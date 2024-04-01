GOING CONCERN

As outlined in detail in note 1c to the financial statements, the Directors

recognise that there is uncertainty attached to the timing and quantum of

the anticipated revenue levels, cost savings and the future funding required

by the Group over the forecast period. Efforts are currently under way to

secure funding as referenced in the Directors report.

Therefore, the Group may have to seek further funding from either its

majority shareholder or from the prospective new shareholder (whichever

was in situ at the appropriate time).

Collectively, the above conditions indicate the existence of a material

uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Groups ability to

continue as a going concern. The Board are confident that funding will be

secured or refinanced and that they will be able to achieve the levels of

revenue and savings to allow the Group to continue in operational existence

for a period of 12 months after the date of signing these financial statements.

However, whilst the Directors acknowledge these uncertainties may cast

significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern, they

have concluded that it is appropriate to prepare the financial statements on a

going concern basis.



From their financial statement. As it stands they need new loans to be considered a going concern.