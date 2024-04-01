« previous next »
@ RedSince86.

Yep, their marketing is absolutely dire. Even as a lifelong Red, I could market them better than they do themselves. While Liverpool are saying "welcome to the family" to new supporters from far and wide, Everton are basically saying "fuck off lad, we're an incestuous closed shop". They've not only been shooting themselves in the foot for years, but blasting both legs off too.
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:55:24 am
Some of their attitudes are simply breathtaking. Liverpool has one of the oldest Chinese communities in the UK. They are as Scouse as they come. There is also a massive Scouse diaspora due to economic conditions that have forced so many to seek work away from the city. Don't they often say that wherever you go in the world you bump into a Scouser? The idea that Scouse ex-pats should also be treated as persona-no-grata is hugely disrespectful and smalltime.
They're mind bogglingly stupid and highly disrespectful. Bournemouth itself is a place full of ex-pat Scouse. I knew lads from where I grew up who left to go down there when Thatcher was destroying our City. They were Reds, but plenty of blues upped sticks and went to find work down those parts too and went on to settle there and have a family. God forbid any of them or their kids grab a ticket for the bitters end when they're in town.  The 'locals only' police from the County Road branch will kick off.  :roger :roger
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:50:15 am
When they make those "Cartel"posts on X i see on my feed from the usual bitter Evertonians. I'm quick to remind them they were in the original Cartel of five clubs when the PL formed.

And how 4 of those clubs adapted to the sea change in English Football becoming commercialised and International, Everton sat on their hands doing nothing. They did nothing to expand a fanbase internationally that was the 3rd most successful team in England when the PL was formed, on and off the pitch they're still stuck in pre PL purgatory of 87 when their golden era ended.

Their "Chosen not Manufactured" campaign about 5 years ago summed them up to a tee, it was backwards and insular and was sticking the middle finger at anyone who thought of following Everton as a club to support not to bother, no surprise their International reach stops at Rhyl.


In their defence, we were way behind other big clubs when it came to monetising our global fan base and developing new revenue streams. We have now caught up thanks in no large part to the current owners. Evertons mistake was ignoring the need to build new revenue streams and while investing poorly on the pitch over many seasons.

Regardless of the division they find themselves in next year, Everton will need to replace several experienced players on a shoe string. This does not bode well for them.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:04:45 pm
They're mind bogglingly stupid and highly disrespectful. Bournemouth itself is a place full of ex-pat Scouse. I knew lads from where I grew up who left to go down there when Thatcher was destroying our City. They were Reds, but plenty of blues upped sticks and went to find work down those parts too and went on to settle there and have a family. God forbid any of them or their kids grab a ticket for the bitters end when they're in town.  The 'locals only' police from the County Road branch will kick off.  :roger :roger

Our kid moved there mid 90s when they had 1 child, the other 3 were born in Bournemouth but are all reds.  I've met quite a few scousers down there, loads live in Boscombe and even one of my ma's mates brothers in an offy.

Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 12:08:40 pm

In their defence, we were way behind other big clubs when it came to monetising our global fan base and developing new revenue streams. We have now caught up thanks in no large part to the current owners. Evertons mistake was ignoring the need to build new revenue streams and while investing poorly on the pitch over many seasons.

Regardless of the division they find themselves in next year, Everton will need to replace several experienced players on a shoe string. This does not bode well for them.
I might be mistaken on that point due to hazy memory, but I think everyone apart from Man United were in the same boat back then. The Mancs had been laughed at for years for being a commercial entity whilst it was Liverpool that was actually winning on the pitch. While we were lifting leagues and European Cups, they were selling branded pencil cases to tourists.

When the world, and football, changed and rampant commercialism became the thing, United were in pole position, and every other English club had to adapt or fall away. Liverpool eventually adapted. Everton never did. In fact, Everton's approach to marketing is counter growth.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:58:20 am
It's an amazing read. "Sure, we are over half a billion in debt, which is 3 times what we earn per year, but the new stadium will have higher revenues and the money Moshiri gave us is equity". He's also not worried that venture capitalists are putting cash into a firm audited as under threat of administration because why would they do that, eh? They must have some good reason.

It surely is, I was on the edge of my seat reading it, he's the next Agatha Christie that fella!
That 'Do you drink in The Brick with all the other scruffy ASBOs?' thread on GOT is incredible. I'm actually quite shocked as I didn't realise the level of scumbags that are associated with the place - and that's their own fellow fans stating that from their own experiences!
 :o
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:11:10 pm
Our kid moved there mid 90s when they had 1 child, the other 3 were born in Bournemouth but are all reds.  I've met quite a few scousers down there, loads live in Boscombe and even one of my ma's mates brothers in an offy.
Yep, I remember stories of locals down there moaning because there were scousers everywhere. Loads set up home around those parts. The families they raised will tend to follow family tradition and support their parents' home city club. I'm sure there's a fair few blues down there who maybe got tickets the other day, only to see their County Road buddies slagging them off.

The non-local thing is something bitters always use to slag our fans off, but they forget that scousers left Liverpool and looked for work all over England and Europe. Many settled away from this city, but come home to see us play, as do their offspring in many cases. My partner's family went to places such as the Channel Islands, Germany, Isle of Wight, London and she also went to Alaska, Canada, USA than Bavaria and London too. Others she went with have settled out in some of those places. Imagine being a blue descendant of an ex-pat Scouse though, getting "Fuckin' Wool" screamed in their faces if they manage to get a ticket for the Everton end when they play somewhere down south, by some dickhead from Wales or Spellow Lane.  ::)
It's telling how badly both Liverpool and Everton stagnated under Moores and Kenwright - both local men who loved their respective clubs. Moshiri has continued to play up to that insular mindset, whilst our owners have worked hard - sometimes making mistakes - to market our club globally.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:38:53 am

Posted earlier in the thread but check out the posts about this here:

Quote
I made the mistake of going on one of their coaches years ago for a pre season game. As soon as the bus door closed, the beak came out. I heard some of the worst racists shouts Ive ever heard and then they started scrapping with another Everton coach. Never again.

These top bloos shame the club they claim to love. Ive seen a lot of them have really exposed themselves on Twitter over the weekend about who gets away tickets. Theyre not arsed about the football, they only care about getting their nose in a bag of beak

It's telling how embedded that place is within their fan culture. I know a few lads in work, not your typical bitters but big Evertonians, who always drink in there, including 1 or 2 who use them for away travel. The Brick is an embarrassment.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:34:34 pm
It's telling how badly both Liverpool and Everton stagnated under Moores and Kenwright - both local men who loved their respective clubs. Moshiri has continued to play up to that insular mindset, whilst our owners have worked hard - sometimes making mistakes - to market our club globally.

Whether he has or not, they're just too far gone. From Moshiri's point of view he could say he's tried to build them a modern new stadium that Kenwright could never manage, he got Ancelotti to take over and a progressive manager like Marco Silva. Rather than play up to the Liverpool hatred he gave Benitez the job which showed how out of touch he is in terms of what makes them tick. Then they demanded Lampard.

Their identity has to be the anti-LFC, so if you don't look and talk like you're a scruffy twat from Walton that drinks in The Brick then you're not welcome. It's red shite behaviour to have fans that look or sound different.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:16:53 pm
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/sport/football/article/everton-fans-want-answers-over-unconscious-bias-from-referees-n8ld9bkc2

Boy who cried wolf? Their fans appeal for absolutely everything, no matter how ridiculous. They chant about corruption if they don't get a throw in in their favour.

Dyche is the same on the touchline. Spends the whole game shouting for every decision.
I dont know about biases as I rarely watch them - on account of them being awful and dire to watch - but the challenge on Calvert-Lewin was absolutely a penalty this weekend. I wouldve been furious had that happened to one of our players and not been given.
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 11:42:33 am
GOING CONCERN
As outlined in detail in note 1c to the financial statements, the Directors
recognise that there is uncertainty attached to the timing and quantum of
the anticipated revenue levels, cost savings and the future funding required
by the Group over the forecast period. Efforts are currently under way to
secure funding as referenced in the Directors report.
Therefore, the Group may have to seek further funding from either its
majority shareholder or from the prospective new shareholder (whichever
was in situ at the appropriate time).
Collectively, the above conditions indicate the existence of a material
uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Groups ability to
continue as a going concern. The Board are confident that funding will be
secured or refinanced and that they will be able to achieve the levels of
revenue and savings to allow the Group to continue in operational existence
for a period of 12 months after the date of signing these financial statements.
However, whilst the Directors acknowledge these uncertainties may cast
significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern, they
have concluded that it is appropriate to prepare the financial statements on a
going concern basis.

From their financial statement. As it stands they need new loans to be considered a going concern.

Some wonderful language to paint over the fact they are skint.
Borrowing at over £1m a day to keep the lights on and still not enough, the stadium stalling because of no funding in place, but hey ho we are still a going concern.
Going going gone?
Going down the river?
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:55:24 am
Some of their attitudes are simply breathtaking. Liverpool has one of the oldest Chinese communities in the UK. They are as Scouse as they come. There is also a massive Scouse diaspora due to economic conditions that have forced so many to seek work away from the city. Don't they often say that wherever you go in the world you bump into a Scouser? The idea that Scouse ex-pats should also be treated as persona-no-grata is hugely disrespectful and smalltime.

There is a big following of reds down in Bournemouth isnt there. All went looking for work under the grim rule of Thatcher and her pet weasel Tebbit. I bet there are a fair few blues who were forced to get on their bikes as well. 
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:17:04 pm
I might be mistaken on that point due to hazy memory, but I think everyone apart from Man United were in the same boat back then. The Mancs had been laughed at for years for being a commercial entity whilst it was Liverpool that was actually winning on the pitch. While we were lifting leagues and European Cups, they were selling branded pencil cases to tourists.

When the world, and football, changed and rampant commercialism became the thing, United were in pole position, and every other English club had to adapt or fall away. Liverpool eventually adapted. Everton never did. In fact, Everton's approach to marketing is counter growth.

Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:49:15 pm
There is a big following of reds down in Bournemouth isnt there. All went looking for work under the grim rule of Thatcher and her pet weasel Tebbit. I bet there are a fair few blues who were forced to get on their bikes as well. 


Yep, Boscombe is known as little Liverpool by the locals.
Breaking News.


Walked by Everton 2 and there were 5 customers in there.


 ;D
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:34:55 pm
Breaking News.


Walked by Everton 2 and there were 5 customers in there.


 ;D
They're saved!
The Esk has put up part one of the accounts and this beaut looks at the mess they are in and comes out with this load of crap

 A lot of this mess can be attributed to Bill Kenwright and his need for friends at the club and his own self importance. Although his passing was very sad indeed, this doesnt deflect from that inexperienced fool, Farhad Moshiri, allowed his inexperience to be shouldered by Bill. Fans were completely ignored, and the likes of Benitez, allowed to run riot.Lets be honest here, if you didnt recognise systematic dismantling by that man(?), youre either blind, or ignorant.
Fans were ignored?
:lmao
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:56:44 pm
The Esk has put up part one of the accounts and this beaut looks at the mess they are in and comes out with this load of crap

 A lot of this mess can be attributed to Bill Kenwright and his need for friends at the club and his own self importance. Although his passing was very sad indeed, this doesnt deflect from that inexperienced fool, Farhad Moshiri, allowed his inexperience to be shouldered by Bill. Fans were completely ignored, and the likes of Benitez, allowed to run riot.Lets be honest here, if you didnt recognise systematic dismantling by that man(?), youre either blind, or ignorant.
Fans were ignored?
:lmao
Wtf? Dismantling? I knew they were deluded but Fuckinghell. They are crazy.
Lets hope they get another 10 points deducted so they disappear down the drain.
When is a loss not a loss.
When its Everton.
Losing without losing is seems

Everton explained £228m of losses on covid. Those losses were real, they just didnt count towards P&S.
Yet even the Esk is saying they only lost £32m. Because bizarrely those loses were not P&S losses.
They all think they were punished for making a loss of £32m
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:34:55 pm
Breaking News.


Walked by Everton 2 and there were 5 customers in there.


 ;D

That was just 5 people from RAWK wondering if anyone was in there though.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:34:55 pm
Breaking News.


Walked by Everton 2 and there were 5 customers in there.


 ;D

Five my arse. Have you been doing Everton's accounts?
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:27:15 pm
Five my arse. Have you been doing Everton's accounts?
Struggling to hit a cows arse with a banjo, and Ellis Simms is scoring for fun, yeve gotta laugh 😆
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:34:55 pm
Breaking News.


Walked by Everton 2 and there were 5 customers in there.


 ;D

It's one of those novelty things - buy now as they might not be there next week!
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:22:03 am
So, if my calculator is correct, I make the three year rolling losses total to be:

2019-21 -£372.5m
2020-22 -£305.4m
2021-23 -£254.6m

Am I looking at that right?

Yes - but that's not their fault in the least.

It's someone else's fault, of course.

In order:

1) Premier League
2) RedShite
3) World War IV - A Boo Hope.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:37:53 pm
It's one of those novelty things - buy now as they might not be there next week!

They've got a sale on, everything £19.95
Quote from: btroom on Today at 09:55:21 am
yearly £15m lost sponsorship may seem little. but compared to other clubs in the bottom its big. they had clear sporting advantage using this dodgy sponsorship deals. 6ts deduction wasn't anyway near enough for these cheats

Exactly. The fact they weren't able to replace those deals shows that they weren't arms-length commercially sound deals. If we lost Standard Chartered or AXA, for example, we'd have other options.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:56:44 pm
The Esk has put up part one of the accounts and this beaut looks at the mess they are in and comes out with this load of crap

 A lot of this mess can be attributed to Bill Kenwright and his need for friends at the club and his own self importance. Although his passing was very sad indeed, this doesnt deflect from that inexperienced fool, Farhad Moshiri, allowed his inexperience to be shouldered by Bill. Fans were completely ignored, and the likes of Benitez, allowed to run riot.Lets be honest here, if you didnt recognise systematic dismantling by that man(?), youre either blind, or ignorant.
Fans were ignored?
:lmao


What the hell,really haven't paid much attention to their transfers but i've been under the impression Rafa was allowed no spending whilst there and had to make due,looks like he thinks the sale of Lucas f*cking Digne is him dismantling their brilliant squad.
After years some of them predictably still find ways to dump their disappointment and emotional garbage on Rafa because of his connection with us.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:44:45 am
The Brick posting this in response to a picture showing a family of 'non white' fans who dared to have away tickets on Saturday.





Blue rhyming slang.

As for the landlord   ;D
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 04:25:48 pm

What the hell,really haven't paid much attention to their spending but i've been under the impression Rafa was allowed no spending whilst there and had to make due,looks like he thinks the sale of Lucas f*cking Digne is him dismantling their brilliant squad.
After years some of them predictably still find ways to dump their disappointment and emotional garbage on Rafa because of his connection with us.

Rafa sold to buy. Digne was wanting away. With the proceeds Rafa got them Mykolenko and Patterson.
It was Tory Frank who came in and spent money they didnt have.
Look at Franks incoming players if you dare
