Another season of nothingness awaits them. Too good to go down, too shite for anything else.
At some point, they might just volunteer to go down the leagues so they can actually challenge for something.
Very true. This is what Leicester City have achieved since Moyes left Everton in 2013:
Championship winners (2013/14)
Premier League winners (2015/16)
Champions League quarter finals (2016/17)
FA Cup winners (2020/21)
Europa League knock-out stages (2020/21)
Community Shield winners (2021/22)
Europa Conference League semi finals (2021/22)
Relegation from the Premier League (2022/23)
Championship winners elect (2023/24)
If you go back to Everton's last trophy then Leicester have also won the League Cup twice and been champions of League One.
That said, I think a lot of Everton fans would not trade their "never been relegated from the Premier League"
trophy for all of that. Last night is in their top 5 moments of the past decade, which is really sad when you think about it.