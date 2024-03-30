If they went into administration, the PL penalty is 9 points. They'd be in the Championship. The EFL penalty is 12 points. Would they receive the EFL penalty too?
It could be why they're kicking the can down the road for as long as possible, to delay any such penalty.
Ever since Putin invaded Ukraine they have been gaming, that's what happens when your "behind the scenes, manager interviewing, corrupt Putin loving Oligarch strategy"
falls flat.
Remember the plan was
Put Moshiri up as the false buyer for Usmanov
Use Kenwright, the loyal Blue, as a public face
Use the bluenose council leader to get a stadium built, preferably for nothing
Conquer the world
The reality was, though
Usmanov's mate, Putin put some tanks in the works
Liverpool won the Eurovision song contest, not the Commonwealth Games
They made so many poor player buys as to beggar belief
Covid actually helped them because it kept the rabid mob out of Goodison
The Chippy T's got found out as corrupt as we all knew
They got found out by the PL
Moshiri had to borrow £ms from loan sharks
The Loan Sharks moved in
......to be continued