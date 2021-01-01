« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12480 on: Yesterday at 10:46:32 pm
These are going to end up as tenants  ;D
TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12481 on: Yesterday at 10:51:48 pm
Theyve not got a great record as tenants
Anthony

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12482 on: Yesterday at 11:30:52 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:51:48 pm
Theyve not got a great record as tenants

Who would they go to for a reference??
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12483 on: Today at 12:07:12 am
How much are Everton losing a month?
thegoodfella

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12484 on: Today at 12:07:15 am
These are basically getting picked up by a loan shark... I would rather go into administration than get taken over by these.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12485 on: Today at 12:49:22 am
They are now a skint unwanted loser who has some items they can flog at cash converter and a mortgage on a property they cannot afford to pay. They spend most of their moaning at the world and claiming it's everybody's fault but they got into a relationship with a crook and are paying the price for that not working out and wasting the largesse the money laundering shyster initially pushed their way. Loan sharks are the only people that want to know them because they are still getting cheques, despite the fact they are spending it as soon as it comes in, and more.
red_Mark1980

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12486 on: Today at 06:20:38 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:07:12 am
How much are Everton losing a month?

Three or four games
decosabute

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12487 on: Today at 06:24:12 am
I can take these staying up, only as long as the PL absolutely insists they sell and don't buy, starting this summer. It's clear that they've been given incredibly lenient treatment, purely because the league is probably worried they'll actually go bust otherwise. And yet despite all that, Everton have continued to take the absolute piss with net spend, wages:turnover going up etc.

From this summer though, they surely have to be told in no uncertain terms that it's a negative net spend of £50m or face massive penalties. They can't not sell at least two of Onana, Pickford, Branthwaite and Calvert-Lewin.

No more Portuguese journeymen for £30m either.
Redknight60

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12488 on: Today at 07:30:59 am
I enjoy watching them get battered on the park and would be happy to see them relegated on football reasons. But there's no joy to be had in watching what's happening to them financially. If they go bust, moshiri might lose a few quid but no doubt still be worth hundreds of millions, the senior players will move to other clubs on big money, it will be the working class staff and young players who will suffer as usual.
