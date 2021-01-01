What would be wrong is if Everton are allowed to push administration into next season by building up the debt even more and then have the penalties applied next season when there is a chance they may avoid relegation as a result. 10 points more this season would finish them, there is no guarantee it would next year.





If I were Forest, Luton (or Burnley) I would be hopping mad and I assume Burnley are mad enough already.





What about the legal action? Leeds, Leicester, Burnley? Are they just waiting?



I think you are underestimating administration a bit here. I have seen a few Everton fans saying similar, go into administration, take the ten points hit, stay up, problem solved.Firstly, ownership and decision-making about all aspects of the club (bar playing and training) will be made by regulators. They will pay off as best they can using the assets available players, clubs, PFA then lenders. Only the only things Everton currently own are plasyers, Goodison and the incomplete BMD. The players were over-priced when bought and no one goes to a fire sale looking to spend big money. Whoever gets BMD will need to borrow £150m to finish it. Whoever gets Goodison will get a crumbling stadium no longer fit for purpose. The value of either will be greratly diminished unless some sort of deal can be reached with owners and a new club formed to take advantage of that. There is absolutely no guarantee 'New Everton' will be allowed into the PL. In fact, the threat of liquidation is very, very real.Other clubs that have entered administration have had much lower debts and more assets to sell. Southampton went into administration owing £24m and posting a loss of £5m. That was 15 years ago, they had Bale and Walcott to sell and still went bust. Everton have Onana and Branthwaite. They also have debts totalling £550m. They are currently borrowing to pay the interest on those debts. I think lots of Everton fans think 'Make the end of season, stay up and survive' but the debts won't stop accumulating just because the season ends. The crisis will continue.So, either they find a sugar daddy in the next couple of months, 777 find money to buy them, or they go bust.