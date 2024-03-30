« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 296 297 298 299 300 [301]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 609732 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12000 on: Today at 02:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:11:33 pm

What I was saying was that you can only force one owner out if there is another willing to take over


In Everton's case they want Moshiri out but the price they pay is 777
MSP don't seem to be completely out of the running, at least not according to some Evertonians.  The theory is that MSP are sabotaging the 777 Partners takeover so that they can move in.
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,562
  • Weve been to...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12001 on: Today at 02:54:54 pm »
Few reasonable bluenose mates of mine seem to think that other groups would buy Everton if 777 falls through, but only once they go into administration. I don't understand how they make it out of the 777 situation, if they've indeed lent such a vast amount of money for operating costs. 
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,147
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12002 on: Today at 03:11:54 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:32:10 pm
MSP don't seem to be completely out of the running, at least not according to some Evertonians.  The theory is that MSP are sabotaging the 777 Partners takeover so that they can move in.

There's a belief that the MSP loans are due mid April and if they are not paid then MSP can force the sale of 50%+1 of Moshiri's shares. Really not sure how this could possibly work.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,018
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12003 on: Today at 03:13:27 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 02:30:42 pm
There's also a belief among their fans that the stadium costs stop once it's built but because of its location there's going to be an ongoing maintenance budget that is likely much higher than if they'd built on a non-waterfront site.
I wonder if this is why they went with the cheap and cheerful false brick cladding rather than real brick? Is it easier to maintain and replace panels rather than damaged brickwork as weathering takes place over the years?
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,472
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12004 on: Today at 03:14:15 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 02:54:54 pm
Few reasonable bluenose mates of mine seem to think that other groups would buy Everton if 777 falls through, but only once they go into administration. I don't understand how they make it out of the 777 situation, if they've indeed lent such a vast amount of money for operating costs.

If they went into administration, the PL penalty is 9 points. They'd be in the Championship. The EFL penalty is 12 points. Would they receive the EFL penalty too?

It could be why they're kicking the can down the road for as long as possible, to delay any such penalty.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12005 on: Today at 03:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:14:15 pm
If they went into administration, the PL penalty is 9 points. They'd be in the Championship. The EFL penalty is 12 points. Would they receive the EFL penalty too?
They would have had to have entered administration already for the points deduction to be applied this season (fourth Sunday of March is the cut-off since Leeds and Boston Utd took the pee with it in 2007).  If they were to enter administration now the points penalty would be applied next season - the extent of the points deduction would be decided based upon which league they start next season in.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12006 on: Today at 03:23:33 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:11:54 pm
There's a belief that the MSP loans are due mid April and if they are not paid then MSP can force the sale of 50%+1 of Moshiri's shares. Really not sure how this could possibly work.
Yes, that's the one.  MSP seem to be more respectable and shrewd than 777 Partners so it's possible there's some small-print within the terms of their loan to Moshiri.  Apparently the agreement is in the public domain but it's not a theory I've heard anyone talk about until the last few days.

However this is ultimately decided it's clear that Moshiri is going to have lost an incredible amount of money.  I don't think even Tony Fernandes at QPR was as milked as Moshiri has been.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,723
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12007 on: Today at 03:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:14:15 pm
If they went into administration, the PL penalty is 9 points. They'd be in the Championship. The EFL penalty is 12 points. Would they receive the EFL penalty too?

It could be why they're kicking the can down the road for as long as possible, to delay any such penalty.


Ever since Putin invaded Ukraine they have been gaming, that's what happens when your "behind the scenes, manager interviewing, corrupt Putin loving Oligarch strategy" falls flat.


Remember the plan was


Put Moshiri up as the false buyer for Usmanov
Use Kenwright, the loyal Blue, as a public face
Use the bluenose council leader to get a stadium built, preferably for nothing
Conquer the world


The reality was, though


Usmanov's mate, Putin put some tanks in the works
Liverpool won the Eurovision song contest, not the Commonwealth Games
They made so many poor player buys as to beggar belief
Covid actually helped them because it kept the rabid mob out of Goodison
The Chippy T's got found out as corrupt as we all knew
They got found out by the PL
Moshiri had to borrow £ms from loan sharks
The Loan Sharks moved in


......to be continued




« Last Edit: Today at 03:25:50 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,397
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12008 on: Today at 03:53:04 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:32:10 pm
MSP don't seem to be completely out of the running, at least not according to some Evertonians.  The theory is that MSP are sabotaging the 777 Partners takeover so that they can move in.

Yeah. Because it's MSP's fault that 777's credit rating has been downgraded globally and that the clubs they own are missing payments. ::)

Somebody just please put this calamity of a club out of its misery. They're an embarrassment to the city. Our club has been left to carry the city's honour for decades whilst all they do is frigging moan.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,472
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12009 on: Today at 03:54:33 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:17:09 pm
They would have had to have entered administration already for the points deduction to be applied this season (fourth Sunday of March is the cut-off since Leeds and Boston Utd took the pee with it in 2007).  If they were to enter administration now the points penalty would be applied next season - the extent of the points deduction would be decided based upon which league they start next season in.

Cheers, so it does look like they've been delaying as much as possible to avoid another penalty this season. But it could backfire if they are relegated anyway and they start next season with a 12 point deduction in the Championship.

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,397
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12010 on: Today at 04:03:19 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:17:09 pm
They would have had to have entered administration already for the points deduction to be applied this season (fourth Sunday of March is the cut-off since Leeds and Boston Utd took the pee with it in 2007).  If they were to enter administration now the points penalty would be applied next season - the extent of the points deduction would be decided based upon which league they start next season in.

That's interesting to know, as when Leeds were in the Championship they only entered administration after relegation was confirmed. I thought the loophole closed was that the deduction would be applied the following season only if there was no point in applying it to the current season (as in if the club is already relegated).

Everton are clearly still taking the piss, looking for loopholes in the system to exploit, so they can spread the points deductions out to try and avoid relegation. Clearly if they go into administration now, they should get the points deduction now, as it will send them down, where they belong.

If they stay up this season despite two points deductions, and then manage to stay up again next season off the back of a points deduction, then every club who goes down in their place should be howling in fury. And the odds are high they'll violate P&S again next year. At least they can't appeal a points deduction for administration.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,656
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12011 on: Today at 04:03:23 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:11:54 pm
There's a belief that the MSP loans are due mid April and if they are not paid then MSP can force the sale of 50%+1 of Moshiri's shares. Really not sure how this could possibly work.

The MSP loans are due to be repaid mid April. So Moshiri might not be selling the club as it would no longer be his to sell.

Edit: heres the Esks take on the piss take over
https://theesk.org/2024/03/30/moshiri-is-about-to-lose-control-of-everton-the-question-is-to-whom/
« Last Edit: Today at 04:07:48 pm by 12C »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,472
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12012 on: Today at 04:05:16 pm »
If the PL P&S rules were such that you would be forced to play in red if you broke any of their rules, they'd be the most fiscally responsible club in the world.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,635
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12013 on: Today at 04:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:16:47 am
The huge difference is that we mobilised to rescue our club from the clutches of leveraged buyout merchants. Everton fans have completely ignored the ownership and have mobilised against the likes of Benitez and the Premier League for holding them to account. As for wrestling the club away from H&G that was down to the fanbase and not FSG.

FSG only became involved after fan groups had forced the BARCap process. We forced H&G out not FSG. Everton fans have ignored a series of dodgy owners and turned their cannons on their own managers and the Premier League.

100%. FSG came in the 11th hour and bought the club on the cheap.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:19:20 am
H&G had lost control of the club by the time Hodgson was appointed. Broughton and Purslow were in control and for me Hodgson was Mr Magnolia a temporary appointment who wouldn't scare off prospective owners the way you paint a house in inoffensive colours when you look to sell.

Wasn't he appointed bcos Purslow wanted us to be "THE English club" or more English? Maybe I'm misremembering  ;D
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,989
  • Indefatigability
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12014 on: Today at 04:26:56 pm »
Theres a poll on GOT asking who is to blame for their current situation. There are 16 choices.

Top 4:

1. Kenwright
2. Moshiri
3. Players
4. Benitez

Yep. Rafa is being pinned as a key figure to blame.

Even when theyre in dire straits, it always comes back to being the RSs fault in some way or other.

Lovely.
Logged
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 11:47:20 am
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,737
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12015 on: Today at 04:30:43 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 04:16:51 pm
Wasn't he appointed bcos Purslow wanted us to be "THE English club" or more English? Maybe I'm misremembering  ;D

Broughton explained the decision as: 'He wasn't chosen because he was English ... We need someone to steady the ship at this stage.'*

* I've cut the few bits of rubbish he had to utter to put a gloss on it.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:32:29 pm by No666 »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,018
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12016 on: Today at 04:46:13 pm »
Having Rafa in the running for blame is insane. He was there five minutes and was given 50p to spend. Basically a fall-guy to keep the heat off the people it really should have been on. The club played the fans with his appointment. It would appear a fair proportion of the fans are still falling for it.

There's none so blind as those who refuse to see...
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12017 on: Today at 04:52:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:46:13 pm
Having Rafa in the running for blame is insane. He was there five minutes and was given 50p to spend. Basically a fall-guy to keep the heat off the people it really should have been on. The club played the fans with his appointment. It would appear a fair proportion of the fans are still falling for it.

There's none so blind as those who refuse to see...
Theyre still falling for the Peoples Club nonsense after all these years too.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,339
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12018 on: Today at 04:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:26:56 pm
Theres a poll on GOT asking who is to blame for their current situation. There are 16 choices.

Top 4:

1. Kenwright
2. Moshiri
3. Players
4. Benitez

Yep. Rafa is being pinned as a key figure to blame.

Even when theyre in dire straits, it always comes back to being the RSs fault in some way or other.

Lovely.

He isn't, of course. But its lovely that they think its true...almost to the point that its tempting to agree with them. The idea of a Liverpool legend having a major hand in their downfall is tremendous.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 296 297 298 299 300 [301]   Go Up
« previous next »
 