don't know whether to laugh or cry .......Everton have received a delayed payment of £16m from prospective buyers 777 Partners for day-to-day operational costs, taking the amount loaned by the Miami-based investment fund to more than £200m.777 agreed to buy owner Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in the club in September, but the protracted deal is yet to be ratified by the Premier League.A £158m loan repayment to MSP Sports Capital, taken out for the construction of the new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock, remains the main stumbling block.The Toffees were supposed to receive the latest payment earlier this month but a 777 spokesperson told BBC Sport: "As of Tuesday, 777 has sent in a fresh loan to cover the working capitals needs of the club."