thatll probably also be the end of them if the 777 takeover isnt approved. They really are up shit creek without a paddle.
Offline Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12843 on: Yesterday at 08:18:28 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 07:25:20 pm
I think there are some very dark days ahead for Everton. I don't live locally so in a way I'm not qualified to say it, but I almost don't begrudge them the derby win, as that might be it, for a very long time.

They could scab their way out of anything.

They'll still be dogs of war-ing their way to 15th place next season.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12844 on: Yesterday at 08:18:46 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 08:17:24 pm
Theyre crooks. I reckon itll be the end of Everton if they eventually get their takeover approved. The problem for Everton is thatll probably also be the end of them if the 777 takeover isnt approved. They really are up shit creek without a paddle.

Keep going, I'm almost there
Offline DHRED

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12845 on: Yesterday at 08:21:48 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 08:17:24 pm
Theyre crooks. I reckon itll be the end of Everton if they eventually get their takeover approved. The problem for Everton is thatll probably also be the end of them if the 777 takeover isnt approved. They really are up shit creek without a paddle.

Storm clouds gathering over Goodison, literally and figuratively..
Online Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12846 on: Yesterday at 08:23:17 pm »
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12847 on: Yesterday at 08:24:46 pm »
Also I know media organizations are now about transfer clicks rather than investigative journalism but revealing more about a company with zero employees that a PL club owes more than £200m to would make a career about a decade ago
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12848 on: Yesterday at 08:49:06 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:24:46 pm
Also I know media organizations are now about transfer clicks rather than investigative journalism but revealing more about a company with zero employees that a PL club owes more than £200m to would make a career about a decade ago

I think all the media want this club relegated. Theyre toxic

Albeit I do feel a bit sorry for my bluenose friends
Online FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12849 on: Yesterday at 09:19:41 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:32:53 pm
A bit like Chelsea anybody wanting an Everton player this summer needs their head looking at. Speaks volumes that at this point last season they had Onana and Pickford in the shop window for the right price. Right now, crickets.

Fixed that for yer
Offline thegoodfella

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12850 on: Yesterday at 09:31:53 pm »
So, how much of this is Rafa's fault?
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12851 on: Yesterday at 10:19:43 pm »
From the guardian article.....

"When companies fall into financial difficulties, directors are required to take professional advice and closely monitor a businesss finances to ensure that they are not trading while insolvent".

So the EFC directors have to take this advice when they are in serious difficulties, but aren't they basically insolvent already...without a monthly pay day loan they can't pay the running costs...it's completely mad. 
Offline Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12852 on: Yesterday at 10:23:01 pm »
They'll still demand the earth for Branthwaite and refuse to sell anyone cheap.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12853 on: Yesterday at 10:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:23:01 pm
They'll still demand the earth for Branthwaite and refuse to sell anyone cheap.
We really really ought to bid for him just to drive them over the edge.
Offline SK8 Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12854 on: Yesterday at 10:32:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:49 pm
We really really ought to bid for him just to drive them over the edge.
I know you are joking but he's not good enough for where we need to be
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12855 on: Yesterday at 11:41:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:49 pm
We really really ought to bid for him just to drive them over the edge.
£2m and a penny just to wind them up
They will be OK, they will appeal against adminstration and have a mass protest on county road, what is anybody worried about.


Offline SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12856 on: Today at 12:42:09 am »
don't know whether to laugh or cry .......

Everton have received a delayed payment of £16m from prospective buyers 777 Partners for day-to-day operational costs, taking the amount loaned by the Miami-based investment fund to more than £200m.

777 agreed to buy owner Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in the club in September, but the protracted deal is yet to be ratified by the Premier League.

A £158m loan repayment to MSP Sports Capital, taken out for the construction of the new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock, remains the main stumbling block.

The Toffees were supposed to receive the latest payment earlier this month but a 777 spokesperson told BBC Sport: "As of Tuesday, 777 has sent in a fresh loan to cover the working capitals needs of the club."
https://www.bbc.com/sport/articles/cqqnkgv0k19o
Offline 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12857 on: Today at 02:07:39 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:42:09 am
don't know whether to laugh or cry .......

Everton have received a delayed payment of £16m from prospective buyers 777 Partners for day-to-day operational costs, taking the amount loaned by the Miami-based investment fund to more than £200m.

777 agreed to buy owner Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in the club in September, but the protracted deal is yet to be ratified by the Premier League.

A £158m loan repayment to MSP Sports Capital, taken out for the construction of the new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock, remains the main stumbling block.

The Toffees were supposed to receive the latest payment earlier this month but a 777 spokesperson told BBC Sport: "As of Tuesday, 777 has sent in a fresh loan to cover the working capitals needs of the club."
https://www.bbc.com/sport/articles/cqqnkgv0k19o

It's good news. Staves off Administration for a month. Which means if they can't meet their financial obligations in June, they get points deduction for next season.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12858 on: Today at 05:00:06 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:06:52 pm
(*) A source close to EFC told Josimar that the club had enough cash available to honour payroll commitments until the end of the summer.

Who in the blue hell is Josimar
Offline ozired

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12859 on: Today at 05:36:15 am »
A budget Airline here in Australia has gone into Administration, who are owned by 777 Partners. This is part of the papers report

There are fresh questions about the financial health of the American private investment firm hoping to take over Everton after passenger planes belonging to an Australian airline it owns were repossessed and its carrier left on the brink of collapse.

777 Partners  which has loaned Everton more than £200m in the seven months it has been unsuccessfully attempting to convince the Premier League it has the funds to complete a proposed takeover of the Toffees  is in the grips of a new crisis in Australia, where an airline it wholly owns, Bonza, entered administration on Tuesday.
Online JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12860 on: Today at 06:47:06 am »
Why would 777 want to buy a club that it is constantly lending money to because the club cannot afford to pay its operating costs? Everton are not suddenly going to start earning more money to pay these costs themselves once the takeover is complete. Id be extremely worried if I was a bitter. Although , they beat the red shite so thats all that matters I guess.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12861 on: Today at 07:06:27 am »
Surely the Premier League, or other financial authorities are getting uncomfortable with Everton's finances.
They need rescuing from themselves...you can't keep borrowing to pay the wage bill. It's nuts.
Online FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12862 on: Today at 07:22:07 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:06:27 am
Surely the Premier League, or other financial authorities are getting uncomfortable with Everton's finances.
They need rescuing from themselves...you can't keep borrowing to pay the wage bill. It's nuts.

The premier league need fucking to be honest, it's all about image with them and instead of putting their foot down with the carpet baggers when it was fairly obvious they shouldn't be anywhere near a football club they were more concerned about the brand not being tarnished by a club going into administration, they should've told 777 to get to fuck and Moshiri to find another buyer, if they went into administration so be it, instead they've let it drag on for fuck knows how long and allowed them to pump in £200m or so in loans and still not look like getting the deal done, it's at the point now where they need them to take over just so the extra debt is converted to equity otherwise Everton are even more proper fucked than they would've been if 777 had been told to fuck off as soon as it became apparent they weren't fit for purpose

I love a good laugh at Everton but this has been an absolute shitshow from start to whenever it finishes, boils my piss the way the premier league carry on just to protect the brand
Offline paulrazor

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12863 on: Today at 08:33:24 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:00:06 am
Who in the blue hell is Josimar
scored a belter for Brazil against Northern Ireland in 1986. The one against Poland was pretty good too

Online Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12864 on: Today at 08:36:15 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:00:06 am
Who in the blue hell is Josimar
This guy

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yRY8-sRxUII?si=hMOskMllocFM9-d8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yRY8-sRxUII?si=hMOskMllocFM9-d8</a>

Norwegian football writers named a magazine after him.
Online Shankly998

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12865 on: Today at 08:44:55 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:47:06 am
Why would 777 want to buy a club that it is constantly lending money to because the club cannot afford to pay its operating costs? Everton are not suddenly going to start earning more money to pay these costs themselves once the takeover is complete. Id be extremely worried if I was a bitter. Although , they beat the red shite so thats all that matters I guess.

Using the stadium as an asset to secure loans against. Everton are in a world of bother the only way to significantly reduce their debt burden is to sell a lot of playing staff but how do you do that without getting relegated and the financial hit that would entail. The new stadium is a white elephant it's not going to bring in that much extra income a year to make a difference to their debt burden. I'll just say it I couldn't care less if Everton ceased to exist we don't benefit at all from them being in the league anything that means we'll likely get more points in a season is fine by me it's as dispassionate as that same is true if United etc but they're not at risk of financial collapse like Everton
Offline PhilV

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12866 on: Today at 09:27:18 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 08:44:55 am
Using the stadium as an asset to secure loans against. Everton are in a world of bother the only way to significantly reduce their debt burden is to sell a lot of playing staff but how do you do that without getting relegated and the financial hit that would entail. The new stadium is a white elephant it's not going to bring in that much extra income a year to make a difference to their debt burden. I'll just say it I couldn't care less if Everton ceased to exist we don't benefit at all from them being in the league anything that means we'll likely get more points in a season is fine by me it's as dispassionate as that same is true if United etc but they're not at risk of financial collapse like Everton

If they cease to exist I say we buy the stadium for £1 and use it for LFC Women or for the U21 and below teams, noice.
Online blert596

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12867 on: Today at 09:43:59 am »
So what would happen in real time if tomorrow (or whenever) 777 are officially told by the PL that they're not getting to buy everton?

Are 777 entitled to ask for immediate repayment of their £200 mill? Or would they just leave them owing £200 mill and take monthly interest repayments?
Same with that other mob they owe money to?
If 777 are out then does the work on the stadium come to a complete halt? As do they have to be paying their debts first before carrying out any future investment?
Online jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12868 on: Today at 10:12:11 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:14:10 pm
Good grief. Is Liz Truss their CFO or something?

She sort of was. Denise Barrett-Baxendale had no idea what she, or the owners, were doing. She, like Liz Truss, was the living embodiment of the DunningKruger effect.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12869 on: Today at 10:15:30 am »
One positive for them, they won't need to use their floodlights again for a few months. That'll keep their bills down a bit.
Online Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12870 on: Today at 10:35:03 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:42:09 am
don't know whether to laugh or cry .......

Everton have received a delayed payment of £16m from prospective buyers 777 Partners for day-to-day operational costs, taking the amount loaned by the Miami-based investment fund to more than £200m.

777 agreed to buy owner Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in the club in September, but the protracted deal is yet to be ratified by the Premier League.

A £158m loan repayment to MSP Sports Capital, taken out for the construction of the new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock, remains the main stumbling block.

The Toffees were supposed to receive the latest payment earlier this month but a 777 spokesperson told BBC Sport: "As of Tuesday, 777 has sent in a fresh loan to cover the working capitals needs of the club."
https://www.bbc.com/sport/articles/cqqnkgv0k19o

They made payday. Which is good for their staff.

If I was working for Everton, I'd be looking for a new job asap.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12871 on: Today at 11:53:14 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 09:43:59 am
So what would happen in real time if tomorrow (or whenever) 777 are officially told by the PL that they're not getting to buy everton?

Are 777 entitled to ask for immediate repayment of their £200 mill? Or would they just leave them owing £200 mill and take monthly interest repayments?
Same with that other mob they owe money to?
If 777 are out then does the work on the stadium come to a complete halt? As do they have to be paying their debts first before carrying out any future investment?
Moshiri would need to secure loans from another source or raise money from within the club (e.g. selling players).

A sportswasher has been their only clean route out since Usmanov was sanctioned and I think Saudi Arabia owning Newcastle has killed off any chance of that.  Which state wants to pump hundreds of millions into a club only to forever live in the shadow of Saudi Arabia?!

777 Partners would be right at the back of the queue when it came to getting their money back.  Unsecured loans and a lower priority than almost every other creditor.  I'm not sure what interest rates 777 are charging Everton so they may be happy just to farm those for a few years.
Offline fridgepants

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12872 on: Today at 12:26:29 pm »
I could see the 777 losers doing to Everton what Dai Yongge is doing to Reading. Take over, asset strip, eventually fuck off our of the country, FA release a statement saying they'll set up a new committee to prevent such things at some point in 2027.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12873 on: Today at 12:43:15 pm »
MSP have their loans guaranteed against 51% of Moshiri's shares, right? But wouldn't they also have to take the fit and proper person's test if they wanted to take control of Everton? Would they expect the PL to view them any differently to 777? Or if they are able to provide all the details requested are the PL's hands effectively tied so that they can't block a takeover?
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12874 on: Today at 12:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:43:15 pm
MSP have their loans guaranteed against 51% of Moshiri's shares, right? But wouldn't they also have to take the fit and proper person's test if they wanted to take control of Everton? Would they expect the PL to view them any differently to 777? Or if they are able to provide all the details requested are the PL's hands effectively tied so that they can't block a takeover?

Is MSP the one with no employees?
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12875 on: Today at 01:04:38 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm
Guardian explainer says they owe RMF £225 m at 10.25% interest.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/30/everton-crisis-explained

That is mental

Should be enough to see them go under. Delicious  :wave
Online Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12876 on: Today at 01:08:08 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:57:47 pm
Is MSP the one with no employees?
No, that's RMF (Rights and Media Funding). MSP is the one involved with the guy from Erasure.

It is hard to keep track of the various shysters finding them all right.
