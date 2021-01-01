« previous next »
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11480 on: Today at 08:33:49 am
If they don't let the takeover happen, the club are fucked and it will be seen to be down to the authorities. For obvious reasons, they won't want that to happen.

If their owners fuck them over, they can wash their hands of them.
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11481 on: Today at 09:29:46 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:56:08 am
Rumours abound in blue shite land that its getting confirmed today.
Was that in the Rhyl Chronicle?
rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11482 on: Today at 09:33:19 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:22:09 am
I wonder if this is the Premier League washing their hands of Everton.

Not sure it would have that effect. It just puts the spotlight back on the league for allowing an owner which by most metrics should not be allowed to own a club
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11483 on: Today at 09:34:12 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:17:11 am
Wow. That's some pretty vile and nutty stuff.
The thing is, although that was posted by someone we all know is highly disturbed, he's not the first Bitter to come out with such insanity. I've heard the very same appalling verbal diarrhoea from a fair number of them.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11484 on: Today at 09:47:08 am
The Premier League cant win in this situation - albeit its a problem theyve had a huge hand in creating - if they let the takeover go through and its the disaster it looks like being, then theyre pilloried. If they block it which really they should do, then theyre accused of suffocating the life out of Everton.
rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11485 on: Today at 10:07:23 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:47:08 am
The Premier League cant win in this situation - albeit its a problem theyve had a huge hand in creating - if they let the takeover go through and its the disaster it looks like being, then theyre pilloried. If they block it which really they should do, then theyre accused of suffocating the life out of Everton.

They did try to work with Everton to get their finances in order though, they even let them take the piss with Covid losses, its Everton who have continued to charge down the path to Administration.
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11486 on: Today at 10:15:50 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:47:08 am
The Premier League cant win in this situation - albeit its a problem theyve had a huge hand in creating - if they let the takeover go through and its the disaster it looks like being, then theyre pilloried. If they block it which really they should do, then theyre accused of suffocating the life out of Everton.
It's great for Bitters though, because they get to whinge, moan and blame everyone but themselves in either scenario.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11487 on: Today at 10:25:51 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:07:23 am
They did try to work with Everton to get their finances in order though, they even let them take the piss with Covid losses, its Everton who have continued to charge down the path to Administration.
Very true, and to an egregious extent. Allowing them the write-offs for diminished player trading was the biggest joke, Richarlison aside, they had no one worth a decent fee and he didnt even get sold in that period.

One thing I will say is that, typical of modern society, Everton fans have been loud enough and ill-informed (or just deceitful) enough to sway a lot of public opinion towards defending or backing them and putting blame elsewhere. The Trump of football clubs.
disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11488 on: Today at 11:29:10 am
I for one welcome 777 as their new overlords. I also want to say a huge thank you to Farhad Moshiri, who really couldn't have run the club worse if he'd have tried.

Now it's time for Josh Wander and co to finish the job.
[new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11489 on: Today at 11:36:13 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:29:10 am
I for one welcome 777 as their new overlords. I also want to say a huge thank you to Farhad Moshiri, who really couldn't have run the club worse if he'd have tried.

Now it's time for Josh Wander and co to finish the job.

Pfft, typical redshite talk! Everton are destined for greatness when this goes through, they are the cubic zirconia in the rough, a true sleeping dwarf. BE AFRAID!!!!!
12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11490 on: Today at 11:48:51 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:36:13 am
Pfft, typical redshite talk! Everton are destined for greatness when this goes through, they are the cubic zirconia in the rough, a true sleeping dwarf. BE AFRAID!!!!!
The revenge seeking beast will arise from the splinters of the grand old lady
Redley

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11491 on: Today at 11:54:31 am
It'll be interesting how the bitters on twitter react. Will it be more of the 'we've got loadsa money, we're buying everyone' or 'woe is us, the cartel have made us get taken over by cowboys'.
swoopy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11492 on: Today at 11:56:30 am
The red echo suggests nothing is going to be announce today / before the second PSR charge is heard:
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-takeover-777-partners-hint-28867082
newterp

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11493 on: Today at 12:23:05 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:56:30 am
The red echo suggests nothing is going to be announce today / before the second PSR charge is heard:
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-takeover-777-partners-hint-28867082

Yes but the red echo doesn't live in the mythical world of an Everton supporter where things aren't quite as they seem in the real world.
TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11494 on: Today at 01:36:10 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:08:12 am
None of them were journalists not sure why they know this.
Exactly. They are just panicking over rumours.
Funny though
TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11495 on: Today at 01:45:30 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:56:30 am
The red echo suggests nothing is going to be announce today / before the second PSR charge is heard:
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-takeover-777-partners-hint-28867082
Why would the PL care? Its only 777 that wood care about that
afc tukrish

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11496 on: Today at 01:47:19 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:45:30 pm
Why would the PL care? Its only 777 that wood care about that

Barking up the wrong tree, the PL?
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11497 on: Today at 02:09:36 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:18:22 am
I cannot fathom why the Premier League would pass 777 as fit and proper owners. Just take any cursory glance at their other clubs, or one of the four lawsuits theyre fighting in the states at present.

Me neither. It's not the PLs fault if Everton go bust, no matter how some might try to drive the media narrative. The government is pressing ahead with the independent regulator, so at this point the PL have nothing to lose by cutting Everton loose. They should just take the flak on the chin
Samie

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11498 on: Today at 02:43:59 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:47:56 pm
It's the typical stuff on GoT. Their Points Deduction thread, is filled with comments like his. Some of them believe that we intentionally killed 39 people to stop them from winning the European Cup.

They would've got their arse handed to them by Sacchi's AC Milan.

Red Star's Yugoslav team of the mid/late 80's was brilliant too and Marseille were fantastic. All three would batter their mid/late 80's team. ;D
rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11499 on: Today at 02:48:48 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:47:56 pm
It's the typical stuff on GoT. Their Points Deduction thread, is filled with comments like his. Some of them believe that we intentionally killed 39 people to stop them from winning the European Cup.

Wonder why they think of Welsh Everton supporter Andy Nicholls admitting to being there then? Do think he went to support the Reds and ignore that he was there for trouble?
12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11500 on: Today at 02:55:00 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:56:30 am
The red echo suggests nothing is going to be announce today / before the second PSR charge is heard:
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-takeover-777-partners-hint-28867082

If you were taking over Everton, given that they could be given a points deduction that relegates them, surely you would wait until after the outcome of the investigation. Relegation would surely harm the business, yet 777 are happy to buy the club before the outcome of the investigation. Indecent haste? Its almost as though they dont care about the PL status and just want to get their hands on the stadium.
Someone looking to buy a premier league club to win things would surely wait to see if they were actually still in with a chance of PL status come the end of the season.
Although, if they dont take over them, and push them over the edge, administration might mean someone else getting the stadium
Schmidt

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11501 on: Today at 03:26:45 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:55:00 pm
If you were taking over Everton, given that they could be given a points deduction that relegates them, surely you would wait until after the outcome of the investigation. Relegation would surely harm the business, yet 777 are happy to buy the club before the outcome of the investigation. Indecent haste? Its almost as though they dont care about the PL status and just want to get their hands on the stadium.
Someone looking to buy a premier league club to win things would surely wait to see if they were actually still in with a chance of PL status come the end of the season.
Although, if they dont take over them, and push them over the edge, administration might mean someone else getting the stadium


Not just competitiveness, you'd think relegation would have a big impact on their valuation of the club. It suggests that 777 are getting the club for so little that they think it's worth it regardless.
WillG.LFC

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11502 on: Today at 04:54:18 pm
Another 4 points please
Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11503 on: Today at 05:00:44 pm
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 04:54:18 pm
Another 4 points please

4 points + 2 points for repeated offence.
