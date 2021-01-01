« previous next »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm
Guardian explainer says they owe RMF £225 m at 10.25% interest.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/30/everton-crisis-explained

That is mental
Good grief. Is Liz Truss their CFO or something?
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm
Guardian explainer says they owe RMF £225 m at 10.25% interest.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/30/everton-crisis-explained

That is mental

A really good summary that any major outlet should have been highlighting months ago. Never a good sign when major financial institutions aren't interested in helping you out . Their approach to stadium financing screams they were hoping for government investment to bail them out at some stage
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 01:58:46 pm
777 sound like Ponzi schemers

Theyre crooks. I reckon itll be the end of Everton if they eventually get their takeover approved. The problem for Everton is thatll probably also be the end of them if the 777 takeover isnt approved. They really are up shit creek without a paddle.
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 07:25:20 pm
I think there are some very dark days ahead for Everton. I don't live locally so in a way I'm not qualified to say it, but I almost don't begrudge them the derby win, as that might be it, for a very long time.

They could scab their way out of anything.

They'll still be dogs of war-ing their way to 15th place next season.
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 08:17:24 pm
Theyre crooks. I reckon itll be the end of Everton if they eventually get their takeover approved. The problem for Everton is thatll probably also be the end of them if the 777 takeover isnt approved. They really are up shit creek without a paddle.

Keep going, I'm almost there
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 08:17:24 pm
Theyre crooks. I reckon itll be the end of Everton if they eventually get their takeover approved. The problem for Everton is thatll probably also be the end of them if the 777 takeover isnt approved. They really are up shit creek without a paddle.

Storm clouds gathering over Goodison, literally and figuratively..
Also I know media organizations are now about transfer clicks rather than investigative journalism but revealing more about a company with zero employees that a PL club owes more than £200m to would make a career about a decade ago
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:24:46 pm
Also I know media organizations are now about transfer clicks rather than investigative journalism but revealing more about a company with zero employees that a PL club owes more than £200m to would make a career about a decade ago

I think all the media want this club relegated. Theyre toxic

Albeit I do feel a bit sorry for my bluenose friends
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:32:53 pm
A bit like Chelsea anybody wanting an Everton player this summer needs their head looking at. Speaks volumes that at this point last season they had Onana and Pickford in the shop window for the right price. Right now, crickets.

Fixed that for yer
So, how much of this is Rafa's fault?
From the guardian article.....

"When companies fall into financial difficulties, directors are required to take professional advice and closely monitor a businesss finances to ensure that they are not trading while insolvent".

So the EFC directors have to take this advice when they are in serious difficulties, but aren't they basically insolvent already...without a monthly pay day loan they can't pay the running costs...it's completely mad. 
They'll still demand the earth for Branthwaite and refuse to sell anyone cheap.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:23:01 pm
They'll still demand the earth for Branthwaite and refuse to sell anyone cheap.
We really really ought to bid for him just to drive them over the edge.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:49 pm
We really really ought to bid for him just to drive them over the edge.
I know you are joking but he's not good enough for where we need to be
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:49 pm
We really really ought to bid for him just to drive them over the edge.
£2m and a penny just to wind them up
They will be OK, they will appeal against adminstration and have a mass protest on county road, what is anybody worried about.


don't know whether to laugh or cry .......

Everton have received a delayed payment of £16m from prospective buyers 777 Partners for day-to-day operational costs, taking the amount loaned by the Miami-based investment fund to more than £200m.

777 agreed to buy owner Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in the club in September, but the protracted deal is yet to be ratified by the Premier League.

A £158m loan repayment to MSP Sports Capital, taken out for the construction of the new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock, remains the main stumbling block.

The Toffees were supposed to receive the latest payment earlier this month but a 777 spokesperson told BBC Sport: "As of Tuesday, 777 has sent in a fresh loan to cover the working capitals needs of the club."
https://www.bbc.com/sport/articles/cqqnkgv0k19o
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:42:09 am
don't know whether to laugh or cry .......

Everton have received a delayed payment of £16m from prospective buyers 777 Partners for day-to-day operational costs, taking the amount loaned by the Miami-based investment fund to more than £200m.

777 agreed to buy owner Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in the club in September, but the protracted deal is yet to be ratified by the Premier League.

A £158m loan repayment to MSP Sports Capital, taken out for the construction of the new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock, remains the main stumbling block.

The Toffees were supposed to receive the latest payment earlier this month but a 777 spokesperson told BBC Sport: "As of Tuesday, 777 has sent in a fresh loan to cover the working capitals needs of the club."
https://www.bbc.com/sport/articles/cqqnkgv0k19o

It's good news. Staves off Administration for a month. Which means if they can't meet their financial obligations in June, they get points deduction for next season.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:06:52 pm
(*) A source close to EFC told Josimar that the club had enough cash available to honour payroll commitments until the end of the summer.

Who in the blue hell is Josimar
A budget Airline here in Australia has gone into Administration, who are owned by 777 Partners. This is part of the papers report

There are fresh questions about the financial health of the American private investment firm hoping to take over Everton after passenger planes belonging to an Australian airline it owns were repossessed and its carrier left on the brink of collapse.

777 Partners  which has loaned Everton more than £200m in the seven months it has been unsuccessfully attempting to convince the Premier League it has the funds to complete a proposed takeover of the Toffees  is in the grips of a new crisis in Australia, where an airline it wholly owns, Bonza, entered administration on Tuesday.
Why would 777 want to buy a club that it is constantly lending money to because the club cannot afford to pay its operating costs? Everton are not suddenly going to start earning more money to pay these costs themselves once the takeover is complete. Id be extremely worried if I was a bitter. Although , they beat the red shite so thats all that matters I guess.
