Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11880 on: Today at 10:42:46 pm »
Gutted to be off work this week.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11881 on: Today at 10:43:51 pm »
Is Carlo's Rolls Royce being used in mitigation?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11882 on: Today at 10:50:04 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:40:30 pm
YE2019 -£111.8m
YE2020 -£139.8m
YE2021 -£120.9m
YE2022 -£44.7m
YE2023 -£89m

TOTAL -£506.2m

Big jump from last year? Is it down to Covid again?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11883 on: Today at 10:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:50:04 pm
Big jump from last year? Is it down to Covid again?

Yeh Long Covid is a bitch.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11884 on: Today at 10:55:56 pm »
This guy, saying there is nothing to worry about. Mein Gott.
https://twitter.com/CitizenSuburbia/status/1774520950614048899
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11885 on: Today at 10:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:51:57 pm
Yeh Long Covid is a bitch.

;D

Long Covid, long war in Ukraine, long World War II. They just can't catch a break.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11886 on: Today at 11:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:50:04 pm
Big jump from last year? Is it down to Covid again?
Mostly because they were forced to cut ties with USM. What's killing them is previous transfer payments, wages and interest on loans. USM were dodgy/suspect keeping them afloat. Now that is gone and Moshiri wants to do a runner they are a club without a sugar daddy. So, they are badly run and trying to finish a billion pound stadium. What's wild are the Everton fans trying to cling to the stadium as a lifeboat eventhough it is a colossal cost and unlikely to generate anything like the revenue required to justify it's expenditure.

If they do stay up, and somehow get their books in order and thereafter assemble a squad that doesn't eat 90% of their revenue every year and still allows them to sell players for decent profit, they will still have massive repayments due on the stadium that is clearly too big and unnecessary for their needs. They will be financially fucked for a decade I reckon. And the lease on the dock is only for forty years (thoughg likely extended for another forty, but still).
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11887 on: Today at 11:07:28 pm »
When they said Moshiri was an accountant, I never knew it was a turf one.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11888 on: Today at 11:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:33:47 pm
Exactly. They need to get that down to around 85% at the very least, and they can only do it by shifting their big earners. With most of their players essentially crap and on good money, even if they sell their very best players like Pickford (lol) they won't be able to afford to replace them!
I think their wage bill will come down a lot.  That 92% was before they sold Kean, Iwobi and Gray and released Mina, Gbamin, Davies and Townsend.  They gave Beto, Chermiti and Young slightly more sensible contracts than they'd be handing out in the past.

They'll also release Gomes and Dele this summer and probably Coleman, Young and Gueye.  That's the best part of another £400k/week saved.

Without bringing some players in though they're going to have a paper thin squad next season.  They need to find a few more like Branthwaite and pray they stay up.  Leicester went down in a better financial position and still lost half their team.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11889 on: Today at 11:44:35 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:05:46 pm
Mostly because they were forced to cut ties with USM. What's killing them is previous transfer payments, wages and interest on loans. USM were dodgy/suspect keeping them afloat. Now that is gone and Moshiri wants to do a runner they are a club without a sugar daddy. So, they are badly run and trying to finish a billion pound stadium. What's wild are the Everton fans trying to cling to the stadium as a lifeboat eventhough it is a colossal cost and unlikely to generate anything like the revenue required to justify it's expenditure.

If they do stay up, and somehow get their books in order and thereafter assemble a squad that doesn't eat 90% of their revenue every year and still allows them to sell players for decent profit, they will still have massive repayments due on the stadium that is clearly too big and unnecessary for their needs. They will be financially fucked for a decade I reckon. And the lease on the dock is only for forty years (thoughg likely extended for another forty, but still).

Still, good news about the chocolate oranges.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11890 on: Today at 11:46:44 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:01:24 pm


Going to be some hellatious increases in ticket price at BMD just for EFC to gain anything.

They are going to struggle to sell hospitality and more expensive tickets for people to see them play the likes of Lincoln City, Stevenage or Peterborough
