Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12720 on: Today at 08:31:23 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:22:20 pm
Well, they got their reason for a year end DVD.
Hah, as if they can afford to release a DVD. Perhaps 1 copy "They year we finally got one over Klopp after about 20 attempts" valued at £1 billion.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12721 on: Today at 08:38:47 am »
If it takes them another 14 years to beat us at home, I'll be a happy bunny.

Their fans will be happy this morning, and rightly so, but after the initial euphoria subsides they surely must look at their club and ask themselves why they can only ever be arsed putting a half decent performance in for one game per season.

Yes, they are shite. Very limited and agricultural, but they wouldn't be would be lower mid table and not relegation candidates every season if they pulled their fingers out a bit more often. They've been cheating their fans for so long.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12722 on: Today at 08:44:29 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:38:47 am
If it takes them another 14 years to beat us at home, I'll be a happy bunny.

They will be crying and in administration by the end of the season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12723 on: Today at 08:46:26 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:44:29 am
They will be crying and in administration by the end of the season.
Of course. The euphoria won't last long for them. It never does. It will paper over a few cracks this morning, but the overall picture for them is very bleak. Last night was a bit like the last twitch of a dying man.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12724 on: Today at 08:50:55 am »
Another season of nothingness awaits them. Too good to go down, too shite for anything else.

At some point, they might just volunteer to go down the leagues so they can actually challenge for something.  ;D

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12725 on: Today at 10:11:36 am »
Hope these c*nts go under.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12726 on: Today at 10:37:41 am »
Tell you something, Rooney will be lucky to make 55. c*nt looks like Alan Brazil.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12727 on: Today at 10:50:31 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:38:47 am
If it takes them another 14 years to beat us at home, I'll be a happy bunny.


Its bound to happen once in a blue moon isn't it? Losing there every 14 years I can handle! If they ever last that long as a going entity.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12728 on: Today at 10:58:24 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:50:31 am
Its bound to happen once in a blue moon isn't it? Losing there every 14 years I can handle! If they ever last that long as a going entity.
Yes. Bound to happen eventually. Their record against us is shameful, but they pull one out of the hat every decade and a half or so. Usually when we are pretty awful on the day.

No doubt they'll be crowing again, one morning in 2038.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12729 on: Today at 11:11:13 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:46:26 am
Of course. The euphoria won't last long for them. It never does. It will paper over a few cracks this morning, but the overall picture for them is very bleak. Last night was a bit like the last twitch of a dying man.

Like jerking off from the deck of the Titanic onto the iceberg.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12730 on: Today at 11:22:02 am »
let them enjoy their moment, can't blame them for being a bit over the top - they haven't had much to get excited about for years. couple of relegation escapes and a derby win are their high points of the last 10 years. the shitter they are - the more difficult the derby is.
they are shit, on the verge of going bust and stuck with dyche in charge.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12731 on: Today at 11:55:40 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:50:55 am
Another season of nothingness awaits them. Too good to go down, too shite for anything else.

At some point, they might just volunteer to go down the leagues so they can actually challenge for something.  ;D
Very true.  This is what Leicester City have achieved since Moyes left Everton in 2013:
Championship winners (2013/14)
Premier League winners (2015/16)
Champions League quarter finals (2016/17)
FA Cup winners (2020/21)
Europa League knock-out stages (2020/21)
Community Shield winners (2021/22)
Europa Conference League semi finals (2021/22)
Relegation from the Premier League (2022/23)
Championship winners elect (2023/24)

If you go back to Everton's last trophy then Leicester have also won the League Cup twice and been champions of League One.

That said, I think a lot of Everton fans would not trade their "never been relegated from the Premier League" trophy for all of that.  Last night is in their top 5 moments of the past decade, which is really sad when you think about it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12732 on: Today at 12:39:13 pm »
Above and beyond the famous pitch invasion against Crystal Palace? On a par with the Just Stop Oil injury time winner? Who can say.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12733 on: Today at 12:57:15 pm »
I hope they enjoy that brief moment of winning because by the looks of it there in serious trouble that smirk might be wiped off there faces very soon
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12734 on: Today at 01:04:29 pm »
That will wank themselves silly on this narrative of costing us the league for years and its just not true.

Had we been in top form and gone there top and lost putting title out of our hands then I would be absolutely raging but given whats happened last few weeks this is just merely some points dropped in a run that we would have dropped more points. United away is where we fucked ourselves, palace was the final realisation.

You dont get yourself into this kind of form in both boxes and honestly think you can go win 6 on the bounce.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12735 on: Today at 01:31:30 pm »
Any crumb of imaginary comfort will do for them. They've not cost us the league at all, though. We did that ourselves, and we did it weeks ago. My only discomfort is losing to an appalling side. It's not even crossed my mind that they might have cost us the title. I'd be pissed over it if they had, but they haven't.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12736 on: Today at 01:40:47 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:55:40 am
Last night is in their top 5 moments of the past decade, which is really sad when you think about it.




Last night is their top moment of the past 30 years, which is really sad whether you think about it or not.




Fixed
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12737 on: Today at 01:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:31:30 pm
Any crumb of imaginary comfort will do for them. They've not cost us the league at all, though. We did that ourselves, and we did it weeks ago. My only discomfort is losing to an appalling side. It's not even crossed my mind that they might have cost us the title. I'd be pissed over it if they had, but they haven't.

It was United that did for us, mentally, losing then drawing to that shower of shite. You don't recover from that and Crystal Palace finished off. Last night was just the tombstone.




Just remind yourself, how do you feel after that, appalling really. But, think positive, Everton fans feel like that nearly every week (as do many others as well), we get to feel that bad occasionally, just a little too often in the last few weeks though.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12738 on: Today at 01:42:24 pm »
State of them 😂 we celebrate trophies, they celebrate a home win when they're bottom half. Sad.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12739 on: Today at 02:20:38 pm »
Is Dyche world class now? Get him signed up to a new 3 year contract!  :lickin

Hope they enjoy the win, they might not have a club this time next year.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12740 on: Today at 02:39:37 pm »
fuck off carragher
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12741 on: Today at 02:56:13 pm »
For any lurking Blues.

Steven Kelly
@SteKelly198586

English champions.
European champion.
2 league cups.
1 FA Cup.
World champions.
A few baubles.
6 times runners up.
Over a thousand goals.
Some of the best football we've ever seen.

Have your temporary little gloat.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12742 on: Today at 03:06:47 pm »
Last night hurt, no doubt about it. It's days like these I'm thankful I no longer live in the city. But you know what?! Evertonians need nice things too, even if they only come around once every 10/15 years.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12743 on: Today at 03:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 03:06:47 pm
Last night hurt, no doubt about it. It's days like these I'm thankful I no longer live in the city. But you know what?! Evertonians need nice things too, even if they only come around once every 10/15 years.


When they had crowd shots I was quite taken aback by how excited they were, this really was special for them, a bit like prisoners of war who get a red cross parcel. Remember that it is through days like these you learn to live again.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12744 on: Today at 03:28:59 pm »
We're their cup final. If they get relegated, it'd be a lot easier.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12745 on: Today at 03:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:18:41 pm

When they had crowd shots I was quite taken aback by how excited they were, this really was special for them, a bit like prisoners of war who get a red cross parcel. Remember that it is through days like these you learn to live again.
I don't think their utter desperation can be underestimated. Us beating them in a derby is just a other day at the office. Them beating us is like some life-affirming ascent to nirvana. We are all their cup finals rolled into one. We dominate their very existence to such an extent that they cannot escape us. Make no mistakes, this single win on their own ground in 14 years is the highlight of a lot of their lives. None of their fans under 35 will remember seeing their side lift a trophy. A win against the European giant next door is as good as it gets for them, and it shows.

If Espanyol got one over on Barcelona, they'd celebrate just the same.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12746 on: Today at 04:14:45 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:11:13 am
Like jerking off from the deck of the Titanic onto the iceberg.

Would be a mad little unexpected shot in the film that one.

Just off in the background somewhere amid the hysteria.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12747 on: Today at 04:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:43:02 pm
None of their fans under 35 will remember seeing their side lift a trophy.


There will be people who are now 'adults' in that crowd who will never have had the experience of beating us and seeing it at Goodison without being young enough to be thrown on the pitch when it happened.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12748 on: Today at 04:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:13:22 am
Just in case anyone doubted that the BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty was not a bitter blue (remember his recent online slip)


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c6pywzp3720o

Quote
It was 39 years to the night since what is widely regarded as the most famous evening in Goodison Parks history when Bayern Munich were overpowered in the European Cup Winners Cup semi-final.

This win, of course, does not even touch that significance but this will be a night Everton fans will remember for a long time and Liverpool will want to forget  and if they do forget they will find plenty of a royal blue persuasion happy to remind them.
:o
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12749 on: Today at 04:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 04:38:38 pm
:o
I don't even mention our derby wins to my blue friends or neighbour. It's just another day at the office. I smile to myself on the day, then move on. The Bitters will be going on about last night for the next 50 years.  :lmao

Tell me again who's the big club.  :)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12750 on: Today at 04:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:42:10 pm
I don't even mention our derby wins to my blue friends or neighbour. It's just another day at the office. I smile to myself on the day, then move on. The Bitters will be going on about last night for the next 50 years.  :lmao

It's like it's 1978 all over again.
