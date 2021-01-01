I can take these staying up, only as long as the PL absolutely insists they sell and don't buy, starting this summer. It's clear that they've been given incredibly lenient treatment, purely because the league is probably worried they'll actually go bust otherwise. And yet despite all that, Everton have continued to take the absolute piss with net spend, wages:turnover going up etc.
From this summer though, they surely have to be told in no uncertain terms that it's a negative net spend of £50m or face massive penalties. They can't not sell at least two of Onana, Pickford, Branthwaite and Calvert-Lewin.
No more Portuguese journeymen for £30m either.