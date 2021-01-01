In January 2024, Everton were charged by the Premier League for breaching the permitted Profit and Sustainability thresholds for the

assessment period ending 2022/23. The matter was referred to a Premier League Commission, which has today announced Everton will receive an immediate two-point deduction. While the Club's position has been that no further sanction was appropriate, the Club is pleased to see that the Commission has given credit to the majority of the issues raised by the Club, including the concept of double punishment, the significant mitigating circumstances facing the Club due to the war in Ukraine, and the high level of co-operation and early admission of the Club's breach.



Everton remains committed to working collaboratively with the League on all matters relating to PSR but is extremely concerned by the inconsistency of different commissions in respect of points deductions

applied. The Club would like to place on record its thanks to the Fan Advisory Board and other fan groups for their submissions during this process, and to all Evertonians for their ongoing patience and unstintingsupport.



The Club and its legal representatives have begun the preparations to

appeal the Commission's decision.



No further comment will be made at this time.