Ok, a question from someone who doesn't know the area and is unlikely to visit Liverpool any time soon (though I did get to see it as a teenager): is there actually a sewage smell? I know that not every type of waste treatment plant creates much of an odor.



Not all the time. In the colder months I've not noticed it, but in the warmer months it's sometimes quite sickening when I've driven past. The windows go up pretty fast. I sometimes get car service items from Euro Car Parts nearby and I've smelt it there at times too. As the weather warms up I'm sure the smell will be more noticable. Well, if it ever does warm up, that is.