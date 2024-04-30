I imagine there will be pressure on the administrators to find a solution which allows the club to continue as a going concern, in which case if there is a suitable buyer then there could be no need to sell any playing assets.
Wouldn't creditors need to approve any purchase and approve a deal to buy the club? MSP and 777 (and the other murky lenders) are all secured creditors, right? Portsmouth were in administration for over a year and only had £66m debt and the club was absolutely fucked. Everton are supposedly in over £1bn now. I don't see how they come out of it unscathed even if they get some benevolent investor who swoops in.
It's closer to completion that you make it sound mate. Yes, works are still needed but it is certainly nearer the end than the start.
It's still to have the internal fit out. Not sure if that is in LoR package. Still lots of work to be done, just not structurally.
Bloody hell do they owe a billion
You keep on buying the equivalent of 3-4 Davy Klaassens every summer and then decide the only suitable venue for him to show his talents is a spanking brand new stadium and you get to a billion quid pretty sharpish.
