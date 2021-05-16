« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 302 303 304 305 306 [307]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 624701 times)

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,755
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12240 on: Today at 03:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:41:09 pm
I doubt they'll ever go down now. The gap is too big to The Championship and the promoted teams won't be able to spend like Forest did and Leicester will come up with a points deduction.  And if you do get a promoted club who do well, there's always the scope for a Leicester-like collapse from someone else to save them. Still, a few more miserable years ahead for them scrapping around 16th watching horrible football.


If they go down they might get some entertainment, if they stay up then 1-0 or 1-1 or 1-2 is what they can expect, 16 goals in 15 games is what they have seen this season, standard Dyche stuff. That should get 53,000 people showing up at BMD and paying more for the fun.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12241 on: Today at 03:55:31 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:20:17 pm
No. Had it been a cheap identikit stadium like the Amex maybe. But BMD will sink them. New stadiums are a panacea. There is a false narrative that they bring new riches and prestige to entice talent. You see this all the time in North American sports.
Just fixed that bit for you
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,011
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12242 on: Today at 03:56:56 pm »
Are we their next home game?
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12243 on: Today at 04:02:47 pm »
Pact with Satan these bastards.

Why do the league make things so complicated?

Heres your sentence - 10 points, no appeal, next time will be double. Easy.
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,835
  • JFT96
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12244 on: Today at 04:06:41 pm »
Surely it should be double the previous for a second breach?

What a crock of shit.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,028
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12245 on: Today at 04:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:10:30 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/08/everton-hit-with-two-point-deduction-over-second-breach-of-financial-rules

The last paragraph of this article should be very concerning. They don`t have funding in place as yet to complete the stadium

You have to wonder how they are afloat at all.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 302 303 304 305 306 [307]   Go Up
« previous next »
 