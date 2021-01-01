« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:08:22 am
I don't think they want the fist game played a BMD to be in the championship. Simple as that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:08:29 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:39:21 pm
Oh, I don't know. 'Idioteque' sums up most of their fans. 'In Limbo' covers the wait for their next punishment for cheating. 'How to disappear completely' hints at their potential slide into administration. 'Weird Fishes', the fans again. 'Airbag' sums up a lot of GoT posters. 'Paranoid Android', the fans and their victim complex. 'Lucky' is what they are when they get a point at Anfield. 'No Surprises' when they lose yet again. 'The Tourist' being what they shout at passing Reds, who are usually from Kirkdale or Noggsy really.

'Let Down' is how they feel about their club. 'Knives Out' is for every new manager once the honeymoon period is over. '2+2=5' is for their accountant. 'A Punch up at a wedding' is for when the DJ plays YNWA. 'Feral' the Gwladys Street.

Need I go on?  :D

Bit of a tenuous connection but I was certainly thinking Kvarme Police, arrest this man when Danny Cadamarteri turned him inside out at Goodison in 1997.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:10:51 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:26:52 am
Heard on TAW..that LFC were given an allotment of tickets

Have they lost the plot?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:17:11 am
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:58:38 am

Evertonomics

Lose another few million by not moving to the state of the art all bells and whistles best stadium in the country once it is ready , but hang on at Goodison for 6 months extra just so the fans can say goodbye with a traditional relegation escape party. Madness.

If BMD was the money machine it's lauded as they wouldn't leave it sitting empty for 6+ months. They are missing out on several million quid though.
