All of this is a massive distraction for Everton, their biggest concern should be that they are not a viable business and haven't been for quite some time. They are hemorrhaging money not because of their stadium investment (thats another can being kicked down the road for now), but due to operating costs. They drastically need to slice 30% off their wage bill as a matter of urgency...or they won't have a football club to boo at and moan about.