Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Offline lfc_col

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12800 on: Today at 01:55:26 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:54:58 pm
I imagine there will be pressure on the administrators to find a solution which allows the club to continue as a going concern, in which case if there is a suitable buyer then there could be no need to sell any playing assets.

How much do they actually owe
Online WanderingRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12801 on: Today at 01:57:38 pm »
Offline shook

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12802 on: Today at 01:58:46 pm »
777 sound like Ponzi schemers
Online stewy17

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12803 on: Today at 02:00:49 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:54:58 pm
I imagine there will be pressure on the administrators to find a solution which allows the club to continue as a going concern, in which case if there is a suitable buyer then there could be no need to sell any playing assets.

Wouldn't creditors need to approve any purchase and approve a deal to buy the club? MSP and 777 (and the other murky lenders) are all secured creditors, right?

Portsmouth were in administration for over a year and only had £66m debt and the club was absolutely fucked. Everton are supposedly in over £1bn now. I don't see how they come out of it unscathed even if they get some benevolent investor who swoops in.
Offline lfc_col

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12804 on: Today at 02:02:12 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:00:49 pm
Wouldn't creditors need to approve any purchase and approve a deal to buy the club? MSP and 777 (and the other murky lenders) are all secured creditors, right?

Portsmouth were in administration for over a year and only had £66m debt and the club was absolutely fucked. Everton are supposedly in over £1bn now. I don't see how they come out of it unscathed even if they get some benevolent investor who swoops in.

Bloody hell do they owe a billion  :o
Online stewy17

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12805 on: Today at 02:02:36 pm »
Probably not, but that was a figure being thrown about, I think that included stadium stuff.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12806 on: Today at 02:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:53:45 pm
It's closer to completion that you make it sound mate. Yes, works are still needed but it is certainly nearer the end than the start.

It's still to have the internal fit out. Not sure if that is in LoR package. Still lots of work to be done, just not structurally.
Online kaesarsosei

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12807 on: Today at 02:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:53:45 pm
It's closer to completion that you make it sound mate. Yes, works are still needed but it is certainly nearer the end than the start.

Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 02:04:37 pm
It's still to have the internal fit out. Not sure if that is in LoR package. Still lots of work to be done, just not structurally.

Steady, this is heading to the legendary Arsenal "he's 28 until he's 29" type Twitter argument.
Online Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12808 on: Today at 02:10:22 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:02:12 pm
Bloody hell do they owe a billion  :o
You keep on buying the equivalent of 3-4 Davy Klaassens every summer and then decide the only suitable venue for him to show his talents is a spanking brand new stadium and you get to a billion quid pretty sharpish.
Online kaesarsosei

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12809 on: Today at 02:11:01 pm »
I wish I could get my hopes up that they will disappear but I just refuse to believe it. I'm thinking it will be more of a Leeds/Forest situation, but even that and a decade+ out of the Premier League would be a decent result.  :)
Offline lfc_col

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12810 on: Today at 02:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:10:22 pm
You keep on buying the equivalent of 3-4 Davy Klaassens every summer and then decide the only suitable venue for him to show his talents is a spanking brand new stadium and you get to a billion quid pretty sharpish.

True they have wasted a lot of money on well shite
