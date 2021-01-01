H&G had lost control of the club by the time Hodgson was appointed. Broughton and Purslow were in control and for me Hodgson was Mr Magnolia a temporary appointment who wouldn't scare off prospective owners the way you paint a house in inoffensive colours when you look to sell.



That was it exactly. But there were plenty of our fans who blamed Rafa rather than looked beneath. When I joined RAWK there were only a few of us examining H&G and (correctly) surmising what would happen under their tenure, of whom only Harry Labrador is still a regular as I remember it. But yes, when the shit hit the fan, a lot more got involved and mobilised, but then we could - we had a world-wide fanbase including experts in various fields, including someone on here who got personal email addresses for bank executives or sponsors within minutes. Everton, thanks partly to their 'local club' identity, don't have that reach. Their mobilisation would be like those you see in a provincial newspaper: a faintly embarrassed 10 people in front of the local MPs office waving a home-made placard to complain about speed bumps in their road.