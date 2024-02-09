At least Leicester fans have the self awareness to acknowledge they were living beyond their means and just enjoying the ride. Even then, things may have been different for them if their owner had not been killed in that tragic helicopter crash.
Imagine Everton finishing 5th in the league on 75 points and Moshiri expiring in similar circumstances 6-18 months down the line? Can you imagine the conspiracy theories they would be coming out with?
They're basically already saying the PL and Sly Six Cartel manipulated Everton into violating P&S rules so they could deduct points from them, because we were all scared of them gatecrashing our exclusive club.