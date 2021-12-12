Then fuckin' say that you bastards. If you leave it at "Red Star" people will presume it's the one in Serbia you daft twats.
It's not Red Star Belgrade, it's a French team called Red Star, think they're in the French 3rd tier.
Ah yes, that well known club.
Deadline has passed to put a 9 point Administration on EFC this season.If they go into admin, then the 9 points gets deducted next season.
Entering administration would be the final option when all others are exhausted but would undoubtedly be disastrous for the club.Sean Dyche's beleaguered side would be hit with an immediate nine-point deduction, at a time when every point is crucial as they attempt to claw themselves to safety.
777 are now trying to sell Red Star and Stadard Liege to raise money to buy Everton. They are utterly broke
This BBC article states a 9 point deduction would be immediate and makes no reference to there being a deadline for it?https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68835735I'd assume there's no chance of that happening this season though given it finishes in a month. What would happen if they went into administration on 20th May though? The season finishes on 19th, so in that scenario would it be applied next season?
The Esk reporting that at the meeting last night Colin Chong basically said they are looking to sell a share of BMD but are hoping to retain control, so 49% for sale then?https://x.com/theesk/status/1781303793524621644?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g
The former directors determined their own pay offs when leaving the club
