Everton - The 777 Unflushables

These are going to end up as tenants  ;D
Theyve not got a great record as tenants
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:51:48 pm
Theyve not got a great record as tenants

Who would they go to for a reference??
How much are Everton losing a month?
These are basically getting picked up by a loan shark... I would rather go into administration than get taken over by these.
They are now a skint unwanted loser who has some items they can flog at cash converter and a mortgage on a property they cannot afford to pay. They spend most of their moaning at the world and claiming it's everybody's fault but they got into a relationship with a crook and are paying the price for that not working out and wasting the largesse the money laundering shyster initially pushed their way. Loan sharks are the only people that want to know them because they are still getting cheques, despite the fact they are spending it as soon as it comes in, and more.
