Theyíre crooks. I reckon itíll be the end of Everton if they eventually get their takeover approved. The problem for Everton is thatíll probably also be the end of them if the 777 takeover isnít approved. They really are up shit creek without a paddle.

My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)



"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."

"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy

"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A