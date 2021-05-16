I doubt they'll ever go down now. The gap is too big to The Championship and the promoted teams won't be able to spend like Forest did and Leicester will come up with a points deduction. And if you do get a promoted club who do well, there's always the scope for a Leicester-like collapse from someone else to save them. Still, a few more miserable years ahead for them scrapping around 16th watching horrible football.



If they go down they might get some entertainment, if they stay up then 1-0 or 1-1 or 1-2 is what they can expect, 16 goals in 15 games is what they have seen this season, standard Dyche stuff. That should get 53,000 people showing up at BMD and paying more for the fun.