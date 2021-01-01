« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Problem is Forest are also up for a deduction. Luton need to be aiming for 35 points. I can't see them getting much more than 30 points. Everton and Forest could have 4-8 points deducted, but they will both appeal.

Luton need three wins and two draws to stand a chance. Based on their form over the season, the odds of them getting results like that in their last seven games seems remote to me.

The farce of it all is, with points deductions and appeals in play, a team could stay up on as little as 30-32 points. If that team happens to be Everton it'll be obscene.

Forest have had their deduction.
Forest have had their deduction.

thanks, I didn't know. But they are appealing it. Of course, odds are against them getting them back, but it still muddies the waters.
I wouldn't be shocked if the deduction puts Everton in the bottom three at the end of the season and on appeal the deduction is reduced by whatever amount gets them safe, due to the independent panel deciding two punishments in one season is unfair.
