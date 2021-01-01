Exactly. They need to get that down to around 85% at the very least, and they can only do it by shifting their big earners. With most of their players essentially crap and on good money, even if they sell their very best players like Pickford (lol) they won't be able to afford to replace them!
I think their wage bill will come down a lot. That 92% was before they sold Kean, Iwobi and Gray and released Mina, Gbamin, Davies and Townsend. They gave Beto, Chermiti and Young slightly more sensible contracts than they'd be handing out in the past.
They'll also release Gomes and Dele this summer and probably Coleman, Young and Gueye. That's the best part of another £400k/week saved.
Without bringing some players in though they're going to have a paper thin squad next season. They need to find a few more like Branthwaite and pray they stay up. Leicester went down in a better financial position and still lost half their team.