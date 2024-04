For all the sound and fury about being picked on, the case seems to be that Everton were treated very leniently by the PL.

The £228m allowed for covid losses was crazy.

And simply posting the table from Swiss ramble showing the losses of all other clubs tends to shut down even the likes of Andy Burnham. Because anyone with an iota of sense knows that their match day revenue was the largest loss in that period, which is a fraction of the amount Arsenal or United lost.