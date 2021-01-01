If BMD was the money machine it's lauded as they wouldn't leave it sitting empty for 6+ months. They are missing out on several million quid though.



If the people who produced the financial projections are the same ones who produced the "Covid losses" then they are living in fantasy land if they think it's going to be a money machine. What it will undoubtedly do is stop them falling further behind from a matchday income perspective but if they think it will allow them to overtake the rest - where the rest already have new, improved or larger stadiums - then they are fools because they are playing catch-up and are a long way behind the top clubs. It's all remimiscent of the city centre store when they spent ages patting themselves on the back about the name (Everton Two in Liverpool One). Aside from the fact that the same naming algorithm yielded Everton One in Liverpool Four, they failed to appreciated that in opening the store in 2009, they missed the period when the city was rammed with tourists looking for souvenirs during the Capital of Culture year in 2008. In short they were late to the party and although they're doing their best to talk up BMD with terms like "iconic", the fact remains that they are no longer leaders but always at the rump end of progress. They also, as usual, conveniently ignore the fact that it's got to be paid for and that they will be carrying considerable debt and the need for higher ticket prices for a very long time; from that perspective you'd think they would be keen to get in there as soon as possible.On the other hand.... they do like a good pitch invasion and if they get relegated you can imagine a fair amount of damage being done in the stadium. Perhaps they could get Woodison demolished on the cheap as they drop into the Championship?