« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 602502 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11840 on: Today at 06:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 06:28:57 pm
And released when one of the biggest games of the season is taking place. I'm guessing stadium update coming out tomorrow

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/everton-losses-double-latest-accounts-28916407
From that article...

"of further concern will be the increase in the wage to turnover ratio from 90% to 92%"

Also: "But the debt figure does not include the support package put in place by 777 Partners since the US group reached a deal to purchase majority shareholder Farhad Moshiris stake in the club in September. That move, the subject of protracted and still ongoing scrutiny by the Premier League, has seen just over $200m of additional loans provided to the club."

An asylum of a club.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11841 on: Today at 06:52:41 pm »
Everton losses double in latest accounts as 'going concern' threat confirmed


Are they starting to believe ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,871
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11842 on: Today at 06:54:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:52:41 pm
Everton losses double in latest accounts as 'going concern' threat confirmed


Are they starting to believe ?

I know I am
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,725
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11843 on: Today at 07:00:29 pm »
So they're now trying to claim mitigation for their links to Usamov, whereas when Moshiri took over in 2016 he wasn't linked to Arsenal shareholder Usamov, no sirree.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,776
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11844 on: Today at 07:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 06:28:57 pm
And released when one of the biggest games of the season is taking place. I'm guessing stadium update coming out tomorrow

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/everton-losses-double-latest-accounts-28916407


That later figure comes with turnover having decreased to £172.2m, down by almost £9m on the previous year. Gate receipts did rise but of further concern will be the increase in the wage to turnover ratio from 90% to 92%. The rise is partly due to the fall in turnover and these figures end in the summer of 2023 before significant departures from the playing squad.


Going to be some hellatious increases in ticket price at BMD just for EFC to gain anything.

And, the PL, is looking at going to 80 or 85% of turnover the wages. Everton will be having a fire sale this summer or run the risk of failing PSR again.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,639
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11845 on: Today at 07:02:20 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:00:29 pm
So they're now trying to claim mitigation for their links to Usamov, whereas when Moshiri took over in 2016 he wasn't linked to Arsenal shareholder Usamov, no sirree.
The corrupt PL should have blocked the deal because Usmanov was a shadow director.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11846 on: Today at 07:05:03 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:00:29 pm
So they're now trying to claim mitigation for their links to Usamov, whereas when Moshiri took over in 2016 he wasn't linked to Arsenal shareholder Usamov, no sirree.
The Echo article states that they were unable to replace the USM deals due to some smallprint.  Surely it's a simple matter of no other company being willing to sign up to such ridiculous deals (£6m to sponsor Finch Farm each season, for example :o)
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,373
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11847 on: Today at 07:10:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:52:41 pm
Everton losses double in latest accounts as 'going concern' threat confirmed


Are they starting to believe ?

More a case of are they starting to realise how screwed they are?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,992
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11848 on: Today at 07:14:28 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 07:05:03 pm
The Echo article states that they were unable to replace the USM deals due to some smallprint.  Surely it's a simple matter of no other company being willing to sign up to such ridiculous deals (£6m to sponsor Finch Farm each season, for example :o)

From Everton's press release

Quote
However, partnership income was significantly impacted by factors outside the Clubs control through the loss of £20m of contracted income because of the indefinitely suspended deals with USM, Megafon and Yota. Due to the nature of the suspension, the Club was unable to replace the partnership income against these deals.

Smallprint certainly being no one else is paying £20m for those sponsorships
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,372
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11849 on: Today at 07:21:30 pm »
Here are the accounts for those that want to read them. They are pretty, pretty terrible.

https://www.evertonfc.com/club/shareholders/statement-of-accounts
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,286
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11850 on: Today at 07:35:59 pm »
Why do their excuses always feel 2-3 seasons out of date?
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,373
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11851 on: Today at 07:38:23 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:01:24 pm


And, the PL, is looking at going to 80 or 85% of turnover the wages. Everton will be having a fire sale this summer or run the risk of failing PSR again.

If they have a fire sale then they can't afford to bring anyone in. It's all about balancing the books at this point and getting the wages down. So anybody they are able to bring in has to be on pittance wages. It's got all the makings of a Championship level squad. 777 can't just start pumping money into Everton's transfer budget like they're sportswashers.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,372
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11852 on: Today at 07:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:35:59 pm
Why do their excuses always feel 2-3 seasons out of date?
Tis incredibly bad according to their own accounts. Just a brief scan, but a few things stand out (though those with more accountancy skills than I will obviously pick thjese apart far more accurrately).

1. They made a loss of £40m before player trading, and £80+m after player trading. So, not only did they not attempt to cut losses, they actually spent approx £30m on transfers (heh, Beto) to make their situation even worse. They can complain all they like about losses elsewhere, but spending money on transfers while under scrutiny from last year's losses is just hubris.
2. They haven't acquired funding for the next stage of the new stadium.
3. They got loans, but they were contingent on PL status, if they go down they are wiped out.
4. To stay a going concern for the next 12 months will require a cash injection from the current majority shareholder (Moshiri) or the new one (777). In other words, not only are they scootered if relegated, they are scootered if the new owner doesnm't come in.
4. The biggest losses were commercial, and it's presented as a morality decision to end Russian sponsorship (it wasn't, it was a directive), but I thought that sponsorship was a one off payment for the stadium sponsorship, i.e. it was due to run out this year anyway.

The cynic in me says the whole thing is designed to appeal to the PL not to dock them more points this season (or they will enter administration), but even if they stay up it feels like a stay of execution. They will need a massive cash injection just to get the stadium finished and avoid piling up more debt again next season.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,372
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11853 on: Today at 07:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:38:23 pm
If they have a fire sale then they can't afford to bring anyone in. It's all about balancing the books at this point and getting the wages down. So anybody they are able to bring in has to be on pittance wages. It's got all the makings of a Championship level squad. 777 can't just start pumping money into Everton's transfer budget like they're sportswashers.
Player wages, from their own accounts, are 92% of turnover (up from 90%).
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11854 on: Today at 07:49:46 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:46:41 pm
Tis incredibly bad according to their own accounts. Just a brief scan, but a few things stand out (though those with more accountancy skills than I will obviously pick thjese apart far more accurrately).

1. They made a loss of £40m before player trading, and £80+m after player trading. So, not only did they not attempt to cut losses, they actually spent approx £30m on transfers (heh, Beto) to make their situation even worse. They can complain all they like about losses elsewhere, but spending money on transfers while under scrutiny from last year's losses is just hubris.
2. They haven't acquired funding for the next stage of the new stadium.
3. They got loans, but they were contingent on PL status, if they go down they are wiped out.
4. To stay a going concern for the next 12 months will require a cash injection from the current majority shareholder (Moshiri) or the new one (777). In other words, not only are they scootered if relegated, they are scootered if the new owner doesnm't come in.
4. The biggest losses were commercial, and it's presented as a morality decision to end Russian sponsorship (it wasn't, it was a directive), but I thought that sponsorship was a one off payment for the stadium sponsorship, i.e. it was due to run out this year anyway.

The cynic in me says the whole thing is designed to appeal to the PL not to dock them more points this season (or they will enter administration), but even if they stay up it feels like a stay of execution. They will need a massive cash injection just to get the stadium finished and avoid piling up more debt again next season.

They are obviously going to try everything to not have points taken off them but that is completely unfair to other teams around them.

Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,372
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11855 on: Today at 07:53:20 pm »
The true horror on this twitter feed. Fucking hell, the numbers are mind boggling. They are likely fucked for next season as well.
https://twitter.com/KieranMaguire/status/1774498790780596644
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,871
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11856 on: Today at 08:12:47 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:46:41 pm
Tis incredibly bad according to their own accounts. Just a brief scan, but a few things stand out (though those with more accountancy skills than I will obviously pick thjese apart far more accurrately).

1. They made a loss of £40m before player trading, and £80+m after player trading. So, not only did they not attempt to cut losses, they actually spent approx £30m on transfers (heh, Beto) to make their situation even worse. They can complain all they like about losses elsewhere, but spending money on transfers while under scrutiny from last year's losses is just hubris.
2. They haven't acquired funding for the next stage of the new stadium.
3. They got loans, but they were contingent on PL status, if they go down they are wiped out.
4. To stay a going concern for the next 12 months will require a cash injection from the current majority shareholder (Moshiri) or the new one (777). In other words, not only are they scootered if relegated, they are scootered if the new owner doesnm't come in.
4. The biggest losses were commercial, and it's presented as a morality decision to end Russian sponsorship (it wasn't, it was a directive), but I thought that sponsorship was a one off payment for the stadium sponsorship, i.e. it was due to run out this year anyway.

The cynic in me says the whole thing is designed to appeal to the PL not to dock them more points this season (or they will enter administration), but even if they stay up it feels like a stay of execution. They will need a massive cash injection just to get the stadium finished and avoid piling up more debt again next season.


Beto was signed in August so not on the books for this set of accounts

This is the shite they signed last season, increased amortisation by nearly 25%

Onana
McNeil
Maupay
Garner
Gueye

Including wages their player costs are £235m a season and Beto & Chermiti's fees will add around £7m to the amortisation on this season's accounts, fucking scandalous on their revenue :lmao
« Last Edit: Today at 08:15:45 pm by FiSh77 »
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,438
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11857 on: Today at 08:13:32 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:36:58 pm


Trust them to blame the war... again.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,710
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11858 on: Today at 08:23:47 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:12:47 pm
Beto was signed in August so not on the books for this set of accounts

This is the shite they signed last season, increased amortisation by nearly 25%

Onana
McNeil
Maupay
Garner
Gueye

They also signed Tarkowski on big wages on a free and Coady with a 7 figure loan fee and wages.

Not the best use of cash but these signings kept them up ultimately at Leicester's expense (who didn't spend that summer).

The corrupt PL should have had them on a transfer ban.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,372
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11859 on: Today at 08:30:01 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:12:47 pm
Beto was signed in August so not on the books for this set of accounts

This is the shite they signed last season, increased amortisation by nearly 25%

Onana
McNeil
Maupay
Garner
Gueye

Including wages their player costs are £235m a season and Beto & Chermiti's fees will add around £7m to the amortisation on this season's accounts, fucking scandalous on their revenue :lmao
That's right, forgot that, but they are still paying for Beto etc. which is part of the massive losses. I am agog at how they have racked up these losses (millions on director salaries, managerial pay off etc.)

The worst bit is that there are some suggesting that they have already accounted for the interest losses for stadum loans even BEFORE the £80m+ losses, so they won't be using that excuse to avoid breaching PSR. In fact, not only are they likely in breach of PSR, they will be in breach again next year unless there is some massive windfall from somewhere. I think these are the worst set of accounts they have posted yet.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,650
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11860 on: Today at 08:30:43 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:47:40 pm
Player wages, from their own accounts, are 92% of turnover (up from 90%).

So what. They should be allowed to spend what they want. That is the GOT mantra. How are they supposed to compete with the SKY 6 without spending money they don't have?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,453
  • Sound
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11861 on: Today at 08:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:13:32 pm
Trust them to blame the war... again.

Least it's not Heysal, yet
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,567
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11862 on: Today at 08:34:08 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:30:01 pm
That's right, forgot that, but they are still paying for Beto etc. which is part of the massive losses. I am agog at how they have racked up these losses (millions on director salaries, managerial pay off etc.)

The worst bit is that there are some suggesting that they have already accounted for the interest losses for stadum loans even BEFORE the £80m+ losses, so they won't be using that excuse to avoid breaching PSR. In fact, not only are they likely in breach of PSR, they will be in breach again next year unless there is some massive windfall from somewhere. I think these are the worst set of accounts they have posted yet.

Looks like it:

Quote
The principal accounting policies are summarised below. They have all been applied consistently throughout the year and to the preceding year. The group has changed the policy for the treatment of interest on borrowings of capital developments, details of which are set out below. The directors have changed the accounting policy for interest costs on borrowings related to construction projects. Interest on borrowings incurred for the purpose of construction projects is recognised as part of the cost of the asset under construction. The directors have made this change because they believe it better reflects the total cost of construction, and is so considered to be more relevant. Prior to this change in policy the interest was expensed.

The above states the interest in respect of the stadium was going through their profit and loss account. PSR rules would have added that back. Now the interest in respect of the stadium is all going through balance sheet, so there's nothing to add back for the stadium. There'll be other adjustments but can't see them  being significant.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,144
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11863 on: Today at 08:38:05 pm »
If I was an Everton fan I'd be more concerned about the way these numbers have been presented rather than the numbers themselves. Either the board is totally delusional or they believe everyone else is stupid enough to believe their bullshit. The board are presenting these numbers as an improvement and indication of a brighter tomorrow. Madness.
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,453
  • Sound
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11864 on: Today at 08:38:19 pm »
These are proper fucked aren't they, absolutely tremendous stuff
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,372
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11865 on: Today at 08:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:34:08 pm
Looks like it:

The above states the interest in respect of the stadium was going through their profit and loss account. PSR rules would have added that back. Now the interest in respect of the stadium is all going through balance sheet, so there's nothing to add back for the stadium. There'll be other adjustments but can't see them  being significant.
That's what GOT is reporting. They are in full on panic mode like I have never seen before. Still think PL will only give them a 6 point deduction and reduce it to four on appeal. to be honest people are fixating on relegation too much, at this point they are in danger of administration, if not liquidation. Even presuming Moshiri writes off the money he invested (and why would he do that?) they still have something like £390m in loans beside that. They won't get into the new stadium to likely 2026 (presuming they can find money for it) and they would need gate receipts to quintiple before it would even make it worthwhile.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Up
« previous next »
 