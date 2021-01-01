« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:36:22 pm
Guardian explainer says they owe RMF £225 m at 10.25% interest.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/30/everton-crisis-explained

That is mental
Good grief. Is Liz Truss their CFO or something?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:36:22 pm
Guardian explainer says they owe RMF £225 m at 10.25% interest.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/30/everton-crisis-explained

That is mental

A really good summary that any major outlet should have been highlighting months ago. Never a good sign when major financial institutions aren't interested in helping you out . Their approach to stadium financing screams they were hoping for government investment to bail them out at some stage
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: shook on Today at 01:58:46 pm
777 sound like Ponzi schemers

Theyre crooks. I reckon itll be the end of Everton if they eventually get their takeover approved. The problem for Everton is thatll probably also be the end of them if the 777 takeover isnt approved. They really are up shit creek without a paddle.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 07:25:20 pm
I think there are some very dark days ahead for Everton. I don't live locally so in a way I'm not qualified to say it, but I almost don't begrudge them the derby win, as that might be it, for a very long time.

They could scab their way out of anything.

They'll still be dogs of war-ing their way to 15th place next season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: sminp on Today at 08:17:24 pm
Theyre crooks. I reckon itll be the end of Everton if they eventually get their takeover approved. The problem for Everton is thatll probably also be the end of them if the 777 takeover isnt approved. They really are up shit creek without a paddle.

Keep going, I'm almost there
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: sminp on Today at 08:17:24 pm
Theyre crooks. I reckon itll be the end of Everton if they eventually get their takeover approved. The problem for Everton is thatll probably also be the end of them if the 777 takeover isnt approved. They really are up shit creek without a paddle.

Storm clouds gathering over Goodison, literally and figuratively..
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
