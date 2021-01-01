Problem is Forest are also up for a deduction. Luton need to be aiming for 35 points. I can't see them getting much more than 30 points. Everton and Forest could have 4-8 points deducted, but they will both appeal. Luton need three wins and two draws to stand a chance. Based on their form over the season, the odds of them getting results like that in their last seven games seems remote to me. The farce of it all is, with points deductions and appeals in play, a team could stay up on as little as 30-32 points. If that team happens to be Everton it'll be obscene.
Forest have had their deduction.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]