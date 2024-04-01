I had a read of that Twitter thread and it's so toxic. Everton fans kicking off because there were fans in the away end that they didn't think should be there.
Not because they were Bournemouth fans that had snuck in but because they weren't the usual faces of fifth generation Evertonians. Evidently a lot of their fans are buying away tickets for the credits them selling/passing them on.
They see the BMD as the great leveller but a section of their fans are so hostile to newcomers that they'll never progress.
They are so deeply rooted far into the last century. A hostile, insular, frightened little club and fanbase. They should be glad that a few outside their County Road and Rhyl catchment areas actually want to pay to watch the putrid shite they produce on the pitch.
They are bizarrely conflicted too. They believe themselves to be purely local (aka smalltime) yet they also believe every tourist passing on a cruise ship will instantly become a Bitter after clocking their new stadium (whilst forgetting they'll also see the monster, world famous ground up on the hill that looks down on them) thus growing the fanbase.
No doubt any tourist that does decide to turn up at BMD will be turned away by the 'Local Club for Local People' police who will be scanning the queues for non Welsh, non County Road accents.
What an incestuous little entity EFC are. 🤢
Imagine it. "Eh, lad, lad, fuck off lad, wer wuz you when we ad a shite stadium? What yer doing ere now, lad? Do one back to China yer bad kopite wool. Local club fer local people, lad. Eh lad, do one eh. Wer fuckin' massive us. Massive. Local us. Lad, lad, lad. Give us more beak, sniff, snort... Ev'ton, aren't we lad...