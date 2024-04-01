Big jump from last year? Is it down to Covid again?



Mostly because they were forced to cut ties with USM. What's killing them is previous transfer payments, wages and interest on loans. USM were dodgy/suspect keeping them afloat. Now that is gone and Moshiri wants to do a runner they are a club without a sugar daddy. So, they are badly run and trying to finish a billion pound stadium. What's wild are the Everton fans trying to cling to the stadium as a lifeboat eventhough it is a colossal cost and unlikely to generate anything like the revenue required to justify it's expenditure.If they do stay up, and somehow get their books in order and thereafter assemble a squad that doesn't eat 90% of their revenue every year and still allows them to sell players for decent profit, they will still have massive repayments due on the stadium that is clearly too big and unnecessary for their needs. They will be financially fucked for a decade I reckon. And the lease on the dock is only for forty years (thoughg likely extended for another forty, but still).