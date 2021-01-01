Rumours abound in blue shite land that its getting confirmed today.
I wonder if this is the Premier League washing their hands of Everton.
Wow. That's some pretty vile and nutty stuff.
The Premier League cant win in this situation - albeit its a problem theyve had a huge hand in creating - if they let the takeover go through and its the disaster it looks like being, then theyre pilloried. If they block it which really they should do, then theyre accused of suffocating the life out of Everton.
They did try to work with Everton to get their finances in order though, they even let them take the piss with Covid losses, its Everton who have continued to charge down the path to Administration.
I for one welcome 777 as their new overlords. I also want to say a huge thank you to Farhad Moshiri, who really couldn't have run the club worse if he'd have tried.Now it's time for Josh Wander and co to finish the job.
Pfft, typical redshite talk! Everton are destined for greatness when this goes through, they are the cubic zirconia in the rough, a true sleeping dwarf. BE AFRAID!!!!!
The red echo suggests nothing is going to be announce today / before the second PSR charge is heard:https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-takeover-777-partners-hint-28867082
