A share for what? It's not in a good location. It'll host 20-something poor quality football matches a year (for a failing club) and presumably a few concerts in the summer.



You're stuck with Everton in there on a long term lease . What's the investment? Especially without a majority control of the stadium.



I can still see Anfield getting the best concerts. Liverpool have a world class commercial team who'll want to take advantage of the expanded corporate capacity of the ground. Billy Hogan said a while ago too they were trying to get the go ahead for more than six non-sport events per calendar year too. I doubt Everton even have a commercial team judging by how the club is falling apart, they put the one who ran the Everton in the community charity on the actual club board, it truly isn't a modern day football club in any department.When people from outside the city realise where this stadium is located, and the amenities or lack thereof around it, I think it'll be widely regarded as a joke pretty quickly. Then there's the weather. Even pleasant nights either side of the summer will have the potential to be miserable down there. Then again, if you're going there to watch Everton it'll be pretty miserable anyway.