The red echo suggests nothing is going to be announce today / before the second PSR charge is heard:

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-takeover-777-partners-hint-28867082



If you were taking over Everton, given that they could be given a points deduction that relegates them, surely you would wait until after the outcome of the investigation. Relegation would surely harm the business, yet 777 are happy to buy the club before the outcome of the investigation. Indecent haste? Its almost as though they dont care about the PL status and just want to get their hands on the stadium.Someone looking to buy a premier league club to win things would surely wait to see if they were actually still in with a chance of PL status come the end of the season.Although, if they dont take over them, and push them over the edge, administration might mean someone else getting the stadium