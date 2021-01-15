« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12040 on: Yesterday at 07:09:06 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:30:44 pm
What they should do is build a cabinet for when they do win something in the future. For the time being, they'll have to put something inside there though, some sort of inanimate object. Perhaps they could ask our Blue Brethren what goes best in an empty cabinet.
Ask yourself, 'What would Everton do?'
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12041 on: Yesterday at 07:18:25 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 02:30:42 pm
There's also a belief among their fans that the stadium costs stop once it's built but because of its location there's going to be an ongoing maintenance budget that is likely much higher than if they'd built on a non-waterfront site.

There's also a belief among their fans that because of the location of the stadium it can easily be towed to another more attractive location and sold as a going concern for at least £1Bn clearing the debts whilst also making a sizeable profit.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12042 on: Yesterday at 07:19:56 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:55:07 pm
Who do we root for?? I suppose the Booos.

I'm fine rooting for Everton in this one. They're not gonna win anyway. :D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12043 on: Yesterday at 08:20:28 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:30:44 pm
Fair play to Brighton, should set them up well for the future ... can't hang that up in the museum however can you  ;D

What they should do is build a cabinet for when they do win something in the future. For the time being, they'll have to put something inside there though, some sort of inanimate object. Perhaps they could ask our Blue Brethren what goes best in an empty cabinet.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12044 on: Yesterday at 08:51:11 pm »
Will Dyche get sacked? Can just imagine Big Duncs first game will be us.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12045 on: Yesterday at 08:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 08:51:11 pm
Will Dyche get sacked? Can just imagine Big Duncs first game will be us.

They'd need him to pay to leave.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12046 on: Yesterday at 09:30:40 pm »
Just cannot get rid of them ffs
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12047 on: Yesterday at 09:31:17 pm »
A point does very little for them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12048 on: Yesterday at 09:33:31 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:30:40 pm
Just cannot get rid of them ffs

Be funny if another points deduction sends them down the fume would be superb
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12049 on: Yesterday at 09:37:57 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 05:35:49 pm
Thx.

How can MSP force a sale of the club when Rights and Media Funding is their biggest lender (secured against the club and land the club owns)?

Apparently Moshi put his shares up as collateral.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12050 on: Yesterday at 10:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 08:51:11 pm
Will Dyche get sacked? Can just imagine Big Duncs first game will be us.
I very much doubt they can afford to sack him, they are still paying for the other managers they've sacked
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12051 on: Today at 01:18:26 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:04:37 pm
I very much doubt they can afford to sack him, they are still paying for the other managers they've sacked
They might be able to afford to sack him but, aside from Mike Bassett, they cannot afford to replace him
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12052 on: Today at 07:23:09 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:18:26 am
They might be able to afford to sack him but, aside from Mike Bassett, they cannot afford to replace him


Mike Bassett would bring in Benson and Hedges, would improve them instantly and drag them away from the bottom 3
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12053 on: Today at 08:50:14 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:37:57 pm
Apparently Moshi put his shares up as collateral.
It has a real smoke and mirrors feel this. Rights and Media loans are secured against the club assets. If the assets are sold to satisfy that, what do Moshiri's shares really cover - how much are they worth? Effectively, they've simply secured two differently sourced loans against the same collateral by calling it by different names - or am I missing a trick here?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12054 on: Today at 09:05:44 am »
I remember when Gillett secured £75m worth of loans from Mill Financial by putting up his stake in LFC. When he defaulted, they essentially took control of his share of the club. They even approached the PL and asked to take the fit and proper person's test during the takeover saga, but the PL refuse as the request had to come via LFC's board (which was never gonna happen).

I presumed that whatever money FSG paid for the club that Gillett's share went to Mill Financial rather than Gillett himself, but it turns out after checking Wikipedia that (as of 2016) Gillett was still paying MF £1.5m a year in interest payments, so maybe not. More likely he had to use the money to plug other financial holes in his portfolio.

If Moshiri has done something similar then it all becomes very murky
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12055 on: Today at 10:22:13 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 09:31:17 pm
A point does very little for them.
It does plenty when luton lose every game
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12056 on: Today at 10:22:40 am »
Leicester are making this lot look like amateurs.

They need to sell £100m worth of players by the 30th of June in order to meet PSR next year (if they get promoted).

Due a huge punishment I reckon
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12057 on: Today at 11:01:40 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:22:40 am
Leicester are making this lot look like amateurs.

They need to sell £100m worth of players by the 30th of June in order to meet PSR next year (if they get promoted).

Due a huge punishment I reckon

Realistically what does that mean for them? £100m of (good) Championship players would be their best four or five players wouldnt it? At the least.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12058 on: Today at 11:21:02 am »
How are Leicester so far off? They've largely spent what they've earned from sales and sold a bunch of players when they got relegated.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12059 on: Today at 11:32:47 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:21:02 am
How are Leicester so far off? They've largely spent what they've earned from sales and sold a bunch of players when they got relegated.

Their income probably fell off the edge of a cliff if they were basing their figures on the money they were receiving around the time they won the league.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12060 on: Today at 11:41:22 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 11:32:47 am
Their income probably fell off the edge of a cliff if they were basing their figures on the money they were receiving around the time they won the league.

They've lost most of their best players but yeah I guess they gave a lot of their mediocre players big wages and then couldn't get rid of them when it went tits up. It wouldn't be a shock if their contracts didn't have relegation clauses either.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12061 on: Today at 11:58:55 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:41:22 am
They've lost most of their best players but yeah I guess they gave a lot of their mediocre players big wages and then couldn't get rid of them when it went tits up. It wouldn't be a shock if their contracts didn't have relegation clauses either.

They gave Vardy a new contract 18 months ago at £140k per week.

The parachute payments - average £30m per club - are way below PL earnings, so that's a massive loss of revenue given the EFL revenue sharing is around £7m to £8m per club in the Championship. That's a decrease of over £90m just from TV money!

Is there some allowance in EFL financial rules for relegated clubs or are they expected to have everyone on relegation clauses? A £90m hit would affect any club unless they have significant salary reductions across the board on relegation.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12062 on: Today at 12:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:41:22 am
They've lost most of their best players but yeah I guess they gave a lot of their mediocre players big wages and then couldn't get rid of them when it went tits up. It wouldn't be a shock if their contracts didn't have relegation clauses either.
they also sold Maguire
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12063 on: Today at 12:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:21:02 am
How are Leicester so far off? They've largely spent what they've earned from sales and sold a bunch of players when they got relegated.

They got carried away with the FA Cup win and successive 5th place finishes.

If you look at it though, how much revenue did they lose out on for a top 4 CL finish twice, while Man City get in instead with systemic cheating?

Rodgers signed a load of shite as well and they were reckless with contracts.

They wouldn't spend in 2022, whereas Everton did. They may as well have took the hit this season rather than get relegated. If they come back up they'll lose points anyway.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12064 on: Today at 02:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:58:55 am
They gave Vardy a new contract 18 months ago at £140k per week.

The parachute payments - average £30m per club - are way below PL earnings, so that's a massive loss of revenue given the EFL revenue sharing is around £7m to £8m per club in the Championship. That's a decrease of over £90m just from TV money!

Is there some allowance in EFL financial rules for relegated clubs or are they expected to have everyone on relegation clauses? A £90m hit would affect any club unless they have significant salary reductions across the board on relegation.


They've only been down one season, so they'll get 55% of the money this season, so they are looking at £50mill - the payments are 55% in yr 1, 45% in yr 2 and 20% in yr 3,  The EFL want rid of these and instead more money shared across the clubs, this should stop the relegated clubs having such a big advantage.

They were in breach of the PL PSR rules for last season, so they must have spent like mental while in the PL, going down really fucked them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12065 on: Today at 02:43:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:34:12 pm
They were in breach of the PL PSR rules for last season, so they must have spent like mental while in the PL, going down really fucked them.

116% wage-to-turnover ratio for starters according to The Athletic. And yet their CEO says their budgets and targets were "entirely reasonable." Leicester have referenced lower merit payments and paying off Rodgers as factors. Also unlike Everton, Leicester have been quite profitable at times during the past decade. They had a £92 million profit in 2017
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12066 on: Today at 03:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:21:02 am
How are Leicester so far off? They've largely spent what they've earned from sales and sold a bunch of players when they got relegated.
1. Part of their earnings is from their owners so no they didn't just spend what they "earned".
2. They've always taken financial risks, e.g. they breached FFP to get promoted in the first place.
3. Rodgers wasted a lot of money (How many good signings?? Tielemans doesn't count).
4. They blew their chance of CL football 2 seasons in a row which would have brought in more income. I think they bet on getting CL football but Rodgers messed up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12067 on: Today at 03:11:56 pm »
Leicester's wage bill and amortisation costs have crippled them.



Stupid thing is they could have just spent extra on a decent keeper and defender and they'd have stayed up last season and be on a points deduction with Everton and Forest but with a PL income.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12068 on: Today at 03:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:11:56 pm
Leicester's wage bill and amortisation costs have crippled them.



Stupid thing is they could have just spent extra on a decent keeper and defender and they'd have stayed up last season and be on a points deduction with Everton and Forest but with a PL income.


Can you get the same table for Everton?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12069 on: Today at 03:33:02 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12070 on: Today at 03:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:24:21 pm

Can you get the same table for Everton?

That chart is from a Leicester website.

Here is one from an Everton website.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12071 on: Today at 03:39:21 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:33:02 pm



Just fit a cuckoo clock on there


As regards Everton's, I'd love to see their forecasts. It looks like those who run the club are as deluded as their fans, forecast league position, money from cup runs and europe, match day income from BMD, player values, manager contract costs. All would be immense works of fiction.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12072 on: Today at 03:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:24:21 pm

Can you get the same table for Everton?






Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12073 on: Today at 03:46:56 pm »
Went on the Ferry around the Mersey.

Evertons BMD stadium looks nice.

But once they move in, with Anfield up on the hill, Everton will always be below us.
