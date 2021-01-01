« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12200 on: Today at 02:23:04 pm »
In January 2024, Everton were charged by the Premier League for breaching the permitted Profit and Sustainability thresholds for the
assessment period ending 2022/23. The matter was referred to a Premier League Commission, which has today announced Everton will receive an immediate two-point deduction. While the Club's position has been that no further sanction was appropriate, the Club is pleased to see that the Commission has given credit to the majority of the issues raised by the Club, including the concept of double punishment, the significant mitigating circumstances facing the Club due to the war in Ukraine, and the high level of co-operation and early admission of the Club's breach.

Everton remains committed to working collaboratively with the League on all matters relating to PSR but is extremely concerned by the inconsistency of different commissions in respect of points deductions
applied. The Club would like to place on record its thanks to the Fan Advisory Board and other fan groups for their submissions during this process, and to all Evertonians for their ongoing patience and unstintingsupport.

The Club and its legal representatives have begun the preparations to
appeal the Commission's decision.

No further comment will be made at this time.
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12201 on: Today at 02:23:44 pm »
@slbsn
🚨This 2 point Everton deduction is for the Admitted Breach. There is a further potential breach subject to a further hearing. 🚨

"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12202 on: Today at 02:24:16 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:18:11 pm
Yeah that's how the ruling is explained in the judgement.

So after a first breach, you only get punished for the three years once, then you can continue breaching with only 2 points per season? You may as well continue breaching.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12203 on: Today at 02:25:27 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:10:36 pm
Probably the thought process might be that they got 6 points deducted for 3 years. So, 2 points per year. Now this is an additional year of failure which means an additional 2 points.

I would have made it 6 again with 3 more for being their second consecutive failure of PSR, so a total of 9 points deduction.


If that logic is used then they just keep on breaking the rules as 2 points a season is just like drawing a game you should have won, no real penalty. So, no need to sell any players this summer to balance the books as it will only be two points off next season.


Shall we all appeal?
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12204 on: Today at 02:28:01 pm »
This ruling makes a mockery of financial fair play. Teams that have been relegated as a result of reigning in their spending should sue.
Justice for the 96!

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12205 on: Today at 02:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:23:44 pm
@slbsn
🚨This 2 point Everton deduction is for the Admitted Breach. There is a further potential breach subject to a further hearing. 🚨


Cant believe this is over. :lmao
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12206 on: Today at 02:29:28 pm »
Sounds like the crime is worth the fine. Pretty pointless really. Only a matter of time before they starting paying these penalties in cash. That's all the PL is ultimately interested in. Abu Dhabi will bankroll that sort of penalty quite happily. Game is stuffed at the highest level.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12207 on: Today at 02:30:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:28:33 pm
Cant believe this is over. :lmao
Apparently that will be adjudicated next season. So, one point docked in November or sometime.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12208 on: Today at 02:30:29 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 02:28:01 pm
This ruling makes a mockery of financial fair play. Teams that have been relegated as a result of reigning in their spending should sue.

Yes should have taken the risk and paid a paltry fine a few years down the road. Sport this is not.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12209 on: Today at 02:31:51 pm »
Real time punishment is the best deterrent.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12210 on: Today at 02:35:43 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:31:51 pm
Real time punishment is the best deterrent.

Exactly - or more severe points deductions. Any of these minor points deductions for previous seasons can be negated by the sporting advantage gained. That sporting advantage, in theory, then continues cf. Man City. In athletics, athletes are stripped of titles retrospectively AND given a lengthy ban going forward, which means the advantage from doping can't be used in future competition.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12211 on: Today at 02:37:07 pm »
2 points  :lmao :lmao

Get ta fuck. Roll on the super league.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12212 on: Today at 02:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:35:43 pm
Exactly - or more severe points deductions. Any of these minor points deductions for previous seasons can be negated by the sporting advantage gained. That sporting advantage, in theory, then continues cf. Man City. In athletics, athletes are stripped of titles retrospectively AND given a lengthy ban going forward, which means the advantage from doping can't be used in future competition.
The problem with retrospective action is that time weakens the case. It's easier to strip a title if the finances are reviewed immediately but stripping titles won a decade ago is very difficult.

The forward-looking impact of that in terms of teams that lost out on extra income from European football also has to be considered. Basically,  the PL dropped the ball and I don't expect a "harsh" punishment for City.
