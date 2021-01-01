« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 295 296 297 298 299 [300]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 607908 times)

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,291
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11960 on: Yesterday at 07:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:36:02 pm
That would require honesty and self awareness. So, no.

Maybe they'll find those things in league one.
Logged

Offline ATEAMOFCARRAGHERS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,100
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11961 on: Yesterday at 08:03:40 pm »
Hope these new financial accounts finally make the press, rest of the league and fans worldwide that theyve been cheating for years. No more fucking round relegate them immediately to the business houses 5th division. Cheating c*nts.  :wave
Logged
15/4/89 never forgotten.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,009
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11962 on: Yesterday at 08:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:45:59 pm
Maybe they'll find those things in league one.
Hopefully we get to find out.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,234
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11963 on: Yesterday at 09:14:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:39:03 pm
Yes - but that's not their fault in the least.

It's someone else's fault, of course.

In order:

1) Premier League
2) RedShite
3) World War IV - A Boo Hope.
4) You missed out on a giant meteorite wiping the Dinosaurs out. 
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,443
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushable
« Reply #11964 on: Yesterday at 09:37:01 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:39:47 pm
Rafa went in there with the intention of doing the job as presented. He knew they were cash strapped and brought in Townsend and Grey for nothing. He then effectively swapped Digne for two full backs, which replaced the ageing Coleman as well. He was working with the likes of Toscun and other assorted crap so his options were limited.
The fans hounded him out. And demanded Lampard who got them.
Lampard came in and demanded a war chest, which he pissed away on crap.
Now they have Dyche who also got a war chest, bringing in Ashley Young to replace Patterson. (Wtf) and the likes of Tarkowski, McNeill and Harrison who were shite for Burnley  and Leeds.
All this crap about no sporting advantage is just that.
Some of the denial on SM is incredible. Ive seen one guy claim that the debt announced yesterday has yet to be reduced by considerations as with the £228m they claimed for covid.
Even the Esk seems to be oblivious to the fact that they can reduce the debt for P&S consideration but its still debt. Some dickheads are still under the impression that the BMD is part of that debt, not accepting that it is separate.
The fact that they are losing £1m a day, and are borrowing hundreds of millions  from 777 just to keep the lights on seems not to worry them. They assume 777 will capitalise that debt if they take over.
The whole business is screwed. A points deduction is the least of their worries. 
What should be the big red flag is the fact they are losing £1m

Any capitalisation by 777 will likely be a paper transaction only, anyway. If it's converted to preference shares, then it's essentially both debt and equity.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,744
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushable
« Reply #11965 on: Yesterday at 09:39:39 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:39:47 pm
Rafa went in there with the intention of doing the job as presented. He knew they were cash strapped and brought in Townsend and Grey for nothing. He then effectively swapped Digne for two full backs, which replaced the ageing Coleman as well. He was working with the likes of Toscun and other assorted crap so his options were limited.
The fans hounded him out. And demanded Lampard who got them.
Lampard came in and demanded a war chest, which he pissed away on crap.
Now they have Dyche who also got a war chest, bringing in Ashley Young to replace Patterson. (Wtf) and the likes of Tarkowski, McNeill and Harrison who were shite for Burnley  and Leeds.
All this crap about no sporting advantage is just that.
Some of the denial on SM is incredible. Ive seen one guy claim that the debt announced yesterday has yet to be reduced by considerations as with the £228m they claimed for covid.
Even the Esk seems to be oblivious to the fact that they can reduce the debt for P&S consideration but its still debt. Some dickheads are still under the impression that the BMD is part of that debt, not accepting that it is separate.
The fact that they are losing £1m a day, and are borrowing hundreds of millions  from 777 just to keep the lights on seems not to worry them. They assume 777 will capitalise that debt if they take over.
The whole business is screwed. A points deduction is the least of their worries. 
What should be the big red flag is the fact they are losing £1m

THey can tell that to the teams relegated instead.

Just like there was no sporting advantage to the USM vastly inflated sponsorship deals they've been unable to replace, even though they assured everyone Usmanov wasn't bankrolling them. Over a similar period we decided it wasn't worth pursuing a naming rights deal with the Main Stand and renamed the Kemlyn after Kenny rather than get buttons off a sponsor, yet they're signing 8 figure deals to stick a sign up on some training pitch in Knowsley.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,111
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11966 on: Yesterday at 09:49:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:52:21 pm
Yep, Boscombe is known as little Liverpool by the locals.
Bascombe is known as little Liverpool shit by the locals.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,111
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11967 on: Yesterday at 09:51:01 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:34:55 pm
Breaking News.


Walked by Everton 2 and there were 5 customers in there.


 ;D
The staff fainted.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,432
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11968 on: Yesterday at 09:55:23 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:34:55 pm
Breaking News.


Walked by Everton 2 and there were 5 customers in there.


 ;D

Mannequins are people now?
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,111
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11969 on: Yesterday at 09:55:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:27:15 pm
Blue rhyming slang.

As for the landlord   ;D
The landlord who allowed Mancs to a hang a YSB banner in his pub?

It still gets hung in there but the YSB now stands for "Yeh, sound buffet"
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,387
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11970 on: Yesterday at 10:25:08 pm »
I hope the PL look at these accounts and finally realise just how badly Everton have been taking the piss for years. They don't owe the Bitters a damned thing. Fuck the optics - let them go bust.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11971 on: Yesterday at 10:28:25 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:55:46 pm
The landlord who allowed Mancs to a hang a YSB banner in his pub?

It still gets hung in there but the YSB now stands for "Yeh, sound buffet"

Probably argue for it, not their fault that they were in a Scouse pub.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,719
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11972 on: Yesterday at 11:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:25:08 pm
I hope the PL look at these accounts and finally realise just how badly Everton have been taking the piss for years. They don't owe the Bitters a damned thing. Fuck the optics - let them go bust.
There's a sort of psychology of entitlement involved with Everton, almost as if the fans believe that they are immune from reality and, because of their history and fall, they deserve success and status.
We are Everton and, because of that we deserve more than Sunderland, Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers, Derby County............

I hope that, if things go wrong for us, that we learn from their experience and never believe we can take things for granted.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:46:28 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11973 on: Yesterday at 11:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:40:10 pm
There's a sort of psychology of entitlement involved with Everton, almost as if the fans beleive that they are immune from reality and, because of their history and fall, they deserve success and status.
We are Everton and, because of that we deserve more than Sunderland, Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers, Derby County............

I hope that, if things go wrong for us, that we learn from their experience and never beleive to take things for granted.


They did and we mobilised.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,719
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11974 on: Yesterday at 11:50:54 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:45:01 pm

They did and we mobilised.
Indeed, that was a shocking 12 months and, in some ways the forces that rallied were similar to those that motivate Everton fans. We simply refused to believe Hodgson's line that we were in a relegation battle and that mid table was acceptable. In some ways we were very lucky that someone like FSG were able to wrestle the club away from H&G and that there was enough left to get back up and running. If H&G had managed another 5 years it may have been quite different. It was quite a period in our club's history, I suspect Everton's future does not look quite as saveable.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11975 on: Today at 12:25:36 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:50:54 pm
Indeed, that was a shocking 12 months and, in some ways the forces that rallied were similar to those that motivate Everton fans. We simply refused to believe Hodgson's line that we were in a relegation battle and that mid table was acceptable. In some ways we were very lucky that someone like FSG were able to wrestle the club away from H&G and that there was enough left to get back up and running. If H&G had managed another 5 years it may have been quite different. It was quite a period in our club's history, I suspect Everton's future does not look quite as saveable.

Going to have nightmares now.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,387
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11976 on: Today at 12:26:30 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:50:54 pm
Indeed, that was a shocking 12 months and, in some ways the forces that rallied were similar to those that motivate Everton fans. We simply refused to believe Hodgson's line that we were in a relegation battle and that mid table was acceptable. In some ways we were very lucky that someone like FSG were able to wrestle the club away from H&G and that there was enough left to get back up and running. If H&G had managed another 5 years it may have been quite different. It was quite a period in our club's history, I suspect Everton's future does not look quite as saveable.

Even H&G wouldn't have stuck with Hodgson for long if he threatened to relegate us. They hired him for one reason only: he was a yes man. But an incompetent yes man would only damage the value of the club. If they had somehow retained control, they would have sacked him as quickly as FSG, as the club was in enough debt as it was thanks to them.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,009
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11977 on: Today at 12:45:14 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:14:40 pm
4) You missed out on a giant meteorite wiping the Dinosaurs out.
Not all of them. The Shite have a T-Rex in goal.  🦖
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,488
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11978 on: Today at 01:11:11 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:45:14 am
Not all of them. The Shite have a T-Rex in goal.  🦖

haha. But it's T-Picks, to be accurate!
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,807
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11979 on: Today at 01:13:09 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:11:11 am
haha. But it's T-Picks, to be accurate!

T-Picks-That-Which-He-Can-Reach?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,704
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11980 on: Today at 01:16:47 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:50:54 pm
Indeed, that was a shocking 12 months and, in some ways the forces that rallied were similar to those that motivate Everton fans. We simply refused to believe Hodgson's line that we were in a relegation battle and that mid table was acceptable. In some ways we were very lucky that someone like FSG were able to wrestle the club away from H&G and that there was enough left to get back up and running. If H&G had managed another 5 years it may have been quite different. It was quite a period in our club's history, I suspect Everton's future does not look quite as saveable.


The huge difference is that we mobilised to rescue our club from the clutches of leveraged buyout merchants. Everton fans have completely ignored the ownership and have mobilised against the likes of Benitez and the Premier League for holding them to account. As for wrestling the club away from H&G that was down to the fanbase and not FSG.

FSG only became involved after fan groups had forced the BARCap process. We forced H&G out not FSG. Everton fans have ignored a series of dodgy owners and turned their cannons on their own managers and the Premier League.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,704
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11981 on: Today at 01:19:20 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:26:30 am
Even H&G wouldn't have stuck with Hodgson for long if he threatened to relegate us. They hired him for one reason only: he was a yes man. But an incompetent yes man would only damage the value of the club. If they had somehow retained control, they would have sacked him as quickly as FSG, as the club was in enough debt as it was thanks to them.

H&G had lost control of the club by the time Hodgson was appointed. Broughton and Purslow were in control and for me Hodgson was Mr Magnolia a temporary appointment who wouldn't scare off prospective owners the way you paint a house in inoffensive colours when you look to sell.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,781
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11982 on: Today at 06:02:04 am »
Verdict on second charge due by next Monday apparently.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 295 296 297 298 299 [300]   Go Up
« previous next »
 