Yesterday at 04:35:03 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:31:33 pm
They'll need all that and some, just to break even with the stadium.




They may be able to sell fertilizer on the dock road.


True blue shite, £5 a bag but nothing grows and it stinks the place out
Yesterday at 04:41:37 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:31:33 pm
They'll need all that and some, just to break even with the stadium.

They'd also need to develop players to sell on for a profit on a regular basis, which is something that has seemingly been beneath them for the bulk of the past decade
Yesterday at 04:45:53 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 04:34:20 pm
I just heard Big Dunc is Manager at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

I had no idea.

Has he strangled anybody yet?    :P

Headlocks are more in fashion with the toffees nowadays.
Yesterday at 05:02:39 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:35:03 pm



They may be able to sell fertilizer on the dock road.


True blue shite, £5 a bag but nothing grows and it stinks the place out

They could sell bags of beak. They'd make a killing from their fans. They're all snorting something anyway.
Yesterday at 05:09:14 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:02:39 pm
They could sell bags of beak. They'd make a killing from their fans. They're all snorting something anyway.


They can have it delivered straight from South America to the BMD dockside now, just chuck it off the boat the baying crowds on the waterfront
Yesterday at 05:32:50 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:41:03 pm




Their matchday income is pathetic about 12 other clubs make more money. new stadium with double the ticket prices its going to be half empty isn't it
Yesterday at 05:50:39 pm
Quote from: 12C on April  2, 2024, 09:37:57 pm
Apparently Moshi put his shares up as collateral.

I did a bit of digging, and according to Esk, MSP has approx. £140m loan secured against Everton Stadium Development Ltd (BM is subsidiary to ESD). So MSP could end up owning BM  ;D

Quote
Evertons creditors are numerous  secured creditors include MSP Sports Capital  £140 million secured against the stadium development company, Rights and Media Funding  a rolling credit facility now thought to be  up to £225 million secured against the company bank accounts and a floating charge on other assets, Metro Bank £20 million Covid related loan, 777 Partners at least £170 million working capital loan secured by a subordinated arrangement with Rights and Media Funding (but the most junior of the secured lenders). Theres football creditors (preferred under the football creditors rule) and then unsecured creditors which include Farhad Moshiris £450 million of shareholder loans, any outstanding liabilities to Laing ORourke, numerous suppliers to the football club and regrettably fans who have pre-paid for season tickets for next season and/or hospitality seats at Bramley-Moore in future years.

A total, I estimate, in excess of £1 billion.
https://theesk.org/2024/03/14/the-crisis-created-by-moshiri-deepens-is-administration-an-option/

Quote
The issue is what would Evertons creditors accept? Football creditors (possibly around £90 million) are first in line. Then we have the secured creditors  Im assuming we have no issues with HMRC.

MSP are likely to be the most secure, having the stadium development company as security for their £140 million loan. Selling the completed stadium to Evertons future buyer or a third party would see a return of their capital and more to pay other creditors.

Metro Bank have a Government backed guarantee.

Rights and Media Funding have security over the clubs bank accounts (fixed charge) and a floating charge over all other assets.
https://theesk.org/2024/02/09/evertons-debt-position-the-ownership-alternatives/
Yesterday at 06:52:07 pm
Quote
Leicester fan:
In my opinion we have tried to be something we arent. We have maybe the best training ground in the world, paid huge wages to keep the likes of Vardy. We got players like Tielemans ahead of other clubs, but in the end we are little old Leicester with a little old Leicester budget.

Im not bothered though. Vardy, Maddison, Tielemans, Fofana, Evans, Cambiasso, Kante. We  got and saw players that were clearly above our station and we went on a great journey with them.

Think we over did it, well we must have done but we did things I never thought were possible.

I suppose its like living like a millionaire when you dont have the money, then get everything repossessed. But you have some great memories and a couple of amazing trophies.

At least Leicester have some fond memories from living above their means.
Yesterday at 06:56:02 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:52:07 pm
At least Leicester have some fond memories from living above their means.

I think that fan summed it up quite well and in a way I don't blame him. For clubs like Leicester getting to the top is a huge mountain now, but at least they can live off the memories of winning something. The Blues on the other hand....
Yesterday at 07:03:50 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:56:02 pm
I think that fan summed it up quite well and in a way I don't blame him. For clubs like Leicester getting to the top is a huge mountain now, but at least they can live off the memories of winning something. The Blues on the other hand....

That's the thing, Everton spent an absolute fortune, crippled themselves in the process, but got worse each year, let alone challenge.

Everton's highlight was winning the transfer window.
Yesterday at 07:23:53 pm
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 05:32:50 pm
Their matchday income is pathetic about 12 other clubs make more money. new stadium with double the ticket prices its going to be half empty isn't it
"Jealous Redshite"
Yesterday at 07:49:31 pm
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 05:32:50 pm
Their matchday income is pathetic about 12 other clubs make more money. new stadium with double the ticket prices its going to be half empty isn't it
The big thing for me is that there was a point where Everton were nearly half of Liverpool in revenue. In 2010 when FSG took over turnover was £184m compared to Everton's £79m. last year Liverpool's turnover was £594m compared to Everton's £172m, a difference of £422m a multiple of 3 1/2 times. The big difference was in matchday income and commercial income. Everton's has been static for over a decade. There was a time when they were a rival, now they are so far back it's just inaccurate to refer to them as such.
Today at 12:05:25 am
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 05:32:50 pm
Their matchday income is pathetic about 12 other clubs make more money. new stadium with double the ticket prices its going to be half empty isn't it
Matchday revenue must be increased by taking more of their existing fans (possibly allowing a few more North Wales coachtrips)
I just don't get how their fanbase will generate millions more in revenue for them
Today at 12:19:34 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:05:25 am
Matchday revenue must be increased by taking more of their existing fans (possibly allowing a few more North Wales coachtrips)
I just don't get how their fanbase will generate millions more in revenue for them

The brick travel twat will lose his mind.
Today at 08:33:27 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:52:07 pm
At least Leicester have some fond memories from living above their means.

This sounds very Peter Ridsdale We lived the dream but without the trophies.
Today at 09:16:26 am
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:50:14 am
It has a real smoke and mirrors feel this. Rights and Media loans are secured against the club assets. If the assets are sold to satisfy that, what do Moshiri's shares really cover - how much are they worth? Effectively, they've simply secured two differently sourced loans against the same collateral by calling it by different names - or am I missing a trick here?

I think you have. There are assets in football which you get a charge over as they can't be claimed by the lender, but still provide value to the shares (e.g player contracts). So you can get a loan against the shares even if the other assets have charges, because they still have some value apart from those assets.
Today at 09:19:08 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:49:31 pm
The big thing for me is that there was a point where Everton were nearly half of Liverpool in revenue. In 2010 when FSG took over turnover was £184m compared to Everton's £79m. last year Liverpool's turnover was £594m compared to Everton's £172m, a difference of £422m a multiple of 3 1/2 times. The big difference was in matchday income and commercial income. Everton's has been static for over a decade. There was a time when they were a rival, now they are so far back it's just inaccurate to refer to them as such.

And in 10/11 they were only one place and a few points behind us and beat us fairly comprehensively in the league that season while Hodge laughed and joked with Moyes. They subsequently finished above us the next two seasons in the league. That says more about us at the time, but bear in mind the amount of money they spent not long after that with Moshiri.
Today at 09:49:55 am
At least Leicester fans have the self awareness to acknowledge they were living beyond their means and just enjoying the ride. Even then, things may have been different for them if their owner had not been killed in that tragic helicopter crash.

Imagine Everton finishing 5th in the league on 75 points and Moshiri expiring in similar circumstances 6-18 months down the line? Can you imagine the conspiracy theories they would be coming out with?

They're basically already saying the PL and Sly Six Cartel manipulated Everton into violating P&S rules so they could deduct points from them, because we were all scared of them gatecrashing our exclusive club.
Today at 09:58:32 am
Everton = freeloaders. Dont want to put the work and effort into anything. Want everything gifted to them coz they are a little old club.
Today at 10:05:43 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:49:55 am
At least Leicester fans have the self awareness to acknowledge they were living beyond their means and just enjoying the ride. Even then, things may have been different for them if their owner had not been killed in that tragic helicopter crash.

Imagine Everton finishing 5th in the league on 75 points and Moshiri expiring in similar circumstances 6-18 months down the line? Can you imagine the conspiracy theories they would be coming out with?

They're basically already saying the PL and Sly Six Cartel manipulated Everton into violating P&S rules so they could deduct points from them, because we were all scared of them gatecrashing our exclusive club.

I have said a few times it is just misdirected anger. The fact is that they did have a lot of money to spend but did a completely shit job of it. They are angry because they couldn`t even effectively cheat the rules properly.

All their anger should be directed at Moshiri for being utterly clueless and playing an outdated version of fantasy manager. He is the one that has got them into this mess, irrespective of their desire to replace managers at will and spraying the bullens with the names of inept managers. They COULD have broken into their so called cartel if they had done even a semi professional job of running a PL club. Their anger is because they so spectacularly failed to use the opportunity. Even decisions like the new stadium - which by the way I think looks great - were made without much thought to the impact it could have on their finances and which is now coming home to roost.

Utterly misdirected anger
