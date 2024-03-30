They would have had to have entered administration already for the points deduction to be applied this season (fourth Sunday of March is the cut-off since Leeds and Boston Utd took the pee with it in 2007). If they were to enter administration now the points penalty would be applied next season - the extent of the points deduction would be decided based upon which league they start next season in.



That's interesting to know, as when Leeds were in the Championship they only entered administration after relegation was confirmed. I thought the loophole closed was that the deduction would be applied the following season only if there was no point in applying it to the current season (as in if the club is already relegated).Everton are clearly still taking the piss, looking for loopholes in the system to exploit, so they can spread the points deductions out to try and avoid relegation. Clearly if they go into administration now, they should get the points deduction now, as it will send them down, where they belong.If they stay up this season despite two points deductions, and then manage to stay up again next season off the back of a points deduction, then every club who goes down in their place should be howling in fury. And the odds are high they'll violate P&S again next year. At least they can't appeal a points deduction for administration.