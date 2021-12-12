Red Star is actually a pretty cool club with a good support base. They're one of the two French clubs I have a soft spot for (long story), and I remember the protests against the takeover a few years ago. Except it's only now that I've face-palmingly realized that said takeover was the 777 we've been talking about this whole time. Hopefully they do sell as soon as possible.
You know what else is great? My 'main' French club is ESTAC, because it was my local team for a year. And they, of course, are now owned by fucking Abu Dhabi. I sure can pick 'em.