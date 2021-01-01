Oh, I don't know. 'Idioteque' sums up most of their fans. 'In Limbo' covers the wait for their next punishment for cheating. 'How to disappear completely' hints at their potential slide into administration. 'Weird Fishes', the fans again. 'Airbag' sums up a lot of GoT posters. 'Paranoid Android', the fans and their victim complex. 'Lucky' is what they are when they get a point at Anfield. 'No Surprises' when they lose yet again. 'The Tourist' being what they shout at passing Reds, who are usually from Kirkdale or Noggsy really.'Let Down' is how they feel about their club. 'Knives Out' is for every new manager once the honeymoon period is over. '2+2=5' is for their accountant. 'A Punch up at a wedding' is for when the DJ plays YNWA. 'Feral' the Gwladys Street. Need I go on?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Heard on TAW..that LFC were given an allotment of tickets
Evertonomics Lose another few million by not moving to the state of the art all bells and whistles best stadium in the country once it is ready , but hang on at Goodison for 6 months extra just so the fans can say goodbye with a traditional relegation escape party. Madness.
