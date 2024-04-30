I imagine there will be pressure on the administrators to find a solution which allows the club to continue as a going concern, in which case if there is a suitable buyer then there could be no need to sell any playing assets.



Wouldn't creditors need to approve any purchase and approve a deal to buy the club? MSP and 777 (and the other murky lenders) are all secured creditors, right?Portsmouth were in administration for over a year and only had £66m debt and the club was absolutely fucked. Everton are supposedly in over £1bn now. I don't see how they come out of it unscathed even if they get some benevolent investor who swoops in.