I doubt they'll ever go down now. The gap is too big to The Championship and the promoted teams won't be able to spend like Forest did and Leicester will come up with a points deduction. And if you do get a promoted club who do well, there's always the scope for a Leicester-like collapse from someone else to save them. Still, a few more miserable years ahead for them scrapping around 16th watching horrible football.
No. Had it been a cheap identikit stadium like the Amex maybe. But BMD will sink them. New stadiums are a panacea. There is a false narrative that they bring new riches and prestige to entice talent. You see this all the time in North American sports.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/08/everton-hit-with-two-point-deduction-over-second-breach-of-financial-rulesThe last paragraph of this article should be very concerning. They don`t have funding in place as yet to complete the stadium
