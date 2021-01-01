Yep. There are numerous studies about this. Once the newfangled nature of a stadium is over (2-3 years) people will only keep coming back if the benefits (i.e a successful team) outweigh the costs
Sunderland's Stadium of Light capacity is 48,707. Average attendance last season was 38,631 (79%). Average attendance in their last season in the Premier League was 41,287 (85%). The highest ever recorded was 46,791 (96%) in the first season of the stadium being at full capacity.
Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium capacity is 34,742. Average attendance last season was 26,877 (77%). Average attendance in their last season in the Premier League was 30,449 (88%). The highest ever recorded was 34,389 (99%) in the first season of the stadium being at full capacity.
I'd say they're both comparable to Everton so would agree that Everton can expect an early uptick in attendances but unlikely to be sustainable, particularly if they were to be relegated. Both Sunderland and Middlesbrough struggled to sell out their new grounds after the initial hype even when they were in the Premier League.
I'd still expect it to add £1mn per home game to their matchday revenue which is £19mn each season - more if they have some cup runs and home ties - so not to be sniffed at. As with all stadiums they take a long time to pay off unless you're gifted them by the government.