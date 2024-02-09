At least Leicester fans have the self awareness to acknowledge they were living beyond their means and just enjoying the ride. Even then, things may have been different for them if their owner had not been killed in that tragic helicopter crash.



Imagine Everton finishing 5th in the league on 75 points and Moshiri expiring in similar circumstances 6-18 months down the line? Can you imagine the conspiracy theories they would be coming out with?



They're basically already saying the PL and Sly Six Cartel manipulated Everton into violating P&S rules so they could deduct points from them, because we were all scared of them gatecrashing our exclusive club.



I have said a few times it is just misdirected anger. The fact is that they did have a lot of money to spend but did a completely shit job of it. They are angry because they couldn`t even effectively cheat the rules properly.All their anger should be directed at Moshiri for being utterly clueless and playing an outdated version of fantasy manager. He is the one that has got them into this mess, irrespective of their desire to replace managers at will and spraying the bullens with the names of inept managers. They COULD have broken into their so called cartel if they had done even a semi professional job of running a PL club. Their anger is because they so spectacularly failed to use the opportunity. Even decisions like the new stadium - which by the way I think looks great - were made without much thought to the impact it could have on their finances and which is now coming home to roost.Utterly misdirected anger