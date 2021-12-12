« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 05:14:29 pm
Then fuckin' say that you bastards.  ;D

If you leave it at "Red Star" people will presume it's the one in Serbia you daft twats.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 05:17:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:14:29 pm
Then fuckin' say that you bastards.  ;D

If you leave it at "Red Star" people will presume it's the one in Serbia you daft twats.

I thought they meant Red Star Belgrade. Didn't even know there was another one.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 05:21:32 pm
So if 777 cant comply with the conditions set out by the PL, they cant complete the purchase and then Everton owe them all the money they have pumped into the club?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 05:22:25 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:08:21 pm
It's not Red Star Belgrade, it's a French team called Red Star, think they're in the French 3rd tier.

Ah yes, that well known club.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 05:24:04 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:22:25 pm
Ah yes, that well known club.

Exactly, can't believe Samie didn't know that, the melon
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 05:26:52 pm
Quote from: 4pool on April 17, 2024, 04:09:17 pm
Deadline has passed to put a 9 point Administration on EFC this season.

If they go into admin, then the 9 points gets deducted next season.

This BBC article states a 9 point deduction would be immediate and makes no reference to there being a deadline for it?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68835735

Quote
Entering administration would be the final option when all others are exhausted but would undoubtedly be disastrous for the club.

Sean Dyche's beleaguered side would be hit with an immediate nine-point deduction, at a time when every point is crucial as they attempt to claw themselves to safety.


I'd assume there's no chance of that happening this season though given it finishes in a month.

What would happen if they went into administration on 20th May though? The season finishes on 19th, so in that scenario would it be applied next season?
