Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12600 on: Today at 05:14:29 pm »
Then fuckin' say that you bastards.  ;D

If you leave it at "Red Star" people will presume it's the one in Serbia you daft twats.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12601 on: Today at 05:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:14:29 pm
Then fuckin' say that you bastards.  ;D

If you leave it at "Red Star" people will presume it's the one in Serbia you daft twats.

I thought they meant Red Star Belgrade. Didn't even know there was another one.
Offline owens_2k

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12602 on: Today at 05:21:32 pm »
So if 777 cant comply with the conditions set out by the PL, they cant complete the purchase and then Everton owe them all the money they have pumped into the club?
Offline Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12603 on: Today at 05:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:08:21 pm
It's not Red Star Belgrade, it's a French team called Red Star, think they're in the French 3rd tier.

Ah yes, that well known club.
Offline [new username under construction]

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12604 on: Today at 05:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:22:25 pm
Ah yes, that well known club.

Exactly, can't believe Samie didn't know that, the melon
Offline Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12605 on: Today at 05:26:52 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on April 17, 2024, 04:09:17 pm
Deadline has passed to put a 9 point Administration on EFC this season.

If they go into admin, then the 9 points gets deducted next season.

This BBC article states a 9 point deduction would be immediate and makes no reference to there being a deadline for it?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68835735

Quote
Entering administration would be the final option when all others are exhausted but would undoubtedly be disastrous for the club.

Sean Dyche's beleaguered side would be hit with an immediate nine-point deduction, at a time when every point is crucial as they attempt to claw themselves to safety.


I'd assume there's no chance of that happening this season though given it finishes in a month.

What would happen if they went into administration on 20th May though? The season finishes on 19th, so in that scenario would it be applied next season?
Offline 12C

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12606 on: Today at 05:42:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:51:51 pm
777 are now trying to sell Red Star and Stadard Liege to raise money to buy Everton. They are utterly broke :lmao

Football Monopoly

If Everton were a monopoly token, what would they be?
Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12607 on: Today at 05:44:14 pm »
Old Kent Road and then off to jail.
Offline 12C

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12608 on: Today at 05:48:25 pm »
The Esk reporting that at the meeting last night Colin Chong basically said they are looking to sell a share of BMD but are hoping to retain control, so 49% for sale then?

https://x.com/theesk/status/1781303793524621644?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12609 on: Today at 06:02:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:26:52 pm
This BBC article states a 9 point deduction would be immediate and makes no reference to there being a deadline for it?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68835735


I'd assume there's no chance of that happening this season though given it finishes in a month.

What would happen if they went into administration on 20th May though? The season finishes on 19th, so in that scenario would it be applied next season?

Presumably, Everton are trying to stave off administration until July 1st, so the current season is definitely closed out. Once again they will piss off the relegated teams.

And if these clubs 777 are suddenly desperate to sell are in a bad state financially, with debts of their own, how much capital can 777 reasonably hope to raise from any sale?
Offline No666

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12610 on: Today at 06:49:14 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:48:25 pm
The Esk reporting that at the meeting last night Colin Chong basically said they are looking to sell a share of BMD but are hoping to retain control, so 49% for sale then?

https://x.com/theesk/status/1781303793524621644?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g



That would be a pretty dicey investment, given the site-driven need for maintenance and the lack of owners' funds to pay their 51% share.
Online only6times

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12611 on: Today at 06:56:12 pm »
Thank God me dad was A rabid Red
Online disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12612 on: Today at 06:57:52 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:48:25 pm
The Esk reporting that at the meeting last night Colin Chong basically said they are looking to sell a share of BMD but are hoping to retain control, so 49% for sale then?

https://x.com/theesk/status/1781303793524621644?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

Quote
The former directors determined their own pay offs when leaving the club

I'll bet they did  :lmao

Moshiri and Kenwright have genuinely destroyed their club
Online Lisan Al Gaib

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12613 on: Today at 07:04:56 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:48:25 pm
The Esk reporting that at the meeting last night Colin Chong basically said they are looking to sell a share of BMD but are hoping to retain control, so 49% for sale then?

https://x.com/theesk/status/1781303793524621644?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

Asset stripping before they've even bought the club is quite impressive!
