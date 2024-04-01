« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 293 294 295 296 297 [298]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 604446 times)

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,104
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11880 on: Yesterday at 10:42:46 pm »
Gutted to be off work this week.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,104
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11881 on: Yesterday at 10:43:51 pm »
Is Carlo's Rolls Royce being used in mitigation?
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,577
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11882 on: Yesterday at 10:50:04 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:40:30 pm
YE2019 -£111.8m
YE2020 -£139.8m
YE2021 -£120.9m
YE2022 -£44.7m
YE2023 -£89m

TOTAL -£506.2m

Big jump from last year? Is it down to Covid again?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,661
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11883 on: Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:50:04 pm
Big jump from last year? Is it down to Covid again?

Yeh Long Covid is a bitch.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,375
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11884 on: Yesterday at 10:55:56 pm »
This guy, saying there is nothing to worry about. Mein Gott.
https://twitter.com/CitizenSuburbia/status/1774520950614048899
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,577
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11885 on: Yesterday at 10:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm
Yeh Long Covid is a bitch.

;D

Long Covid, long war in Ukraine, long World War II. They just can't catch a break.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,375
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11886 on: Yesterday at 11:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:50:04 pm
Big jump from last year? Is it down to Covid again?
Mostly because they were forced to cut ties with USM. What's killing them is previous transfer payments, wages and interest on loans. USM were dodgy/suspect keeping them afloat. Now that is gone and Moshiri wants to do a runner they are a club without a sugar daddy. So, they are badly run and trying to finish a billion pound stadium. What's wild are the Everton fans trying to cling to the stadium as a lifeboat eventhough it is a colossal cost and unlikely to generate anything like the revenue required to justify it's expenditure.

If they do stay up, and somehow get their books in order and thereafter assemble a squad that doesn't eat 90% of their revenue every year and still allows them to sell players for decent profit, they will still have massive repayments due on the stadium that is clearly too big and unnecessary for their needs. They will be financially fucked for a decade I reckon. And the lease on the dock is only for forty years (thoughg likely extended for another forty, but still).
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,104
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11887 on: Yesterday at 11:07:28 pm »
When they said Moshiri was an accountant, I never knew it was a turf one.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11888 on: Yesterday at 11:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:33:47 pm
Exactly. They need to get that down to around 85% at the very least, and they can only do it by shifting their big earners. With most of their players essentially crap and on good money, even if they sell their very best players like Pickford (lol) they won't be able to afford to replace them!
I think their wage bill will come down a lot.  That 92% was before they sold Kean, Iwobi and Gray and released Mina, Gbamin, Davies and Townsend.  They gave Beto, Chermiti and Young slightly more sensible contracts than they'd be handing out in the past.

They'll also release Gomes and Dele this summer and probably Coleman, Young and Gueye.  That's the best part of another £400k/week saved.

Without bringing some players in though they're going to have a paper thin squad next season.  They need to find a few more like Branthwaite and pray they stay up.  Leicester went down in a better financial position and still lost half their team.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,577
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11889 on: Yesterday at 11:44:35 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:05:46 pm
Mostly because they were forced to cut ties with USM. What's killing them is previous transfer payments, wages and interest on loans. USM were dodgy/suspect keeping them afloat. Now that is gone and Moshiri wants to do a runner they are a club without a sugar daddy. So, they are badly run and trying to finish a billion pound stadium. What's wild are the Everton fans trying to cling to the stadium as a lifeboat eventhough it is a colossal cost and unlikely to generate anything like the revenue required to justify it's expenditure.

If they do stay up, and somehow get their books in order and thereafter assemble a squad that doesn't eat 90% of their revenue every year and still allows them to sell players for decent profit, they will still have massive repayments due on the stadium that is clearly too big and unnecessary for their needs. They will be financially fucked for a decade I reckon. And the lease on the dock is only for forty years (thoughg likely extended for another forty, but still).

Still, good news about the chocolate oranges.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,714
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11890 on: Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:01:24 pm


Going to be some hellatious increases in ticket price at BMD just for EFC to gain anything.

They are going to struggle to sell hospitality and more expensive tickets for people to see them play the likes of Lincoln City, Stevenage or Peterborough
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,648
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11891 on: Today at 07:34:31 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:44:06 pm
And if the PL have any sense, slapping a transfer ban on Everton and telling them outgoing players only.

They are worth less than their debt. If not for 777 they would already be in administration. Soon they'll be whining at the PL, "You shouldn't have let us spend all that money we didn't have on players we couldn't afford - but you had no right to stop us spending all that money we didn't have on players we couldn't afford!"

Ive already heard that line when they lost 10pts

The PL Okayed our dealings, they agreed to us spending that money
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,648
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11892 on: Today at 07:39:10 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:55:56 pm
This guy, saying there is nothing to worry about. Mein Gott.
https://twitter.com/CitizenSuburbia/status/1774520950614048899

Some optimist, that feller.
Talking about assets like the ground.
Every asset they have is mortgaged. The 777 loans are unsecured as a result.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,336
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11893 on: Today at 07:46:05 am »
They've only lost £20 mill in sponsorship, so their losses excluding that are still £69 million, up £25 million on the previous season, so they can fuck off blaming the Ukraine war.

Club is fucked, just put it to sleep
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,648
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11894 on: Today at 07:50:54 am »
The Esk in his blog, reckons that by mid April Moshiri could have lost control of the club to MSP, who can call in their loan.
One nugget is that Moshiri is providing 20% of the MSP loan???
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,648
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11895 on: Today at 07:53:18 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:46:05 am
They've only lost £20 mill in sponsorship, so their losses excluding that are still £69 million, up £25 million on the previous season, so they can fuck off blaming the Ukraine war.

Club is fucked, just put it to sleep

Shows that no one is interested in sponsoring them. The brand is toxic. Would love Terrys Timber to sponsor them. Big adverts on the cladding towers where the USM ones used to be.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,336
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11896 on: Today at 08:08:24 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:53:18 am
Shows that no one is interested in sponsoring them. The brand is toxic. Would love Terrys Timber to sponsor them. Big adverts on the cladding towers where the USM ones used to be.

Terry's has deffo missed an opportunity there ;D
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,727
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11897 on: Today at 08:20:00 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:50:54 am
The Esk in his blog, reckons that by mid April Moshiri could have lost control of the club to MSP, who can call in their loan.
One nugget is that Moshiri is providing 20% of the MSP loan???
Fascinating. Doesn't sound as if MSP gain anything by taking control. They may as well wait for a] 777 to pay them off as the PL demands or b] administration, if they think Everton will rise from the ashes as a viable business.
But how the hell it's okay that the people offering security are the same people who are needing security and in Moshiri's case, are the same people taking the loan, is baffling to me.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:23:26 am by No666 »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,718
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11898 on: Today at 08:21:30 am »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:07:28 pm
When they said Moshiri was an accountant, I never knew it was a turf one.

He was only ever Usmanov's bag man, used as a front to launder his ill gotten gains into Everton. As soon as Uzi was sanctioned he was gone and immediately selling up.

The fans and club know all this, yet these sanctimonious twats have the gall to complain about the Ukraine war screwing them over.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,921
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11899 on: Today at 08:40:36 am »
Everton playing Arsenal on the final day of the season is interesting. Very interesting indeed.
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,425
  • Bring the noise
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11900 on: Today at 08:44:17 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:40:36 am
Everton playing Arsenal on the final day of the season is interesting. Very interesting indeed.


Lets hope they need a result to stay up otherwise its a nailed on Arsenal win
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,718
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11901 on: Today at 08:44:45 am »
The Brick posting this in response to a picture showing a family of 'non white' fans who dared to have away tickets on Saturday.



Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11902 on: Today at 09:19:49 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:44:45 am
The Brick posting this in response to a picture showing a family of 'non white' fans who dared to have away tickets on Saturday.




Nothing offensive, nothing blue
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,307
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11903 on: Today at 09:22:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:08:24 am
Terry's has deffo missed an opportunity there ;D

How about the 'Terry De Niro Windy Harbour Hospitality Lounge'?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,648
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11904 on: Today at 09:44:12 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:44:45 am
The Brick posting this in response to a picture showing a family of 'non white' fans who dared to have away tickets on Saturday.





Nothing to do with the pub, but we kind of agree with the racism expressed about non locals getting away tickets
Same feller who puts on a buffet for visiting Manchester fans?
Clearly doesnt want to upset his clientele by just calling out their racism.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,307
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11905 on: Today at 09:53:09 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:44:12 am
Nothing to do with the pub, but we kind of agree with the racism expressed about non locals getting away tickets
Same feller who puts on a buffet for visiting Manchester fans?
Clearly doesnt want to upset his clientele by just calling out their racism.

Doesn't want to receive a brick thrown through the window of the Brick.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11906 on: Today at 09:55:21 am »
yearly £15m lost sponsorship may seem little. but compared to other clubs in the bottom its big. they had clear sporting advantage using this dodgy sponsorship deals. 6ts deduction wasn't anyway near enough for these cheats
« Last Edit: Today at 10:05:06 am by btroom »
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,363
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11907 on: Today at 09:57:56 am »
What a vile wretched club it has become.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,648
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11908 on: Today at 10:07:20 am »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 09:55:21 am
yearly £25m lost sponsorship may seem little. but compared to other clubs in the bottom its big. they had clear sporting advantage using this dodgy sponsorship deals. 6ts deduction wasn't anyway near enough for these cheats

Its increasingly becoming clear that Usmanov was acting as a shadow director. That is actually illegal.
That rights naming thing was clearly a fake payment to keep them afloat.
Moshiri actually being 20% of the MSP consortium loaning himself money is madness.
He is taking 20% of the interest repayments of a loan to himself?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11909 on: Today at 10:19:59 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:44:12 am
Nothing to do with the pub, but we kind of agree with the racism expressed about non locals getting away tickets
Same feller who puts on a buffet for visiting Manchester fans?
Clearly doesnt want to upset his clientele by just calling out their racism.
I had a read of that Twitter thread and it's so toxic.  Everton fans kicking off because there were fans in the away end that they didn't think should be there.

Not because they were Bournemouth fans that had snuck in but because they weren't the usual faces of fifth generation Evertonians.  Evidently a lot of their fans are buying away tickets for the credits them selling/passing them on.

They see the BMD as the great leveller but a section of their fans are so hostile to newcomers that they'll never progress.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,378
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11910 on: Today at 10:22:03 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:40:30 pm
YE2019 -£111.8m
YE2020 -£139.8m
YE2021 -£120.9m
YE2022 -£44.7m
YE2023 -£89m

TOTAL -£506.2m

So, if my calculator is correct, I make the three year rolling losses total to be:

2019-21 -£372.5m
2020-22 -£305.4m
2021-23 -£254.6m

Am I looking at that right?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,378
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11911 on: Today at 10:24:04 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:19:59 am
I had a read of that Twitter thread and it's so toxic.  Everton fans kicking off because there were fans in the away end that they didn't think should be there.

Not because they were Bournemouth fans that had snuck in but because they weren't the usual faces of fifth generation Evertonians.  Evidently a lot of their fans are buying away tickets for the credits them selling/passing them on.

They see the BMD as the great leveller but a section of their fans are so hostile to newcomers that they'll never progress.

People's Club, innit?

Moyes did a lot of damage to that club that goes far beyond the football. But I'm sure Kenwright was at fault as well.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 293 294 295 296 297 [298]   Go Up
« previous next »
 