« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 311 312 313 314 315 [316]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 650473 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,359
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12600 on: Yesterday at 05:14:29 pm »
Then fuckin' say that you bastards.  ;D

If you leave it at "Red Star" people will presume it's the one in Serbia you daft twats.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,868
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12601 on: Yesterday at 05:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:14:29 pm
Then fuckin' say that you bastards.  ;D

If you leave it at "Red Star" people will presume it's the one in Serbia you daft twats.

I thought they meant Red Star Belgrade. Didn't even know there was another one.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,197
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12602 on: Yesterday at 05:21:32 pm »
So if 777 cant comply with the conditions set out by the PL, they cant complete the purchase and then Everton owe them all the money they have pumped into the club?
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,682
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12603 on: Yesterday at 05:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:08:21 pm
It's not Red Star Belgrade, it's a French team called Red Star, think they're in the French 3rd tier.

Ah yes, that well known club.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,359
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12604 on: Yesterday at 05:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:22:25 pm
Ah yes, that well known club.

Exactly, can't believe Samie didn't know that, the melon
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,868
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12605 on: Yesterday at 05:26:52 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on April 17, 2024, 04:09:17 pm
Deadline has passed to put a 9 point Administration on EFC this season.

If they go into admin, then the 9 points gets deducted next season.

This BBC article states a 9 point deduction would be immediate and makes no reference to there being a deadline for it?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68835735

Quote
Entering administration would be the final option when all others are exhausted but would undoubtedly be disastrous for the club.

Sean Dyche's beleaguered side would be hit with an immediate nine-point deduction, at a time when every point is crucial as they attempt to claw themselves to safety.


I'd assume there's no chance of that happening this season though given it finishes in a month.

What would happen if they went into administration on 20th May though? The season finishes on 19th, so in that scenario would it be applied next season?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,687
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12606 on: Yesterday at 05:42:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:51:51 pm
777 are now trying to sell Red Star and Stadard Liege to raise money to buy Everton. They are utterly broke :lmao

Football Monopoly

If Everton were a monopoly token, what would they be?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,359
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12607 on: Yesterday at 05:44:14 pm »
Old Kent Road and then off to jail.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,687
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12608 on: Yesterday at 05:48:25 pm »
The Esk reporting that at the meeting last night Colin Chong basically said they are looking to sell a share of BMD but are hoping to retain control, so 49% for sale then?

https://x.com/theesk/status/1781303793524621644?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,529
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12609 on: Yesterday at 06:02:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:26:52 pm
This BBC article states a 9 point deduction would be immediate and makes no reference to there being a deadline for it?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68835735


I'd assume there's no chance of that happening this season though given it finishes in a month.

What would happen if they went into administration on 20th May though? The season finishes on 19th, so in that scenario would it be applied next season?

Presumably, Everton are trying to stave off administration until July 1st, so the current season is definitely closed out. Once again they will piss off the relegated teams.

And if these clubs 777 are suddenly desperate to sell are in a bad state financially, with debts of their own, how much capital can 777 reasonably hope to raise from any sale?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,756
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12610 on: Yesterday at 06:49:14 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:48:25 pm
The Esk reporting that at the meeting last night Colin Chong basically said they are looking to sell a share of BMD but are hoping to retain control, so 49% for sale then?

https://x.com/theesk/status/1781303793524621644?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g



That would be a pretty dicey investment, given the site-driven need for maintenance and the lack of owners' funds to pay their 51% share.
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,117
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12611 on: Yesterday at 06:56:12 pm »
Thank God me dad was A rabid Red
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,685
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12612 on: Yesterday at 06:57:52 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:48:25 pm
The Esk reporting that at the meeting last night Colin Chong basically said they are looking to sell a share of BMD but are hoping to retain control, so 49% for sale then?

https://x.com/theesk/status/1781303793524621644?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

Quote
The former directors determined their own pay offs when leaving the club

I'll bet they did  :lmao

Moshiri and Kenwright have genuinely destroyed their club
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12613 on: Yesterday at 07:04:56 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:48:25 pm
The Esk reporting that at the meeting last night Colin Chong basically said they are looking to sell a share of BMD but are hoping to retain control, so 49% for sale then?

https://x.com/theesk/status/1781303793524621644?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

Asset stripping before they've even bought the club is quite impressive!
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,861
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12614 on: Yesterday at 07:09:21 pm »
The independent Appeal Board has confirmed it intends to announce its decision regarding Everton Football Club before the last day of the current season.

This follows Everton appealing the two-point deduction imposed by an independent Commission on the club following its admission of a breach of the Premier Leagues Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

The Appeal Boards intention to make its decision public in advance of Sunday 19 May will provide certainty to all clubs and fans.

If it is necessary, to achieve the intended timings the Appeal Board will publish its written reasons separately, by no later than 1 June 2024, in accordance with the Premier Leagues Standard Directions.

No further comment will be made in respect of the case until the Appeal Boards decision is issued.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,714
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12615 on: Yesterday at 07:11:37 pm »
I bet that board is desperate for Everton to be well safe or well adrift by the time of that announcement!
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,997
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12616 on: Yesterday at 07:26:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:51:51 pm
777 are now trying to sell Red Star and Stadard Liege to raise money to buy Everton. They are utterly broke :lmao

The money a loss making Belgian team and a lower league French team would fetch would not be a lot.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12617 on: Yesterday at 07:51:43 pm »
Red Star?

RED!!!

777 OUT!!!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,071
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12618 on: Yesterday at 08:42:12 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:48:25 pm
The Esk reporting that at the meeting last night Colin Chong basically said they are looking to sell a share of BMD but are hoping to retain control, so 49% for sale then?

https://x.com/theesk/status/1781303793524621644?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

A share for what? It's not in a good location. It'll host 20-something poor quality football matches a year (for a failing club) and presumably a few concerts in the summer.

You're stuck with Everton in there on a long term lease . What's the investment? Especially without a majority control of the stadium.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,919
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12619 on: Yesterday at 09:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:02:52 pm
Presumably, Everton are trying to stave off administration until July 1st, so the current season is definitely closed out. Once again they will piss off the relegated teams.

And if these clubs 777 are suddenly desperate to sell are in a bad state financially, with debts of their own, how much capital can 777 reasonably hope to raise from any sale?

No idea what Standard Liege's situation is like now but they had to borrow 3m off of Fellaini a fews ago, also Axel Witsel was involved with a company that bought their stadium and rented it back to them
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,125
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12620 on: Yesterday at 09:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:17:03 pm
I thought they meant Red Star Belgrade. Didn't even know there was another one.
As if you've never bet on a game featuring the French Red Star  ;D
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,667
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12621 on: Yesterday at 10:09:49 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:09:21 pm
The independent Appeal Board has confirmed it intends to announce its decision regarding Everton Football Club before the last day of the current season.

This follows Everton appealing the two-point deduction imposed by an independent Commission on the club following its admission of a breach of the Premier Leagues Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

The Appeal Boards intention to make its decision public in advance of Sunday 19 May will provide certainty to all clubs and fans.

If it is necessary, to achieve the intended timings the Appeal Board will publish its written reasons separately, by no later than 1 June 2024, in accordance with the Premier Leagues Standard Directions.

No further comment will be made in respect of the case until the Appeal Boards decision is issued.

In general, can we just fucking change things so that we don't get the penalty until an appeal has been made?
You get a sanction against someone and then sort of have to forget that that is even a thing and then wait again for the actual sanction. It's fucking rubbish.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,410
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12622 on: Yesterday at 10:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:42:12 pm
A share for what? It's not in a good location. It'll host 20-something poor quality football matches a year (for a failing club) and presumably a few concerts in the summer.

You're stuck with Everton in there on a long term lease . What's the investment? Especially without a majority control of the stadium.

Maybe the LFC womens team could use it for midweek games, it's not like Everton will be much.
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,964
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12623 on: Yesterday at 10:28:16 pm »
Red Star is actually a pretty cool club with a good support base. They're one of the two French clubs I have a soft spot for (long story), and I remember the protests against the takeover a few years ago. Except it's only now that I've face-palmingly realized that said takeover was the 777 we've been talking about this whole time. Hopefully they do sell as soon as possible.

You know what else is great? My 'main' French club is ESTAC, because it was my local team for a year. And they, of course, are now owned by fucking Abu Dhabi. I sure can pick 'em.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,685
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12624 on: Yesterday at 10:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:42:12 pm
A share for what? It's not in a good location. It'll host 20-something poor quality football matches a year (for a failing club) and presumably a few concerts in the summer.

You're stuck with Everton in there on a long term lease . What's the investment? Especially without a majority control of the stadium.

I can still see Anfield getting the best concerts. Liverpool have a world class commercial team who'll want to take advantage of the expanded corporate capacity of the ground. Billy Hogan said a while ago too they were trying to get the go ahead for more than six non-sport events per calendar year too. I doubt Everton even have a commercial team judging by how the club is falling apart, they put the one who ran the Everton in the community charity on the actual club board, it truly isn't a modern day football club in any department.

When people from outside the city realise where this stadium is located, and the amenities or lack thereof around it, I think it'll be widely regarded as a joke pretty quickly. Then there's the weather. Even pleasant nights either side of the summer will have the potential to be miserable down there. Then again, if you're going there to watch Everton it'll be pretty miserable anyway.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,324
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12625 on: Yesterday at 11:35:25 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:31:28 pm

When people from outside the city realise where this stadium is located, and the amenities or lack thereof around it, I think it'll be widely regarded as a joke pretty quickly. Then there's the weather. Even pleasant nights either side of the summer will have the potential to be miserable down there. Then again, if you're going there to watch Everton it'll be pretty miserable anyway.

The Poo Fighters (or the Boo Biters)
Noxious Air Supply
Shit 69
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,049
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12626 on: Today at 12:56:58 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:08:21 pm
It's not Red Star Belgrade, it's a French team called Red Star, think they're in the French 3rd tier.

They are a Parisian team.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .
Pages: 1 ... 311 312 313 314 315 [316]   Go Up
« previous next »
 