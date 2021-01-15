I remember when Gillett secured £75m worth of loans from Mill Financial by putting up his stake in LFC. When he defaulted, they essentially took control of his share of the club. They even approached the PL and asked to take the fit and proper person's test during the takeover saga, but the PL refuse as the request had to come via LFC's board (which was never gonna happen).



I presumed that whatever money FSG paid for the club that Gillett's share went to Mill Financial rather than Gillett himself, but it turns out after checking Wikipedia that (as of 2016) Gillett was still paying MF £1.5m a year in interest payments, so maybe not. More likely he had to use the money to plug other financial holes in his portfolio.



If Moshiri has done something similar then it all becomes very murky