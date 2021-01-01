Rumours abound in blue shite land that its getting confirmed today.
I wonder if this is the Premier League washing their hands of Everton.
Wow. That's some pretty vile and nutty stuff.
The Premier League cant win in this situation - albeit its a problem theyve had a huge hand in creating - if they let the takeover go through and its the disaster it looks like being, then theyre pilloried. If they block it which really they should do, then theyre accused of suffocating the life out of Everton.
They did try to work with Everton to get their finances in order though, they even let them take the piss with Covid losses, its Everton who have continued to charge down the path to Administration.
I for one welcome 777 as their new overlords. I also want to say a huge thank you to Farhad Moshiri, who really couldn't have run the club worse if he'd have tried.Now it's time for Josh Wander and co to finish the job.
Pfft, typical redshite talk! Everton are destined for greatness when this goes through, they are the cubic zirconia in the rough, a true sleeping dwarf. BE AFRAID!!!!!
The red echo suggests nothing is going to be announce today / before the second PSR charge is heard:https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-takeover-777-partners-hint-28867082
None of them were journalists not sure why they know this.
Why would the PL care? Its only 777 that wood care about that
I cannot fathom why the Premier League would pass 777 as fit and proper owners. Just take any cursory glance at their other clubs, or one of the four lawsuits theyre fighting in the states at present.
It's the typical stuff on GoT. Their Points Deduction thread, is filled with comments like his. Some of them believe that we intentionally killed 39 people to stop them from winning the European Cup.
If you were taking over Everton, given that they could be given a points deduction that relegates them, surely you would wait until after the outcome of the investigation. Relegation would surely harm the business, yet 777 are happy to buy the club before the outcome of the investigation. Indecent haste? Its almost as though they dont care about the PL status and just want to get their hands on the stadium. Someone looking to buy a premier league club to win things would surely wait to see if they were actually still in with a chance of PL status come the end of the season. Although, if they dont take over them, and push them over the edge, administration might mean someone else getting the stadium
Another 4 points please
